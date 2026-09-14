Arizona High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 14, 2026)

Just when the Arizona high school football rankings appeared to have some stability, a Top 5 power went down.

Previously No. 3 Basha fell to then-No. 15 Pinnacle in stunning fashion, 40-7, dropping the Bears three spots to No. 6. Pinnacle, meanwhile, makes one of the biggest moves of the week, jumping seven spots to No. 8.

The upset highlighted a busy, high-scoring weekend of football in the Grand Canyon State. Liberty and Hamilton remain firmly in the top two spots, while Chandler and Centennial each move up and unbeaten Desert Edge jumps three spots to round out the Top 5.

Here are the latest High School On SI Arizona high school football Top 25 rankings heading into Week 4:

1. Liberty (3-0)

Previous Rank: #1

Liberty rolled through Week 3 with a 41-7 win over Highland. Sophomore quarterback Jason Haines was impressive once again, throwing for 220 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. He now has three consecutive games with at least three touchdown passes. Liberty has a chance to make another statement in Week 4 with a road matchup against No. 6 Basha.

2. Hamilton (3-0)

Previous Rank: #2

In one of the best games of the week, Hamilton defeated Perry, 30-22, to improve to 3-0. USC wide receiver commit Roye Oliver III made his season debut, but sophomore receiver Roman Oliver stole the show, hauling in eight passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Jax Sculley threw for 240 yards, and running back Devante Roebuck rushed for 100 yards in the back-and-forth battle. The Huskies host Casteel in Week 4.

3. Chandler (2-1)

Previous Rank: #4

After losing on national television, the Wolves have responded by defeating their last two opponents by a combined 84-23. Oregon quarterback commit Will Mencl threw for more than 400 yards for the first time this season, completing 24 of 35 passes with three touchdowns in a 42-10 victory over then-No. 14 Salpointe Catholic. Chandler hosts ALA-Queen Creek in Week 4.

4. Centennial (3-0)

Previous Rank: #5

Just when it seemed the Coyotes couldn't get more impressive, they delivered another dominant performance.

Centennial defeated then-No. 6 Mountain View, 27-3, behind a defense that forced seven turnovers, including five interceptions. Running back Derrion Bartholomew punched in two touchdowns to cap a dominant night in Peoria. Centennial hosts Mesa in Week 4.

5. Desert Edge (3-0)

Previous Rank: #8

It’s nothing but good things out in Goodyear, and Blake Roskopf is a major reason why.

After throwing four touchdown passes in Week 2, the Washington quarterback commit threw five more while completing 18 of 30 passes for 353 yards in a 46-7 victory over Notre Dame Prep.

Sitting at 3-0, the Scorpions prepare for a big matchup against No. 18 ALA-Gilbert North in Week 4.

6. Basha (1-2)

Previous Rank: #3

Basha suffered a stunning 40-7 loss to Pinnacle. Quarterback Jake Rogers threw for 190 yards, while Texas running back commit Noah Roberts was held to 53 yards.

The talent remains, and Basha has an immediate opportunity to get back on track with No. 1 Liberty coming to town in Week 4.

7. Desert Mountain (3-0)

Previous Rank: #7

Welcome to the Top 10, Pioneers. The running back duo of Matt Blaylock and Braxton Lowe headlined what has been the upset of the season so far, with Pinnacle stunning Basha, 40-7. The victory gets the Pioneers back on track after a Week 2 loss to Mountain View. They'll look to carry that momentum into a Week 4 matchup at Queen Creek.

8. Pinnacle (2-1)

Previous Rank: #15

Welcome to the top ten, Pioneers. The running back duo of Matt Blaylock and Braxton Lowe headlined the (current) upset of the season with Pinnacle’s 40-7 win over Basha. This gets the Phoenix program back on track after a Week 2 loss to Mountain View, as they will look to carry the momentum into a Week 4 matchup at Queen Creek.

9. Brophy Prep (2-1)

Previous Rank: #9

The Broncos stay at No. 9 but are on the cusp of making another push. Their first blowout win of the season came in Week 3 with a 49-7 victory over Queen Creek. Brophy has bounced back from a season-opening loss to Hamilton with wins over Boulder Creek and Queen Creek. Its body of work has a chance to get even stronger with a road matchup against No. 10 Mountain View in Week 4.

10. Mountain View (1-2)

Previous Rank: #6

Turnovers were the story for the Toros in Week 3. An offense that had been stellar through the first two weeks, including a 26-15 victory over Pinnacle, was held to three points in a 27-3 loss to Centennial. The road doesn't get much easier with No. 9 Brophy Prep visiting in Week 4.

11. Williams Field (3-0)

Previous Rank: #13

Defeated Corona Del Sol, 33-23

Next: at Red Mountain

12. Red Mountain (2-1)

Previous Rank: #10

Loss to O’Connor, 45-35

Next: vs Williams Field

13. Horizon (3-0)

Previous Rank: #11

Defeated Cactus, 35-3

Next: at Sunnyslope

14. Perry (2-1)

Previous Rank: #12

Loss to Hamilton, 30-22

Next: vs Boulder Creek

15. Higley (2-1)

Previous Rank: #16

Defeated Casteel, 43-42

Next: at Highland

16. O’Connor (2-1)

Previous Rank: #24

Defeated Red Mountain 45-35

Next: at Salpointe Catholic

17. Salpointe Catholic (2-1)

Previous Rank: #14

Loss to Chandler, 42-10

Next: vs O’Connor

18. ALA - Gilbert North (3-0)

Previous Rank: #17

Defeated Buena, 49-13

Next: at Desert Edge

19. Highland (1-2)

Previous Rank: #18

Defeated Liberty, 41-7

Next: vs Higley

20. Mesa (2-1)

Previous Rank: #20

Defeated Cactus Canyon, 56-0

Next: at Centennial

21. ALA - Queen Creek (1-2)

Previous Rank: #22

Forfeit win vs Saguaro

Next: at Chandler

22. Queen Creek (1-2)

Previous Rank: #20

Loss to Brophy College, 49-7

Next: vs Pinnacle

23. Casteel (0-3)

Previous Rank: #21

Loss to Higley, 43-42

Next: at Hamilton

24. Canyon View (3-0)

Previous Rank: #23

Defeated Sunrise Mountain, 42-28

Next: vs Chaparral

25. Mountain Pointe (1-2)

Previous Rank: #25

Loss to Mountain Ridge, 30-29

Next: at Desert Mountain