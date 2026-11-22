It was a windy and cold night in Los Angeles as Hamilton hosted league rival, Venice, in a City Section Division 1 football final matchup.

Venice’s offense could not get a rhythm going as they would only score 7 points, while Hamilton would put up important points in crucial moments to ultimately prevail 20-7

Hamilton returns to a championship for the first time in a number of years which is an accomplishment head coach Elijah Asante states “means everything” to the Hamilton players, community, and coaching staff.

Back and Forth First Half

Senior Running back Kristian Leslie would run in the only touchdown of the first half after he broke off for 45 yards on a shovel pass in the 7th minute of the first quarter.

The rest of the half would be full of tense moments from both coaching staffs as they tried to outscheme each other and find holes in the opponents playbook.

Turnovers and flags were a common theme during the first half. Hamilton would end up having a couple of holding plays called against them while Venice would have turnover trouble.

Ultimately, both teams would fail to capitalize on each other’s mistakes which led a lowly 6-0 score heading into half. The second half would be full of big plays, big hits, and more notably, touchdowns

Hamilton’s Quality Proves Too Much

Ironically, Hamilton would once score in the 7th minute of the opening quarter. Junior wide receiver Shelton Harrison would reel in a long throw by 4-Star sophomore quarterback Thaddues Breaux to make the score 14-0.

Venice would keep Hamilton's offense quiet the rest of the quarter with some big sacks by their front seven. Getting the Hamilton offense off the field consistently led to the Gondoliers getting on the scoreboard.

In the 4th minute of the 3rd quarter when Senior runningback Justen Key, who played at Westchester last year, would punch in a score to pull the Gondoliers within 7.

Ultimately, Venice would never be able to capitalize on momentum and Hamilton’s offensive quality would do just enough to keep the game out of reach for Venice.

Junior athlete Shelton Harrison would put the game out of reach with a rushing touchdown in the 3rd minute of the 4th quarter to make the score 20-7.

Elijah Asante’s Progress With Hamilton

As the final whistle blew you can see just how much it not only meant to the Hamilton players, but also to Hamilton's Head Coach Elijah Asante – who celebrated with former players of his from his coaching stint at LA Jordan back in the 2000s.

Asante feels a great deal of pride in leading Hamilton to the program's first ever Division 1 Championship appearance. “It means everything to me. It is what we set out to do.”

Asante was hired by Hamilton in 2024, a mere weeks before the season opener, and would go 2-9 and lose in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs. In 2025 he would go 4-7 and lose in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs.

This year, his Yankees are 8-5 and in the title game for Division 1. Asante stated “We took some really tough early season games in order to prepare us and it worked.”

Hamilton last made a City Section title game in 2021 where they lost 37-18 to El Camino Real, who they beat in the quarterfinals of this year's playoffs, in Division 2.

“Three seasons of building. One historic night. The job isn't finished yet, let's go win a championship!” Coach Asante said.

Hamilton will play Banning in the 2026 CIF LA City Section Division 1 Championship on November 28 at LA Southwest College at 1PM.