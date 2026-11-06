Pelham vs. Saraland Playoffs Live Updates: Alabama High School Football

Pelham visits Saraland in a highly-anticipated AHSAA Class 5A football playoff matchup. Follow this post throughout the evening for continuous Live Score Updates.

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Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET

Preview

Who: Pelham vs. Saraland

When: Friday, Nov. 1 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Spartan Stadium in Saraland, AL

Pelham Seeks First State Title

Pelham (8-2) enters November coming off a strong regular season. The Panthers look to win their first Alabama state championship in football.

Pelham is led by senior quarterback Dylan Smith, who put up a stellar performance in last week's 35-28 win over Pinson Valley. Smith threw for 232 passing yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 108 yards and two scores. The Panthers' front seven also stepped up with four sacks.

Saraland Looks to Repeat 2022 Success

Meanwhile, Saraland (9-1) had an even better regular season as they look to claim their second state title since winning the first in 2022. The Spartans are led by signal-caller and Oklahoma commit Jamison Roberts.

Last week, Saraland faced Auburn in a battle between two of Alabama's top teams. The score was tied at 13-13 at halftime, but the Spartans eventually escaped with the 48-34 victory. Roberts threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 64 yards and three scores.