Virginia High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13
The 2026 Virgina high school football playoffs began on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Virginia High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13
The Covenant School 21, Hargrave Military Academy 20
Parry McCluer 50, George Wythe 42
(#24) Broadway 33, Wilson Memorial 13
South County 28, Falls Church 13
Patrick Henry 26, Northwood 21
Mount Vernon 31, Hayfield 28
Grayson County 42, Bath County 0
Battlefield 35, Stafford 0
Salem 61, James Wood 34
L.C. Bird 45, Landstown 0
(#7) Jefferson Forest 56, Handley 14
(#6) Maury 56, Norview 9
(#21) Brooke Point 28, Gainesville 21
Warren County 17, Goochland 14
(#10) Liberty Christian 28, Heritage 0
Manchester 6, Cosby 0
Roanoke Catholic 60, Atlantic Shores Christian 0
(#15) Oakton 41, George C. Marshall 21
Craig County 48, Eastern Montgomery 6
Heritage 42, Broad Run 18
(#14) Huguenot 21, Spotsylvania 7
(#20) Colonial Forge 41, Independence 14
Floyd County 51, Gretna 18
Robinson 35, West Springfield 25
Gar-Field 17, Woodbridge 14
Graham 43, Lee 0
Salem 55, Kellam 24
Glenvar 24, James River 0
(#23) Petersburg 33, Norcom 0
Booker T. Washington 46, Colonial Heights 28
Carroll County 58, Tunstall 6
(#25) Turner Ashby 55, Monticello 14
West Potomac 16, Alexandria City 0
Loudoun County 25, Tuscarora 22
(#2) Varina 68, King George 0
Appomattox County 36, Martinsville 19
Riverheads 41, Luray 6
Courtland 35, Mechanicsville 0
Kettle Run 55, James Monroe 7
Poquoson 56, Nottoway 6
Cave Spring 33, Lord Botetourt 14
Lafayette 69, Grafton 7
Buckingham 38, Madison County 24
Rye Cove 34, J.I. Burton 14
Buffalo Gap 56, Cumberland 6
Hopewell 63, Lake Taylor 12
St. Mary’s Ryken 42, Paul VI 8
Eastside 34, Holston 0
Ridgeview 28, Central Wise 6
Fort Defiance 21, Central Woodstock 3
(#19) Hermitage 34, Glen Allen 14
Culpeper County 22, Brentsville District 20
William Byrd 45, Staunton River 7
Magna Vista 45, Bassett 8
South Lakes 49, Washington-Liberty 19
Auburn 35, Narrows 32
King William 29, Southampton 28
New Kent 17, Tabb 9
Smithfield 44, Denbigh 0
(#13) Sherando 56, Millbrook 27
Fluvanna County 53, East Rockingham 14
Union 48, Virginia High 7
Sussex Central 44, Brunswick 7
Middlesex 7, Lancaster 6
(#16) James Madison 24, Yorktown 21
Altavista 47, Surry County 0
Green Run 41, Great Bridge 20
Cox 34, Hickory 6
Lunenburg Central 21, Randolph-Henry 7
John Champe 45, Massaponax 26
Westfield 20, Langley 0
Midlothian 47, Fleming 0
Radford 35, Patrick County 14
George Washington 42, Glass 14
Northumberland 30, Northampton 6
(#9) Indian River 56, Bayside 6
Armstrong (Kennedy) 21, Thomas Jefferson 0
Chilhowie 41, Honaker 13
Potomac Falls 14, Riverbend 10
Skyline 41, Meridian 7
King’s Fork 55, Woodside 6
Warwick 20, Nansemond River 12
(#3) Highland Springs 56, James River Midlothian 0
(#11) Bethel 66, Granby 0
Gate City 49, Southern Gap 14
Louisa County 42, Hanover 35
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917