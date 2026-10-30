Illinois High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (IHSA) — October 30

The 2026 Illinois high school football season continues on October 30 with more than 120 IHSA games slated for Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Illinois, click on the scoreboard links below.

Illinois High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - October 30

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 129 high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 30, 2026.

The first game, No. 16 Fremd vs. Naperville North, starts at 7 p.m.

There are 24 games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by No. 24 Marist traveling to face No. 2 Chicago Mt. Carmel.

Lyons vs. Perspectives-IIT/Joslin, 5 p.m.

Abingdon/Avon vs. Fisher, 7 p.m.

Alden-Hebron vs. Milford, 7 p.m.

Althoff Catholic vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.

Athens vs. Brown County, 7 p.m.

Auburn vs. Red Bud, 7 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Rauner, 7 p.m.

Barrington vs. Carl Sandburg, 7 p.m.

Belvidere North vs. Wheaton Academy, 7 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning vs. Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Grove vs. St. Rita, 7 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. Lake Zurich, 7 p.m.

Bushnell-Prairie City vs. West Central co-op [Winchester-Bluffs], 7 p.m.

Cahokia vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Carbondale vs. Thornton Fractional North, 7 p.m.

Carlinville vs. Johnston City, 7 p.m.

Carlyle vs. Calhoun/Brussels, 7 p.m.

Carmel vs. Geneva, 7 p.m.

Casey-Westfield vs. Tuscola, 7 p.m.

Central A & M vs. Flora, 7 p.m.

Chester vs. Newton, 7 p.m.

Chicago Hope Academy vs. Bishop McNamara, 7 p.m.

Civic Memorial vs. Centralia, 7 p.m.

Conant vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 7 p.m.

Corliss vs. Crete-Monee, 7 p.m.

Deerfield vs. King, 7 p.m.

DePaul College Prep vs. Prospect, 7 p.m.

Dixon vs. Evergreen Park, 7 p.m.

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington vs. Wethersfield/Annawan, 7 p.m.

East Moline United vs. Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Edwardsville vs. Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Benton, 7 p.m.

Farmington vs. Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Flanagan/Woodland vs. Meridian, 7 p.m.

Fremd vs. Naperville North, 7 p.m.

Fulton vs. Stark County, 7 p.m.

Galena vs. Heyworth, 7 p.m.

Geneseo vs. Montini Catholic, 7 p.m.

Genoa-Kingston vs. IC Catholic Prep, 7 p.m.

Glenbard East vs. Kenwood, 7 p.m.

Glenbard North vs. Jacobs, 7 p.m.

Glenbard South vs. Antioch, 7 p.m.

Glenbrook South vs. New Trier, 7 p.m.

Glenwood vs. Normal West, 7 p.m.

Hiawatha vs. West Carroll, 7 p.m.

Highland vs. Freeburg, 7 p.m.

Highland Park vs. Fenwick, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest vs. Phoenix Military, 7 p.m.

Hinsdale Central vs. Von Steuben, 7 p.m.

Hinsdale South vs. Cary-Grove, 7 p.m.

Illini West vs. Peotone, 7 p.m.

Jersey vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.

Joliet Catholic vs. Wheaton-Warrenville South, 7 p.m.

Lakes vs. Wauconda, 7 p.m.

Lane Tech vs. South Elgin, 7 p.m.

LaSalle-Peru vs. Agricultural Science, 7 p.m.

Lemont vs. Morton, 7 p.m.

Leo vs. Coal City, 7 p.m.

Lincoln-Way Central vs. Batavia, 7 p.m.

Lincoln-Way West vs. Plainfield North, 7 p.m.

Lockport vs. Bolingbrook, 7 p.m.

Lyons vs. Perspectives Leadership/Technology, 7 p.m.

MacArthur vs. Mt. Zion, 7 p.m.

Manteno vs. St. Bede, 7 p.m.

Marian Central Catholic vs. Johnsburg, 7 p.m.

Marion vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.

Marist vs. Chicago Mt. Carmel, 7 p.m.

Marmion vs. Sterling, 7 p.m.

Marquette vs. Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Metamora vs. Breese Central, 7 p.m.

Milledgeville vs. Amboy, 7 p.m.

Minooka vs. Loyola Academy, 7 p.m.

Moline vs. Glenbard West, 7 p.m.

Muchin College Prep vs. Libertyville, 7 p.m.

Naperville Central vs. Oswego, 7 p.m.

Nazareth Academy vs. Dunlap, 7 p.m.

Newman Central Catholic vs. Rockridge, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Grant, 7 p.m.

O'Fallon vs. Maine South, 7 p.m.

Oak Forest vs. Morgan Park, 7 p.m.

Oak Park-River Forest vs. Lincoln-Way East, 7 p.m.

Oakwood vs. Greenfield/Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Olympia vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Oregon vs. Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Orion vs. Stockton, 7 p.m.

Oswego East vs. Huntley, 7 p.m.

Paris vs. Macomb, 7 p.m.

Pontiac vs. Woodlawn, 7 p.m.

Prairie Central vs. Byron, 7 p.m.

Prairie Ridge vs. Woodstock, 7 p.m.

Providence Catholic vs. Kankakee, 7 p.m.

Quincy vs. Goode STEM Academy, 7 p.m.

Reavis vs. East St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Red Hill vs. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 7 p.m.

Ridgewood vs. South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville, 7 p.m.

Rochelle vs. Clark, 7 p.m.

Rolling Meadows vs. Wheaton North, 7 p.m.

Roxana vs. Hillsboro, 7 p.m.

Salem vs. Carterville, 7 p.m.

Sandwich vs. Durand/Pecatonica, 7 p.m.

Shelbyville vs. Pana, 7 p.m.

Simeon vs. Oak Lawn Community, 7 p.m.

South Beloit vs. Polo, 7 p.m.

Southside Baptist vs. Acadiana, 7 p.m.

Sparta vs. Williamsville, 7 p.m.

St. Charles East vs. Harlem, 7 p.m.

St. Charles North vs. Brother Rice, 7 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Kaneland, 7 p.m.

St. Laurence vs. Plainfield South, 7 p.m.

St. Patrick vs. Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

St. Teresa vs. Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Stillman Valley vs. El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.

Sycamore vs. Belvidere, 7 p.m.

Thornton vs. Pekin, 7 p.m.

Thornwood vs. Riverside-Brookfield, 7 p.m.

Tinley Park vs. Morris, 7 p.m.

Tolono Unity vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Villa Grove vs. Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Triad, 7 p.m.

Waterloo vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.

West Aurora vs. Saint Ignatius College Prep, 7 p.m.

West Chicago vs. Downers Grove North, 7 p.m.

Willowbrook vs. Hononegah, 7 p.m.

Winnebago vs. Aurora Christian, 7 p.m.

York vs. Downers Grove South, 7 p.m.

Yorkville vs. Hersey, 7 p.m.

Zion-Benton vs. Guilford, 7 p.m.