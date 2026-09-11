Skip to main content
High School

Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

Follow KHSAA action throughout Friday night
Jack Butler|
Christian Academy’s JaHyde Brown celebrates running for a touchdown against Lexington Christian in Lexington for KHSAA football. Sept. 4, 2026
Christian Academy’s JaHyde Brown celebrates running for a touchdown against Lexington Christian in Lexington for KHSAA football. Sept. 4, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Kentucky high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for each region.

The featured games are by Kentucky top ranked teams Baylor vs. No. 1 Trinity, No. 2 Boyle County vs. No. 5 Highlands, and No. 3 Frederick Douglass vs. Tates Creek.

Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

REGION 1A SCOREBOARD

REGION 2A SCOREBOARD

REGION 3A SCOREBOARD

REGION 4A SCOREBOARD

REGION 5A SCOREBOARD

REGION 6A SCOREBOARD

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Kentucky