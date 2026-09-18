Arizona High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — September 18
Follow the action throughout Friday night
The 2026 Arizona high school football season continues on Friday, and you can follow with these scoreboards from around the state.
The top games are between No. 21 Casteel vs. No. 1 Hamilton, No. 2 Liberty vs. No. 4 Basha, and No. 20 ALA - Queen vs. No. 3 Chandler.
Arizona High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — September 18
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917