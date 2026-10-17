Alaska High School Football Playoffs Live Streams: How to Watch State Championships Today (Oct. 17)

Two Alaska high school football state championships will be decided Saturday, Oct. 17, while another contender will advance to next week's Division I championship game.

The biggest showdown features undefeated Lathrop against three-time defending Division II champion Soldotna. The Malemutes already defeated the Stars during the regular season, but now they must do it again with a state championship at stake.

The Division III championship offers another compelling rematch as Homer and Kenai Central meet for the third time this season. The teams split their previous two meetings, with Homer winning the most recent matchup by a single point.

Meanwhile, defending Division I champion South Anchorage hosts Juneau-Douglas in a semifinal, with the winner advancing to the Oct. 23 state championship game.

All three games are listed on the NFHS Network's Alaska postseason streaming schedule.

Alaska High School Football Playoff Streaming Schedule: Saturday, Oct. 17

Kenai Central vs. Homer: Division III State Championship

What: Kenai Central Kardinals (5-3) vs. Homer Mariners (3-5)

When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

Time: Noon AKDT (4 p.m. ET)

Where: Wasilla High School, Wasilla, Alaska

Live stream: NFHS Network

The Division III championship features two teams that have taken dramatically different paths to the title game.

Kenai Central opened the season with a 52-6 victory over Homer and appeared to be among the division's strongest teams. But Homer turned the tables in the regular-season finale, edging the Kardinals 7-6 to secure its playoff position. Both teams then delivered postseason surprises.

Kenai Central knocked off top-seeded Barrow 34-20 in the semifinals, while defending champion Homer shut out No. 2 Redington 6-0.

That sets up a third meeting with everything at stake.

Kenai Central has the opportunity to complete its postseason turnaround with a state championship. Homer can defend its title despite entering the playoffs with a losing record.

Juneau-Douglas vs. South Anchorage: Division I State Semifinal

What: Juneau-Douglas Crimson Bears (6-3) at South Anchorage Wolverines (7-2)

When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

Time: 2 p.m. AKDT (6 p.m. ET)

Where: South Anchorage High School, Anchorage, Alaska

Live stream: NFHS Network

Defending Division I state champion South Anchorage is one victory away from returning to the championship game.

The Wolverines are ranked No. 4 in the latest High School On SI Alaska Elite 12, immediately ahead of No. 5 Juneau-Douglas.

South Anchorage survived a difficult quarterfinal against Bartlett, escaping with a 7-0 victory.

Juneau-Douglas advanced with a more convincing performance, defeating Bettye Davis East Anchorage 35-14.

The Crimson Bears are seeking revenge after losing 16-6 to South Anchorage earlier this season.

The winner will advance to the Division I championship game Friday, Oct. 23, at Colony High School in Palmer. They will play West High, which defeated Colony, 27-6 in the other Division I state semifinal on Friday night.

Soldotna vs. Lathrop: Division II State Championship

What: Soldotna Stars (7-2) vs. Lathrop Malemutes (9-0)

When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

Time: 4 p.m. AKDT (8 p.m. ET)

Where: Wasilla High School, Wasilla, Alaska

Live stream: NFHS Network

Alaska's top-ranked high school football team faces its biggest challenge of the season Saturday. Lathrop enters the Division II championship undefeated at 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in the latest High School On SI Alaska Elite 12.

But standing between the Malemutes and a perfect season is the program that has repeatedly denied them state championships. Soldotna has won the past three Division II titles and defeated Lathrop in each of those championship games.

This season, however, Lathrop finally turned the tables during the regular season. The Malemutes defeated Soldotna 23-20 on Sept. 4, handing the Stars one of their two losses.

Both teams dominated their semifinal opponents last weekend.

Lathrop defeated Palmer 57-27 to remain unbeaten, while Soldotna overwhelmed Wasilla 46-8.

The championship matchup features the state's No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the High School On SI Alaska rankings.

Lathrop has an opportunity to complete a perfect season and reclaim the Division II championship.

Soldotna can win its fourth consecutive state title and add to a remarkable championship tradition that includes 14 titles over the past 18 seasons.

For Alaska high school football fans, it is a fitting championship matchup between two programs that have defined the division in recent years.

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

High School On SI will continue covering Alaska high school football throughout the postseason, including championship results, updated rankings and the Division I state final on Oct. 23.