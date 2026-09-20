Arizona High School Football Final Scores: Sept. 17-19

The 2026 Arizona high school football season continued Sept. 17-19 with three days of action across the state.

Friday's schedule produced several notable results, including Basha's 30-22 victory over Liberty, Hamilton's 44-25 win over Casteel and Pinnacle's 28-7 victory over Queen Creek. Chandler defeated ALA - Queen Creek 37-21, while Red Mountain edged Williams Field 31-28.

Here are the final Arizona high school football scores from Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 17-19, 2026.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Arcadia 45, Deer Valley 9

Canyon View 38, Chaparral 31

Coolidge 40, Safford 21

Holtville 56, Cibola 0

Ironwood 29, Kellis 20

Miami 34, Heritage Academy Maricopa 14

Page 30, Ganado 12

Parker 48, Madison Highland Prep 0

Round Valley 56, Blue Ridge 0

Sequoia Pathfinder Verrado Way 60, Skyline - Gila River 32

Sierra Linda 34, Washington 0

Skyline 14, Academies of South Mountain 7

St. Mary's 28, Mesquite 6

Sunrise Mountain 37, Arizona College Prep 32

Thunderbird 56, Greenway 0

Tolleson 20, Fairfax 0

Valley 52, Greyhills Academy 0

Friday, Sept. 18

Agua Fria 49, Carl Hayden Community 0

Ajo 45, Harvest Prep Academy 0

ALA - Anthem South 35, Arete Prep 0

ALA - Gilbert North 33, Desert Edge 30

ALA - Ironwood 60, Apache Junction 6

ALA - Mesa North 26, Payson 14

ALA - West Foothills 63, Independence 7

Alchesay 52, Hopi 14

Arizona Lutheran Academy 25, Heritage Academy Mesa 20

AZ Compass Prep 41, TSJPAG 28

Basha 30, Liberty 22

Benjamin Franklin 79, Seton Catholic 0

Benson 16, Veritas Prep 14

Berean Academy 49, Imagine Prep Superstition 12

Bisbee 20, Santa Rita 0

Bradshaw Mountain 63, Mingus 0

Brophy College Prep 31, Mountain View 28

Buckeye 67, Westview 18

Cactus 56, Peoria 0

Cactus Shadows 40, Camelback 13

Calipatria 16, Yuma 6

Camp Verde 48, Bourgade Catholic 19

Campo Verde 55, Goldwater 7

Centennial 20, Mesa 7

Chandler 37, ALA - Queen Creek 21

Chino Valley 2, Red Mesa 0

Cholla 24, Kofa 20

Cicero Prep Academy 18, Ray 8

Cienega 49, Nogales 6

Coconino 41, Mohave 0

Corona del Sol 59, Cactus Canyon 0

Cortez 56, Antelope 0

Desert Christian 31, San Carlos 22

Desert Heights Prep 50, Bagdad 34

Desert Mountain 54, Mountain Pointe 0

Desert Star 44, Mountainside 0

Desert View 48, Mountain View 0

Desert Vista 35, Valley Vista 0

Dobson 41, Central 22

Douglas 47, Empire 0

Duncan 74, Maryvale Prep 46

Dysart 50, ALA - Vistancia 3

Estrella Foothills 56, North Canyon 6

Gilbert Christian 64, Winslow 0

Glendale 28, Desert Sunrise 20

Hamilton 44, Casteel 25

Hayden 57, San Manuel 6

Heritage Academy Laveen 20, St. John Paul II Catholic 12

Highland Prep West 50, Highland Prep 6

Higley 36, Highland 0

Horizon 55, Sunnyslope 36

Imagine Prep 34, Western SciTech 26

Ironwood Ridge 47, Casa Grande 13

Joseph City 60, Baboquivari 0

Kingman 29, Shadow Mountain 28

Lake Havasu 52, Alhambra 6

Lincoln Prep 54, Catalina 0

Marana 28, Canyon del Oro 7

Marcos de Niza 18, Poston Butte 6

Maricopa 61, Flowing Wells 20

Maryvale 30, Eastmark 24

Mica Mountain 56, Sunnyside 17

Millennium 56, Apollo 0

MIT 26, Canyon State Academy 24

Mogollon 70, Mayer 8

Morenci 20, Globe 6

Mountain Ridge 45, Saguaro 6

North 21, West Point 7

Northwest Christian 40, Gila Ridge 21

Notre Dame Prep 59, Gilbert 14

O'Connor 36, Salpointe Catholic 7

Palo Verde 39, Coronado 6

Paradise Honors 42, Combs 22

Paradise Valley 27, Flagstaff 22

Paradise Valley Christian Prep 34, Wickenburg Christian Academy 22

Perry 49, Boulder Creek 0

Pinnacle 28, Queen Creek 7

Prescott 41, Lee Williams 14

Pueblo 51, Copper Canyon 14

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 28, Florence 24

Red Mountain 31, Williams Field 28

Ridgeline Academy 39, Skyline Prep 12

Rio Rico 48, Amphitheater 7

River Valley 52, Odyssey Institute 7

Sabino 27, San Tan Foothills 0

Sahuarita 28, Sahuaro 24

San Tan Charter 47, Chandler Prep 22

Santa Cruz Valley 35, Phoenix Christian 14

Scottsdale Christian Academy 55, Fountain Hills 6

Scottsdale Preparatory Academy 48, ALA - Sierra Vista 8

Shadow Ridge 49, Desert Ridge 12

Show Low 46, Monument Valley 6

Snowflake 55, Catalina Foothills 7

Somerton 32, Rincon/University 0

St. David 58, Salome 14

Superior 64, Fort Thomas 6

Tanque Verde 45, Trivium Prep 18

Tempe 33, La Joya Community 32

Tuba City 50, Window Rock 8

Tucson High Magnet School 24, Buena 23

Valley Christian 43, Crismon 14

Walden Grove 27, Vista Grande 0

Westwood 27, McClintock 21

Willcox 54, Tombstone 0

Willow Canyon 60, Browne 0

Youngker 43, Moon Valley 0

Yuma Catholic 63, Verrado 29

Saturday, Sept. 19

St. John's 20, Pima 12