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Virginia High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13

See final scores from the opening round of the 2026 VHSL playoffs
Jack Butler|
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The 2026 Virgina high school football playoffs began on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Virginia High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13

The Covenant School 21, Hargrave Military Academy 20

Parry McCluer 50, George Wythe 42

(#24) Broadway 33, Wilson Memorial 13

South County 28, Falls Church 13

Patrick Henry 26, Northwood 21

Mount Vernon 31, Hayfield 28

Grayson County 42, Bath County 0

Battlefield 35, Stafford 0

Salem 61, James Wood 34

L.C. Bird 45, Landstown 0

(#7) Jefferson Forest 56, Handley 14

(#6) Maury 56, Norview 9

(#21) Brooke Point 28, Gainesville 21

Warren County 17, Goochland 14

(#10) Liberty Christian 28, Heritage 0

Manchester 6, Cosby 0

Roanoke Catholic 60, Atlantic Shores Christian 0

(#15) Oakton 41, George C. Marshall 21

Craig County 48, Eastern Montgomery 6

Heritage 42, Broad Run 18

(#14) Huguenot 21, Spotsylvania 7

(#20) Colonial Forge 41, Independence 14

Floyd County 51, Gretna 18

Robinson 35, West Springfield 25

Gar-Field 17, Woodbridge 14

Graham 43, Lee 0

Salem 55, Kellam 24

Glenvar 24, James River 0

(#23) Petersburg 33, Norcom 0

Booker T. Washington 46, Colonial Heights 28

Carroll County 58, Tunstall 6

(#25) Turner Ashby 55, Monticello 14

West Potomac 16, Alexandria City 0

Loudoun County 25, Tuscarora 22

(#2) Varina 68, King George 0

Appomattox County 36, Martinsville 19

Riverheads 41, Luray 6

Courtland 35, Mechanicsville 0

Kettle Run 55, James Monroe 7

Poquoson 56, Nottoway 6

Cave Spring 33, Lord Botetourt 14

Lafayette 69, Grafton 7

Buckingham 38, Madison County 24

Rye Cove 34, J.I. Burton 14

Buffalo Gap 56, Cumberland 6

Hopewell 63, Lake Taylor 12

St. Mary’s Ryken 42, Paul VI 8

Eastside 34, Holston 0

Ridgeview 28, Central Wise 6

Fort Defiance 21, Central Woodstock 3

(#19) Hermitage 34, Glen Allen 14

Culpeper County 22, Brentsville District 20

William Byrd 45, Staunton River 7

Magna Vista 45, Bassett 8

South Lakes 49, Washington-Liberty 19

Auburn 35, Narrows 32

King William 29, Southampton 28

New Kent 17, Tabb 9

Smithfield 44, Denbigh 0

(#13) Sherando 56, Millbrook 27

Fluvanna County 53, East Rockingham 14

Union 48, Virginia High 7

Sussex Central 44, Brunswick 7

Middlesex 7, Lancaster 6

(#16) James Madison 24, Yorktown 21

Altavista 47, Surry County 0

Green Run 41, Great Bridge 20

Cox 34, Hickory 6

Lunenburg Central 21, Randolph-Henry 7

John Champe 45, Massaponax 26

Westfield 20, Langley 0

Midlothian 47, Fleming 0

Radford 35, Patrick County 14

George Washington 42, Glass 14

Northumberland 30, Northampton 6

(#9) Indian River 56, Bayside 6

Armstrong (Kennedy) 21, Thomas Jefferson 0

Chilhowie 41, Honaker 13

Potomac Falls 14, Riverbend 10

Skyline 41, Meridian 7

King’s Fork 55, Woodside 6

Warwick 20, Nansemond River 12

(#3) Highland Springs 56, James River Midlothian 0

(#11) Bethel 66, Granby 0

Gate City 49, Southern Gap 14

Louisa County 42, Hanover 35

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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