Thompson vs. Hewitt-Trussville Live Stream: How to Watch Alabama Top 10 Football Showdown

Alabama's top-ranked high school football team faces another major road test Thursday night when undefeated Thompson travels to Hewitt-Trussville.

The Warriors enter 6-0 and ranked No. 1 in the latest High School On SI Alabama Top 25 State Rankings. Hewitt-Trussville is 4-2 and ranked No. 9, giving Thursday's matchup two of the state's top 10 teams.

Thompson is coming off a 31-14 victory over rival Hoover and has won 11 consecutive games dating to last season.

Hewitt-Trussville brings momentum of its own after surviving a 48-45 triple-overtime thriller against Oak Mountain.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, Alabama, and will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Thompson vs. Hewitt-Trussville

What: No. 1 Thompson Warriors at No. 9 Hewitt-Trussville Huskies

When: Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET)

Where: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium, Trussville, Alabama

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Thompson vs. Hewitt-Trussville on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Thompson Keeps Rolling Behind Trent Seaborn

Thompson has spent the first six weeks of the season demonstrating why it remains Alabama's top-ranked team.

The Warriors have beaten Central-Phenix City, Clay-Chalkville, Vestavia Hills, Spain Park, Tuscaloosa County and Hoover.

Last week's victory over Hoover was particularly impressive.

Thompson's defense recorded three sacks, forced two turnovers and blocked a field goal in the 31-14 victory.

Quarterback Trent Seaborn, an Alabama commit, leads an offense featuring running back CJ Cowley and wide receiver Dedrick Kimbrough.

The Warriors have also been remarkably consistent, scoring at least 31 points in each of their six victories.

Now Thompson can improve to 7-0 and extend its winning streak to 12 games.

Hewitt-Trussville Coming Off Triple-Overtime Thriller

The Huskies enter Thursday with one of the state's most entertaining victories of the season.

Hewitt-Trussville outlasted Oak Mountain 48-45 in three overtimes last week, improving to 4-2 and climbing one position to No. 9 in the latest High School On SI Alabama rankings.

Quarterback Jack Floyd leads an offense that also features running back Daniel Williams, wide receiver Riley O'Neill and tight end Jackson Martin.

The Huskies have shown they can put points on the scoreboard, but Thursday brings a much tougher defensive challenge.

Thompson has surrendered just 62 points over its past four games, including a shutout against Vestavia Hills.

Hewitt-Trussville will need another strong offensive performance to keep pace with the Warriors.

Thompson Has Dominated Recent Meetings

Recent history favors Thompson.

The Warriors have won eight consecutive meetings with Hewitt-Trussville, including a 34-12 victory last season.

Thompson also holds a 13-6 advantage in the all-time series.

But the Huskies have an opportunity to change that narrative on their home field.

A victory over the state's No. 1 team would be Hewitt-Trussville's biggest result of the season and could significantly reshape the region race.

For Thompson, the objective is straightforward: remain undefeated, extend its winning streak and continue building momentum toward another postseason run.

High School On SI will continue covering Alabama high school football throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances.