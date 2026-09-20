Arizona High School Football Final Scores: Sept. 17-19
The 2026 Arizona high school football season continued Sept. 17-19 with three days of action across the state.
Friday's schedule produced several notable results, including Basha's 30-22 victory over Liberty, Hamilton's 44-25 win over Casteel and Pinnacle's 28-7 victory over Queen Creek. Chandler defeated ALA - Queen Creek 37-21, while Red Mountain edged Williams Field 31-28.
Here are the final Arizona high school football scores from Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 17-19, 2026.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Arcadia 45, Deer Valley 9
Canyon View 38, Chaparral 31
Coolidge 40, Safford 21
Holtville 56, Cibola 0
Ironwood 29, Kellis 20
Miami 34, Heritage Academy Maricopa 14
Page 30, Ganado 12
Parker 48, Madison Highland Prep 0
Round Valley 56, Blue Ridge 0
Sequoia Pathfinder Verrado Way 60, Skyline - Gila River 32
Sierra Linda 34, Washington 0
Skyline 14, Academies of South Mountain 7
St. Mary's 28, Mesquite 6
Sunrise Mountain 37, Arizona College Prep 32
Thunderbird 56, Greenway 0
Tolleson 20, Fairfax 0
Valley 52, Greyhills Academy 0
Friday, Sept. 18
Agua Fria 49, Carl Hayden Community 0
Ajo 45, Harvest Prep Academy 0
ALA - Anthem South 35, Arete Prep 0
ALA - Gilbert North 33, Desert Edge 30
ALA - Ironwood 60, Apache Junction 6
ALA - Mesa North 26, Payson 14
ALA - West Foothills 63, Independence 7
Alchesay 52, Hopi 14
Arizona Lutheran Academy 25, Heritage Academy Mesa 20
AZ Compass Prep 41, TSJPAG 28
Basha 30, Liberty 22
Benjamin Franklin 79, Seton Catholic 0
Benson 16, Veritas Prep 14
Berean Academy 49, Imagine Prep Superstition 12
Bisbee 20, Santa Rita 0
Bradshaw Mountain 63, Mingus 0
Brophy College Prep 31, Mountain View 28
Buckeye 67, Westview 18
Cactus 56, Peoria 0
Cactus Shadows 40, Camelback 13
Calipatria 16, Yuma 6
Camp Verde 48, Bourgade Catholic 19
Campo Verde 55, Goldwater 7
Centennial 20, Mesa 7
Chandler 37, ALA - Queen Creek 21
Chino Valley 2, Red Mesa 0
Cholla 24, Kofa 20
Cicero Prep Academy 18, Ray 8
Cienega 49, Nogales 6
Coconino 41, Mohave 0
Corona del Sol 59, Cactus Canyon 0
Cortez 56, Antelope 0
Desert Christian 31, San Carlos 22
Desert Heights Prep 50, Bagdad 34
Desert Mountain 54, Mountain Pointe 0
Desert Star 44, Mountainside 0
Desert View 48, Mountain View 0
Desert Vista 35, Valley Vista 0
Dobson 41, Central 22
Douglas 47, Empire 0
Duncan 74, Maryvale Prep 46
Dysart 50, ALA - Vistancia 3
Estrella Foothills 56, North Canyon 6
Gilbert Christian 64, Winslow 0
Glendale 28, Desert Sunrise 20
Hamilton 44, Casteel 25
Hayden 57, San Manuel 6
Heritage Academy Laveen 20, St. John Paul II Catholic 12
Highland Prep West 50, Highland Prep 6
Higley 36, Highland 0
Horizon 55, Sunnyslope 36
Imagine Prep 34, Western SciTech 26
Ironwood Ridge 47, Casa Grande 13
Joseph City 60, Baboquivari 0
Kingman 29, Shadow Mountain 28
Lake Havasu 52, Alhambra 6
Lincoln Prep 54, Catalina 0
Marana 28, Canyon del Oro 7
Marcos de Niza 18, Poston Butte 6
Maricopa 61, Flowing Wells 20
Maryvale 30, Eastmark 24
Mica Mountain 56, Sunnyside 17
Millennium 56, Apollo 0
MIT 26, Canyon State Academy 24
Mogollon 70, Mayer 8
Morenci 20, Globe 6
Mountain Ridge 45, Saguaro 6
North 21, West Point 7
Northwest Christian 40, Gila Ridge 21
Notre Dame Prep 59, Gilbert 14
O'Connor 36, Salpointe Catholic 7
Palo Verde 39, Coronado 6
Paradise Honors 42, Combs 22
Paradise Valley 27, Flagstaff 22
Paradise Valley Christian Prep 34, Wickenburg Christian Academy 22
Perry 49, Boulder Creek 0
Pinnacle 28, Queen Creek 7
Prescott 41, Lee Williams 14
Pueblo 51, Copper Canyon 14
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 28, Florence 24
Red Mountain 31, Williams Field 28
Ridgeline Academy 39, Skyline Prep 12
Rio Rico 48, Amphitheater 7
River Valley 52, Odyssey Institute 7
Sabino 27, San Tan Foothills 0
Sahuarita 28, Sahuaro 24
San Tan Charter 47, Chandler Prep 22
Santa Cruz Valley 35, Phoenix Christian 14
Scottsdale Christian Academy 55, Fountain Hills 6
Scottsdale Preparatory Academy 48, ALA - Sierra Vista 8
Shadow Ridge 49, Desert Ridge 12
Show Low 46, Monument Valley 6
Snowflake 55, Catalina Foothills 7
Somerton 32, Rincon/University 0
St. David 58, Salome 14
Superior 64, Fort Thomas 6
Tanque Verde 45, Trivium Prep 18
Tempe 33, La Joya Community 32
Tuba City 50, Window Rock 8
Tucson High Magnet School 24, Buena 23
Valley Christian 43, Crismon 14
Walden Grove 27, Vista Grande 0
Westwood 27, McClintock 21
Willcox 54, Tombstone 0
Willow Canyon 60, Browne 0
Youngker 43, Moon Valley 0
Yuma Catholic 63, Verrado 29
Saturday, Sept. 19
St. John's 20, Pima 12
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.