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Arizona High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — September 18

Follow the action throughout Friday night
Jack Butler|
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The 2026 Arizona high school football season continues on Friday, and you can follow with these scoreboards from around the state.

The top games are between No. 21 Casteel vs. No. 1 Hamilton, No. 2 Liberty vs. No. 4 Basha, and No. 20 ALA - Queen vs. No. 3 Chandler.

Arizona High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — September 18

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

DIVISION 1A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 2A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 3A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 4A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 5A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 6A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION CAA I

DIVISION CAA II

DIVISION CAA III

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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