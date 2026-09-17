An Alabama high school football team that captured a state championship last season has been fined and placed on probation.

Maplesville High School, which claimed the Class 1A Alabama High School Athletic Association state title last year, self-reported the use of an ineligible player. That decision cost the Red Devils two wins that they had earned this year.

In the process, the state’s longest winning streak was ended, as Maplesville had won 18 consecutive games dating back to last season.

Defending Alabama High School Football State Champions Hit With Rules Violation

“Maplesville High School’s football program has been fined and placed on probation for playing an ineligible player in violation of the AHSAA Eligibility Rule,” a statement from the AHSAA read. “As a result, Maplesville High School’s varsity football program must forfeit all games won that the ineligible student participated in.

“This violation was self-reported.”

Maplesville had opened the year with three wins in dominating fashion. They downed Isabella in the season opener, 48-7, and followed that up with regional victories over both McKenzie and Red Level.

According to a report by AL.com , the two wins that will be forfeited are the victories over Isabella and McKenzie. That means the Red Devils are now 1-2 overall and 1-1 in Class 1A, Region 2 action.

Maplesville Features Several Key Juniors, Including Nehemiah McCary

Leading the way for Maplesville this fall is Nehemiah McCary, a junior who has 280 yards rushing and five touchdowns on just 16 carries. He is averaging 17.5 yards per carry.

Both Brice Nichols and quarterback Tyrese Bailey, both juniors like McCary, have over 100 yards rushing. Bailey has completed 15 of 28 for 367 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

McCary is also the leading receiver, catching two passes for 160 yards, with both going for scores. DJ Clark has six receptions for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

According to 247Sports, McCary is the No. 1 ranked player in Alabama and the top-ranked linebacker in the Class of 2028. He is ranked as the No. 24 player overall, holding 19 official offers. Those offers include Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Texas.

Red Devils Went 15-0 Last Year, Won Alabama Class 1A State Championship

The Red Devils went a perfect 15-0 last year, capturing the Class 1A state title. They defeated Wadley in the finals, 42-22, after winning their first four playoff games by a combined score of 207-18, including three shutout wins.

McCary ran for almost 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns on that state-title winning team. He also played varsity for the Red Devils in middle school, recording over 1,100 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns.

Maplesville is set to face Verbena on Friday night in another regional contest. The rest of the schedule includes games with Luverne, Calhoun, Central, Georgiana and Billingsley.