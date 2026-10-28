Arizona High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 28, 2026)

Just two weeks left in the Arizona high school regular season: which programs will make a late-stage push?

Here are the latest High School On SI Arizona high school football Top 25 rankings heading into Week 10:

1. Liberty (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 3

There’s a new No. 1 in town.

By taking down the former No. 1, the Liberty Lions hopped into first place once again with a 38-7 victory over Hamilton.

Liberty RB Jayden Sanchez rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while the Lions defense held the uber-talented Hamilton offense to just one touchdown.

With the top spot secured, Liberty will prepare for a trip to 5-3 O’Connor in Week 10.

2. Chandler (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 2

Chandler handled business vs. Valley Vista, cruising to a 79-0 win.

Now, the true tests, as the Wolves take their seven-game win streak into a matchup against Pinnacle, then Hamilton in Week 11.

3. Hamilton (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 1

Down goes No. 1! The talented Hamilton offense was held to just 159 yards of total offense vs. Liberty, bringing their undefeated run to a close in a 38-7 loss.

The Huskies will have a chance to reclaim their top spot, however, getting a tune-up vs. Cactus Canyon before a big-time matchup in Week 11 vs. No. 2 Chandler.

4. Centennial (6-1)

Previous rank: No. 4

The Coyotes stay in the top five with a shutout over Mountain Ridge, 43-0.

Centennial QB Titus Hill tossed four touchdowns on the night, going 14-for-18 for 199 yards.

They will host Boulder Creek this weekend before a big November meeting with Liberty.

5. Basha (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 5

The Bears keep rolling with a win over then-No. 11 Brophy, 42-17 at home.

QB Jake Rogers and RB Noah Roberts both ran for two touchdowns, with Roberts finishing with 179 rushing yards.

Next, Basha will make a trip down to Salpointe Catholic before hosting rival Perry in Week 11.

6. Higley (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 6

Higley wins their seventh straight in a runaway vs. Saguaro, 51-6.

Sophomore QB Kamryn Cordova tossed three touchdowns, while RB Antonio Young took in two rushing scores.

The Knights will have to finish their season with two tough road battles, starting in Week 10 at Williams Field.

7. Pinnacle (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 7

The Pioneers got back in the win column vs. Cactus Canyon, winning 49-0.

After a loss the week before to Hamilton, a victory now gives Pinnacle momentum into another big matchup: Week 10 vs. Chandler.

8. Desert Mountain (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 9

The Wolves got a quality win over a ranked team in Horizon in Week 9, winning their seventh straight.

Desert Mountain RB Ryan Cratty rushed for 135 yards in the victory.

Next: a regular season finale against ranked Notre Dame Prep.

9. ALA-Gilbert North (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 8

Nine straight for the Eagles. They take down a once-ranked Campo Verde team in a dominant 41-0 decision.

Week 10 will be their final regular-season bout, going for a chance to be a perfect 10-0 against Mountain Pointe.

10. Perry (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 10

Perry handled business against Salpointe Catholic, 35-0, for their fourth victory in the last five games.

Pumas WR Amos Augustine finished with five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, on what was a busy night for the Perry offense.

Next, hosting Mesa High before traveling to Basha for a rivalry matchup in Week 11.

11. Mountain View (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Defeated Casteel, 23-16

Next: at Desert Ridge

12. Brophy College Prep (5-3)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Loss to No. 5 Basha, 42-17

Next: vs. Saguaro

13. Desert Edge (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Defeated Kellis, 69-0

Next: at Millennium

14. Horizon (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Loss to No. 8 Desert Mountain, 24-15

Next: at Chaparral

15. Red Mountain (5-3)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated Gilbert, 53-0

Next: vs. Highland

16. O'Connor (5-3)

Previous rank: No. 16

Last week: Defeated Boulder Creek, 26-7

Next: vs. Liberty

17. Williams Field (5-3)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: Defeated Shadow Ridge, 63-17

Next: vs. Higley

18. Notre Dame Prep (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Defeated Arizona College Prep, 31-20

Next: at Desert Mountain

19. Benjamin Franklin (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 20

Last week: Defeated Crismon, 41-21

Next: vs. Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

20. Highland (4-4)

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: Defeated Desert Ridge, 42-7

Next: at Red Mountain

21. Mesa (4-4)

Previous rank: No. 23

Last week: Defeated Westwood, 36-29

Next: at Perry

22. Queen Creek (4-4)

Previous rank: No. 24

Last week: Defeated Corona Del Sol, 10-3

Next: vs. ALA-Queen Creek

23. Marana (5-3)

Previous rank: No. 25

Last week: Defeated Mountain View (Tucson), 35-10

Next: vs. Vista Grande

24. Chaparral (5-4)

Previous rank: N/A

Last week: Defeated Cactus Shadows, 31-24

Next: vs. Horizon

25. Mountain Pointe (4-5)

Previous rank: N/A

Last week: Defeated Skyline, 42-0

Next: at ALA-Gilbert North