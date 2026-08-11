Arizona High School Football Standout Sean Roebuck Jr. Suffers Serious Injuries in Auto Accident

The Marana High School football community is rallying around one of its biggest stars after senior wide receiver Sean Roebuck Jr. reportedly suffered multiple serious injuries in an automobile accident over the weekend, an incident expected to sideline one of Arizona's top playmakers for the entire 2026 season.

Roebuck Suffers Multiple Serious Injuries

According to AllSportsTucson.com Roebuck suffered a C7 spinal fracture, a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and a broken jaw.

He also sustained abrasions on the right side of his body, a fractured right eye socket that will require plastic surgery and a liver laceration.

He is expected to miss the 2026 season, while the timeline of his stay in the hospital remains to be determined.

A Major Loss for Marana

It has not been an easy stretch for Tigers Football as of late. Uncertainty at the head coach position, along with uncertainties across all athletic programs, leaving MHS in a tough spot.

His father, Sean Sr., resigned from the boys basketball head coach position two weeks ago.

The injury comes during an already turbulent offseason for the program, which recently dealt with uncertainty surrounding the status of head coach Phillip Steward. Although Roebuck Jr.’s health are the primary concern, it is still a hit to a program that is trying to stay on the tracks.

Roebuck Jr. led the team in receiving last season with over 1,000 yards, including eight touchdowns. He already held offers from Maryland and Washington, with additional recruiting interest expected before the season.

Now, that forecast has changed, for both Roebuck and the Tigers as a whole as the community extends their support.

Arizona Football Community Rallies Around Roebuck

Support for Roebuck poured in across Arizona throughout the weekend.

“Prayers and Thoughts to Sean Roebuck and the Marana football team,” Canyon View High School wrote on X. “We are praying for a speedy recovery. If the Roebuck family needs anything, please let us know. Praying that God looks over this young man as he heals and watches over his family during this time as well.”

High School on SI will update this story as the situation develops.