Washington Commit Blake Roskopf Throws 5 TD Passes in Desert Edge’s 46-7 Win

Washington already has a former Arizona high school star at quarterback. Another football standout from the Grand Canyon State is putting together a big senior season before heading to Seattle.

Washington commit Blake Roskopf threw for 353 yards and five touchdowns Thursday night, leading Desert Edge to a 46-7 victory over Notre Dame Prep in Goodyear.

The senior completed 18 of 30 passes as the Scorpions continued their strong start to the season.

Roskopf’s Huge Start Continues

Roskopf has thrown 12 touchdown passes through Desert Edge’s first three games, including 300 yards against Cienega in Week 2 and 411 against Cactus Shadows in the season opener.

Thursday’s performance pushed him past 1,000 passing yards for the season.

The fast start follows a junior season in which Roskopf threw for 2,815 yards and 37 touchdowns.

His production also gives Washington fans another reason to keep an eye on Arizona high school football.

Current Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr., a former Basha High School star, threw for 3,250 yards and 34 touchdowns during his senior season in Arizona. Williams was also a major threat on the ground, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Roskopf does most of his damage through the air and has established himself as one of Arizona's most productive quarterbacks through the opening weeks of the 2026 season.

Desert Edge Eyes Another Championship Run

Before Roskopf and Sidney head to Seattle, they have unfinished business at Desert Edge. The Scorpions will host ALA-Gilbert North on Sept. 18 in a matchup between two of Arizona's top teams.

Desert Edge entered the 2025 postseason undefeated before falling to Desert Mountain in the Class 5A quarterfinals. That defeat came one season after the Scorpions went 10-4 and captured the 2024 state championship.

With Roskopf leading an offense that has produced big numbers through the opening three weeks, Desert Edge will try to make another run at the 5A championship this fall.

Desert Edge hosts ALA-Gilbert North at 7 p.m. Sept. 18.