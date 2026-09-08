Arizona High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 8, 2026)

Season openers and out-of-state battles have come and gone as the Arizona high school football picture starts to come together with region play around the corner.

Which teams have impressed through two weeks? Which programs are already looking to turn their seasons around?

Here are the latest High School On SI Arizona high school football Top 25 rankings heading into Week 3:

High School On SI

1. Liberty (2-0)

It has been a picturesque start for the Lions of Peoria. Liberty avenged a 2025 loss to Utah's Corner Canyon, overcoming a 10-point deficit this time around to knock off the Chargers and move to 2-0. Liberty's breakneck offense scored 24 unanswered points in the interstate battle. The Lions take on Highland in Week 3.

2. Hamilton (2-0)

The Huskies flexed their muscles in Week 2 against Nevada's Arbor View, winning 44-0 behind the play of quarterback Jax Sculley and running back Devante Roebuck. On defense, cornerback Keaton Fields and Co. pitched a shutout. Rolling so far, Hamilton gets its first big test in Week 3 against the 2-0 Perry Pumas.

3. Basha (1-1)

Sporting the Arizona state flag on their helmets for a trip to California, the Basha Bears weren't able to bring a victory home from the Golden State. A 23-17 loss to Orange Lutheran leaves the Bears at 1-1 following their memorable night on ESPN in Week 1. Will this out-of-state loss bring Basha back down to earth? We'll see in Week 3 when the Bears take on Pinnacle.

4. Chandler (1-1)

On the flip side, the Wolves used a trip out west to rebound from a Week 1 loss. Chandler took down one of California's best in Cathedral Catholic, 42-13, on a breakout night for quarterback Will Mencl and receiver Jai Jones. The five-star Oregon commit connected with the Wisconsin commit for two touchdowns. The Wolves prepare for a big north-south clash with Tucson's Salpointe Catholic in Week 3.

5. Centennial (2-0)

The Coyotes took care of business in California, defeating Anaheim's Servite, 22-14. Junior receiver Torrin Hill recorded 98 yards on just four catches, adding a touchdown along the way. Centennial highlights a big Week 3 schedule with a matchup against Mountain View (Mesa).

6. Mountain View (2-0)

The Toros ran past Pinnacle in Week 2. The running back duo of junior Brayden Merwin and senior Coy Bodily combined for 257 rushing yards and two touchdowns, with both breaking runs of more than 20 yards. They'll try to run past Centennial in Week 3.

7. Desert Mountain (2-0)

The Desert Mountain Wolves have cruised through the first two weeks, defeating their opponents by a combined score of 104-14. Quarterback Jake Pilarcek tossed three touchdowns against Arizona College Prep in Week 2, bringing his season total to six. They will take on Mountain View (Tucson) in Week 3.

8. Desert Edge (2-0)

Welcome to the party, Blake Roskopf. The Washington quarterback commit completed 9 of 11 passes with four touchdowns in a 52-0 Week 2 win over Cienega. He now has seven touchdowns and more than 700 yards in the young season. Roskopf and Co. get a true test in Week 3 against Notre Dame Prep.

9. Brophy Prep (1-1)

After a Week 1 to forget, the Broncos got their offense back on track with a 31-19 win over Boulder Creek. Junior running back Eli Price ran for two scores on a busy night for the backfield, which combined for four rushing touchdowns. Brophy returns home in Week 3 to host Queen Creek.

10. Red Mountain (2-0)

Red Mountain quarterback Caleb Joe propelled the Mountain Lions to 2-0 with a three-touchdown night against Westwood. That followed their thrilling 35-34 win over Casteel in Week 1. They travel to Phoenix to take on O'Connor in Week 3.

11. Horizon (2-0)

Next: vs Cactus

12. Perry (2-0)

Next: @ Hamilton

13. Williams Field (2-0)

Next: @ Corona Del Sol

14. Salpointe Catholic (2-0)

Next: vs Chandler

15. Pinnacle (1-1)

Next: vs Basha

16. Higley (1-1)

Next: vs Casteel

17. ALA Gilbert North (2-0)

Next: vs Buena

18. Highland (1-1)

Next: @ Liberty

19. Queen Creek (1-1)

Next: @ Brophy College Prep

20. Mesa (1-1)

Next: @ Cactus Canyon

21. Casteel (0-2)

Next: @ Higley

22. ALA Queen Creek (0-2)

Next: N/A (Week 3 @ Saguaro Cancelled)

23. Canyon View (2-0)

Next: @ Sunrise Mountain

24. O’Connor (1-1)

Next: vs Red Mountain

25. Mountain Pointe (1-1)

Next: vs Mountain Ridge

Dan Allison is a freelance high school and college sports writer. You can reach him at @danlallison on X.