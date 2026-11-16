Philip Rivers Leaves St. Michael Catholic For N.C. State

The Philip Rivers era is over at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.

The former NFL quarterback has opted to leave St. Michael Catholic for his alma mater North Carolina State University.

N.C. State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan announced on November 13 that Rivers has been named head coach of the Wolfpack Football Program.

Rivers, who signed a five-year agreement, will be introduced at a private invitation-only event on Monday, November 16. The event will air live on the ACC Network and stream on GoPack.com and ACC Network Extra.

"Philip Rivers is one of one and the right person to lead NC State Football into its next era," said Corrigan. "His accomplishments as a player at the collegiate and professional levels speak for themselves. But throughout this search process, what stood out to me most was his exceptional leadership ability, his character, the way he connects with people and his vision for this program. He is someone who is deeply respected and beloved by Wolfpack Nation, and I couldn't be more proud that he will be the one leading our football program."

Rivers, an Alabama native, took over the football program at St. Michael Catholic High School in 2021 and spent six seasons at the helm. The Cardinals had gone 0-18 in region games before his arrival and he guided them to the playoffs in four of his six seasons -- including trips to the state semifinals in 2024 and 2025. He finished with a 48-21 record during his tenure as the Cardinals' head coach.

Rivers has also had the opportunity to coach his son Gunner at St. Michael Catholic. Gunner Rivers, a senior quarterback, is a four-star prospect who committed to N.C. State back in February.

"There are a lot of emotions in making this decision, and saying goodbye to a place that has meant so much to us is never easy," said Philip Rivers. "For the past six years, my family and I have loved being a part of this incredible community. We didn't even have a stadium those first few years, yet we built so many great memories together through it all. From Friday night lights to everyday moments in town, the love and support you have shown us will stay with us forever."

St. Michael Catholic announced on social media that former assistant coach Simon Cortopassi has been named the football program's new head coach. Cortopassi has served as the program's linebackers coach, defensive coordinator and assistant head coach during his nine-year tenure. He's in his fourth year as Co-Athletic Director and brings tremendous experience, familiarity, and a deep commitment to the program.

"I'm honored to take on this opportunity and grateful for the six years I've spent working alongside Coach Rivers," said Cortopassi. "His leadership and vision have laid an incredible foundation for this program. I look forward to continuing that work, investing in our players, and moving this team forward."

According to AL.com. Philip Rivers' younger brother, Stephen, will be elevated from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator at St. Michael Catholic. Stephen Rivers is a former Division I college quarterback who played at LSU, Vanderbilt and Northwestern State.

Stephen Rivers played prep football in Alabama at Austin HS in Decatur during his sophomore campaign and transferred to nearby Athens HS for his junior and senior campaigns. He threw for more than 3,300 yards and tossed 35 touchdowns as the starter at Athens and guided the team to a pair of state playoff appearances. Stephen Rivers earned MVP honors after leading the Alabama squad to a win in the 2010 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic.

A 2013 selection to the NC State Athletic Hall of Fame, Philip Rivers still holds the ACC career records for passing yards (13,484), completions (1,087), attempts (1,710) and 400-yard games (7).

Philip Rivers will not be the first person to leave a high school head coaching job for an FBS head coaching position. In 1969, the University of Maryland hired a successful Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) head football coach named Roy Lester to become their new head coach.

Roy Lester, who coached at Richard Montgomery High School (Rockville, Maryland), guided the Rockets to six undefeated seasons during a 10-year stint in the 1960's. He compiled an 86-10-1 record during his tenure. Lester lasted only three seasons at the University of Maryland where he compiled a 7-25 record before he was fired in 1971.

Lester returned to the high school gridiron after his short head coaching stint at Maryland and coached high school football in Montgomery County. He served as the head coach at MCPS football programs Paint Branch High School (Burtonsville, Maryland) where he guided the Panthers to a state championship in 1975. He later guided Magruder High School (Rockville, Maryland) to a pair of state championships in the 1980's. The stadium at Richard Montgomery High School is named in his honor.

Since 1974, only five coaches have gone straight from a high school sideline to an FBS head coaching job.

1974-1978: Bob Commings, Iowa, 18-37 (13-27) From Washington High (Massillon, Ohio). Lasted five seasons; fired after 1978.

1981-1985: Gerry Faust, Notre Dame, 30-26-1 From Moeller High (Cincinnati) with no college coaching experience. Faust went 30-26-1 with a Liberty Bowl win and resigned after 1985.

2007-2010: Todd Dodge, North Texas, 6-37 (3-23) From Southlake Carroll High (Texas), where he went 79-1 over his last five seasons. Dodge went 6-37 at North Texas and never won more than two games in a year.

2015-2019: Tony Sanchez, UNLV, 20-40 (13-27) From Bishop Gorman High (Las Vegas) after six straight state titles. Sanchez went 20-40, had no postseason, and was fired after five seasons.

2022-2025: Trent Dilfer, UAB, 9-21 (5-14) From Lipscomb Academy (Nashville). Dilfer went 9-21 and was fired in October 2025.

Trent Dilfer, a former NFL quarterback who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001, returned to Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tennessee) earlier this year. He guided the Mustangs (7-4) football program to a 24-21 playoff victory over Ensworth on Friday, November 13.