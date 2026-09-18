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Minnesota High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18

Follow MSHSL action from throughout the state on Friday
Jack Butler|
Jeff Lawler

The Minnesota high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for each classification.

Stay with High School On SI for Minnesota high school football coverage throughout the season.

Minnesota High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 9-MAN SCOREBOARD

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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