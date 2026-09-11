The Kentucky high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for each region.

The featured games are by Kentucky top ranked teams Baylor vs. No. 1 Trinity, No. 2 Boyle County vs. No. 5 Highlands, and No. 3 Frederick Douglass vs. Tates Creek.

Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

REGION 1A SCOREBOARD

REGION 2A SCOREBOARD

REGION 3A SCOREBOARD

REGION 4A SCOREBOARD

REGION 5A SCOREBOARD

REGION 6A SCOREBOARD