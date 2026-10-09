North Shore vs. Summer Creek Live Stream: How to Watch Texas High School Football

North Shore has established itself as one of the nation's most dominant defensive teams.

The Mustangs enter Friday night's game against Summer Creek undefeated at 6-0 and ranked No. 16 in the latest High School On SI Power 25 national rankings.

Summer Creek is 4-2 and has the difficult task of trying to score against a North Shore defense that hasn't allowed a point in three consecutive games.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT in the Houston area, with the game streaming live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch North Shore vs. Summer Creek

What: North Shore Mustangs at Summer Creek Bulldogs

When: Friday, Oct. 9, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET)

Where: Houston area, Texas

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: North Shore vs. Summer Creek on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

North Shore Defense Has Been Nearly Untouchable

North Shore has won its first six games and continues to climb the national rankings.

The Mustangs opened with victories over Lancaster, John Curtis Christian and South Oak Cliff before beginning an extraordinary defensive stretch.

North Shore shut out Crosby 58-0.

Then came a 35-0 victory over Atascocita.

Last week, the Mustangs defeated Humble 41-0.

That's three consecutive shutouts, with North Shore outscoring those opponents by a combined 134-0.

The performance moved the Mustangs up two positions to No. 16 in this week's High School On SI national rankings.

Summer Creek Gets a Major Opportunity

Summer Creek enters 4-2 and knows what awaits Friday night.

The Bulldogs must find a way to move the football against one of the best defensive units in Texas.

North Shore has demonstrated that it can handle physical opponents and high-powered offenses.

Summer Creek has the opportunity to test that defense in a district matchup with significant postseason implications.

A victory over the Mustangs would immediately become one of the biggest results in Texas this season.

Mustangs Chasing 7-0

North Shore has already passed several major tests, including a narrow 23-21 road victory over South Oak Cliff.

Since then, the Mustangs have been virtually impossible to score against.

Their offense has also continued producing, giving North Shore one of the most balanced profiles in the country.

Friday offers an opportunity to improve to 7-0 and extend the team's shutout streak to four games.

Summer Creek would like nothing more than to end both streaks.

High School On SI will continue covering Texas high school football throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances.