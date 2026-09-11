Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11
Follow KHSAA action throughout Friday night
The Kentucky high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for each region.
The featured games are by Kentucky top ranked teams Baylor vs. No. 1 Trinity, No. 2 Boyle County vs. No. 5 Highlands, and No. 3 Frederick Douglass vs. Tates Creek.
Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11
Add us as a preferred source on GoogleFollow
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Published
JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917