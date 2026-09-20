Alabama High School Football Team Fires Head Coach Following Winless Start

An Alabama high school football team has made a coaching change following a winless start to the season.

In a release from the school, Tuscaloosa County High School has announced that Cris Bell has been relieved of his head coaching duties. In his place will step defensive assistant Matthew Carden.

Carden will serve as the interim head coach for the Wildcats for the remainder of the 2026 Alabama high school football season.

Assistant Coach Promoted To Lead Alabama High School Football Team

“Football Parents, I wanted to reach out and formally let you know that we have made a change in the leadership of our football program,” Tuscaloosa County High School principal Darrell Williams said in a letter sent out by the school. “This was a very difficult decision. Coach Bell is a fine man and an outstanding football coach. We are extremely appreciative of the leadership, dedication and commitment he has provided to our football program, and we wish him nothing but success in the future.

“Our primary focus and top priority currently is ensuring that we continue to support and care for our current players. We all know this season has been challenging, and we are hopeful that our players will be able to return healthy and ready for the second half of the season.”

The Wildcats compete at the Class 6A level of Alabama high school football. They are in Region 3.

Tuscaloosa County Has Scored Just 14 Points In Five Games This Season

Tuscaloosa County is coming off a 62-7 loss to Thompson, one of the premier programs in the state. They have scored just 14 points total this year, losing three games without scoring.

Up next for the Wildcats will be a home game vs. Vestavia Hills on Friday, October 2. They conclude the season with Spain Park on the road, home games vs. Oak Mountain and Hoover, and a trip to Calera.

“To provide stability for our team, Coach Carden will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the season while we begin the process of identifying a permanent head coach,” Williams said. “I want to assure you that I will do everything in my power to find the best leader for our football program and school community.”

Last Winning Season For Tuscaloosa County Came In 2022

The Wildcats have struggled since going 5-5 in 2023. They finished each of the past two seasons with identical 1-9 records. The program did record a 6-4 record during the 2022 season.

“Now is the time to rally around our players and coaches,” Williams said. “We must continue to support our current and future Wildcats and make County High the place to be.

“Building a successful program takes all of us working together. It starts with our community and our commitment to encouraging and investing in our young people.”