The 2026 Arizona high school football playoffs have crowned their first state champion, and the remaining six Arizona Interscholastic Association championships are moving closer to being decided.

Hayden defeated Williams 40-32 on Saturday, Nov. 14, to capture the Class 1A eight-player state championship, completing an undefeated season and becoming Arizona's first AIA football champion of 2026.

The remaining postseason field features several of Arizona's strongest programs, including Liberty, Chandler, Hamilton, Basha, Desert Mountain, Snowflake, Mica Mountain and Benjamin Franklin.

The Nov. 13 playoff games produced several major upsets, particularly in the Open Division.

No. 9 Mesa Mountain View defeated No. 8 Brophy Prep 48-34, No. 11 Sandra Day O'Connor eliminated No. 6 Perry 52-35, and No. 10 Higley stunned No. 7 Pinnacle 33-32.

In Class 4A, No. 14 Gila Ridge delivered one of the biggest upsets of the entire Arizona postseason, knocking off previously unbeaten No. 3 Prescott 35-34.

The Open Division, Classes 6A, 5A and 4A will play quarterfinal games Friday, Nov. 20. Classes 3A and 2A have reached their state semifinals, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Arizona high school football playoff brackets, including completed scores, upcoming matchups and championship dates.

Arizona Open Division High School Football Playoff Bracket

Arizona's Open Division championship race has already produced three upsets, dramatically reshaping the quarterfinal field.

Top-seeded Liberty, No. 2 Chandler, No. 3 Hamilton and No. 4 Centennial received opening-round byes and will make their postseason debuts Nov. 20.

Liberty will face No. 9 Mountain View, which defeated Brophy Prep 48-34.

Centennial will meet No. 5 Basha, which defeated No. 12 American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek 38-14.

Hamilton faces No. 11 Sandra Day O'Connor, which eliminated Perry 52-35.

Chandler will host No. 10 Higley, which edged Pinnacle 33-32 in one of the opening round's most dramatic finishes.

The quarterfinal winners will advance to the Nov. 28 semifinals, with the championship scheduled for Dec. 5 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Open Division Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

No. 9 Mountain View at No. 1 Liberty

No. 5 Basha at No. 4 Centennial

No. 11 Sandra Day O'Connor at No. 3 Hamilton

No. 10 Higley at No. 2 Chandler

All four games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Arizona time.

Open Division First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

No. 9 Mountain View 48, No. 8 Brophy Prep 34

No. 5 Basha 38, No. 12 ALA-Queen Creek 14

No. 11 Sandra Day O'Connor 52, No. 6 Perry 35

No. 10 Higley 33, No. 7 Pinnacle 32

VIEW THE UPDATED OPEN DIVISION PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 6A Arizona High School Football Playoff Bracket

Arizona's Class 6A playoff structure creates an unusual second opportunity for teams eliminated from the Open Division.

The four teams that lost their Open Division opening-round games enter the Class 6A quarterfinals, joining the four winners of the 6A play-in round.

That means Brophy Prep, Perry, Pinnacle and ALA-Queen Creek remain alive in the pursuit of a state championship.

Perry will host Casteel, which survived a remarkable 59-52 triple-overtime victory over Queen Creek.

ALA-Queen Creek will host Williams Field, which defeated Boulder Creek 49-14.

Brophy Prep will face Red Mountain, which shut out Salpointe Catholic 37-0.

Pinnacle will meet Mesa, which defeated Highland 30-12.

Class 6A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

No. 8 Casteel at No. 1 Perry

No. 5 Williams Field at No. 4 ALA-Queen Creek

No. 6 Red Mountain at No. 3 Brophy Prep

No. 7 Mesa at No. 2 Pinnacle

All four games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Arizona time.

Class 6A Play-In Scores — Nov. 13

Williams Field 49, Boulder Creek 14

Red Mountain 37, Salpointe Catholic 0

Mesa 30, Highland 12

Casteel 59, Queen Creek 52 (3OT)

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 5A Arizona High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features top-seeded Desert Mountain, along with Horizon, Notre Dame Prep and American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North.

Desert Mountain continued its unbeaten season with a 37-7 victory over Marana.

The Wolves will face No. 9 Canyon View, which defeated No. 8 Arizona College Prep 17-10.

No. 4 ALA-Gilbert North advanced with a 42-33 victory over Sunrise Mountain and will meet No. 5 Desert Edge, which defeated Mountain Pointe 31-6.

No. 2 Horizon defeated Yuma Catholic 45-21 and will face No. 10 Cactus Shadows, which eliminated No. 7 Millennium 38-26.

No. 3 Notre Dame Prep defeated McClintock 42-14 and will meet No. 11 Cactus, which edged No. 6 Desert View 22-20.

The quarterfinal winners will advance to the Nov. 27 semifinals.

Class 5A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

No. 9 Canyon View at No. 1 Desert Mountain

No. 5 Desert Edge at No. 4 ALA-Gilbert North

No. 11 Cactus at No. 3 Notre Dame Prep

No. 10 Cactus Shadows at No. 2 Horizon

Class 5A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

No. 1 Desert Mountain 37, No. 16 Marana 7

No. 9 Canyon View 17, No. 8 Arizona College Prep 10

No. 4 ALA-Gilbert North 42, No. 20 Sunrise Mountain 33

No. 5 Desert Edge 31, No. 12 Mountain Pointe 6

No. 2 Horizon 45, No. 15 Yuma Catholic 21

No. 10 Cactus Shadows 38, No. 7 Millennium 26

No. 3 Notre Dame Prep 42, No. 19 McClintock 14

No. 11 Cactus 22, No. 6 Desert View 20

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 4A Arizona High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A produced one of the biggest surprises of the postseason when No. 14 Gila Ridge defeated previously unbeaten No. 3 Prescott 35-34.

Gila Ridge will now face No. 6 Walden Grove, which defeated No. 11 Eastmark 24-21.

Top-seeded Snowflake continued its unbeaten season with a 38-7 victory over Coconino.

The Lobos will face No. 8 Peoria, which defeated No. 9 Arcadia 30-13.

No. 4 Bradshaw Mountain defeated No. 13 Maryvale 35-21 and will meet No. 5 Northwest Christian, which eliminated No. 21 Sierra Linda 38-7.

No. 2 Mica Mountain delivered a dominant performance, shutting out No. 15 Thunderbird 41-0.

The Thunderbolts will face No. 7 St. Mary's, which survived a 40-34 double-overtime victory over No. 10 Lee Williams.

Class 4A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

No. 8 Peoria at No. 1 Snowflake

No. 5 Northwest Christian at No. 4 Bradshaw Mountain

No. 7 St. Mary's at No. 2 Mica Mountain

No. 14 Gila Ridge at No. 6 Walden Grove

Class 4A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

No. 1 Snowflake 38, No. 16 Coconino 7

No. 8 Peoria 30, No. 9 Arcadia 13

No. 4 Bradshaw Mountain 35, No. 13 Maryvale 21

No. 5 Northwest Christian 38, No. 21 Sierra Linda 7

No. 2 Mica Mountain 41, No. 15 Thunderbird 0

No. 7 St. Mary's 40, No. 10 Lee Williams 34 (2OT)

No. 14 Gila Ridge 35, No. 3 Prescott 34

No. 6 Walden Grove 24, No. 11 Eastmark 21

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 3A Arizona High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A has reached the state semifinals, with four teams remaining in contention for the championship.

Top-seeded Benjamin Franklin continued its unbeaten season with a 38-0 victory over Florence.

The Chargers will face No. 4 Show Low, which defeated No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 21-9.

The other semifinal features undefeated No. 2 Round Valley against No. 3 Thatcher.

Round Valley defeated Gilbert Christian 27-13, while Thatcher survived a 32-27 battle against Valley Christian.

Both semifinal winners will advance to the Nov. 28 championship game.

Class 3A State Semifinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

No. 1 Benjamin Franklin vs. No. 4 Show Low

No. 2 Round Valley vs. No. 3 Thatcher

Class 3A Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 13

No. 1 Benjamin Franklin 38, No. 9 Florence 0

No. 4 Show Low 21, No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 9

No. 2 Round Valley 27, No. 7 Gilbert Christian 13

No. 3 Thatcher 32, No. 6 Valley Christian 27

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 2A Arizona High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A has also reached the state semifinals, with Scottsdale Christian Academy, Chandler Prep, San Tan Charter and Willcox advancing.

Top-seeded Scottsdale Christian Academy delivered a dominant performance in the quarterfinals, shutting out Camp Verde 59-0.

The Eagles will face No. 4 Chandler Prep, which defeated No. 5 Santa Cruz Valley 56-28.

The other semifinal features No. 2 San Tan Charter against No. 3 Willcox.

San Tan Charter defeated Arizona Lutheran Academy 49-7, while Willcox rolled past Benson 48-13.

The winners will meet in the Nov. 28 state championship game.

Class 2A State Semifinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

No. 1 Scottsdale Christian Academy vs. No. 4 Chandler Prep

No. 2 San Tan Charter vs. No. 3 Willcox

Class 2A Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 13

No. 1 Scottsdale Christian Academy 59, No. 9 Camp Verde 0

No. 4 Chandler Prep 56, No. 5 Santa Cruz Valley 28

No. 2 San Tan Charter 49, No. 7 Arizona Lutheran Academy 7

No. 3 Willcox 48, No. 6 Benson 13

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 1A Arizona High School Football Playoff Bracket: Hayden Wins State Championship

2026 Class 1A State Champion: Hayden Lobos

Hayden 40, Williams 32

Arizona's first state football championship of 2026 belongs to Hayden.

The second-seeded Lobos defeated top-seeded Williams 40-32 on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Coronado High School in Scottsdale, completing an undefeated season and capturing the Class 1A eight-player state championship.

The championship game brought together the top two seeds in the tournament.

Hayden reached the final with a 65-18 semifinal victory over No. 6 Superior, following a 47-0 quarterfinal shutout of No. 7 Joseph City.

Williams entered the championship game after defeating No. 4 St. David 46-14 in the semifinals and No. 8 Cicero Prep Academy 48-0 in the quarterfinals.

The Lobos' championship victory concluded Arizona's Class 1A postseason, while six additional AIA champions will be crowned over the next three weeks.

Class 1A Championship Result — Nov. 14

No. 2 Hayden 40, No. 1 Williams 32

Class 1A Semifinal Scores

No. 1 Williams 46, No. 4 St. David 14

No. 2 Hayden 65, No. 6 Superior 18

VIEW THE COMPLETED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET

When Are the 2026 Arizona High School Football State Championships?

The Arizona Interscholastic Association will crown seven football state champions between Nov. 14 and Dec. 5.

The Class 1A championship has already been decided, with Hayden defeating Williams 40-32.

The remaining six championships will be played Nov. 28 and Dec. 4-5.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Class 2A championship — 3 p.m., Mountain Pointe High School, Phoenix

Class 3A championship — 7:30 p.m., Mountain Pointe High School, Phoenix

Friday, Dec. 4

Class 4A championship — 3 p.m., Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Class 5A championship — 7 p.m., Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Saturday, Dec. 5

Class 6A championship — noon, Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Open Division championship — 6 p.m., Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

All times are Arizona local time.

What's Next in the Arizona High School Football Playoffs?

The Nov. 20 quarterfinals will determine the semifinalists in the Open Division and Classes 6A, 5A and 4A.

In the Open Division, top-seeded Liberty faces Mountain View, while Chandler meets Higley, Hamilton faces Sandra Day O'Connor and Centennial takes on Basha.

Class 6A features an unusual second-chance opportunity for Brophy Prep, Perry, Pinnacle and ALA-Queen Creek after their Open Division eliminations.

In Class 5A, undefeated Desert Mountain faces Canyon View, while Horizon meets Cactus Shadows and Notre Dame Prep takes on Cactus.

Class 4A includes undefeated Snowflake against Peoria, Mica Mountain against St. Mary's and Gila Ridge against Walden Grove.

Classes 3A and 2A will determine their state championship matchups Nov. 21.

Benjamin Franklin faces Show Low and Round Valley meets Thatcher in Class 3A.

Scottsdale Christian Academy meets Chandler Prep and San Tan Charter faces Willcox in Class 2A.

With Hayden already crowned in Class 1A, six more Arizona state championships remain to be decided.

High School On SI will continue updating the Arizona high school football playoff brackets with scores, semifinal matchups and championship results throughout November and December.