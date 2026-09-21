High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings (Sept. 21, 2026)

The status quo ruled for the most part with this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

With only one game matching Power 25 teams and most romping against in-state foes, there was little movement, with only one team dropping out — West Boca Raton (FL) made way for Randle (TX) after the Bulls dropped a 15-14 decision to St. Johns (DC).

Meanwhile, No. 7 Bishop Gorman (NV) won the game of the week when its defense dominated Mater Dei (CA) in a 25-8 victory that dropped the Monarchs four spots to No. 14.

Here are this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. The First Academy (Orlando, FL) 48-27

The Royals led 24-7 at halftime and looked like they might pull one of the biggest upsets of the decade before the Ascenders asserted control, scoring 27 unanswered points in the third quarter.

Next up: vs. Legacy School of Sport Sciences (Spring, TX), Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Hewlett Sports Academy (Waldorf, MD) 43-0

Since surviving a scare against DeLand (FL) in the opener, the Panthers have outscored their last three opponents 121-13.

Next up: vs. King/Drew School of Medicine and Science (Los Angeles), Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Archbishop McCarthy (Fort Lauderdale, FL) 40-7

The Raiders gave up just 161 total yards and led 27-0 at halftime.

Next up: at Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL), Oct. 2

4. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) (5-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Norco (CA) 34-0

The Eagles shut out a Cougars offense that came into the game averaging 54 points in starting the year 4-0.

Next up: vs. No. 14 Mater Dei (CA), Oct. 2

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Grayson (Logansville, GA) 23-13

A big road test passed for the Wolves, who won the matchup of the last two Georgia 6A state champions in a defensive battle where they trailed 10-0 early before rallying in the second quarter with 16 unanswered points.

Next up: at Seckinger (Buford, GA), Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, TN) 42-0

The Red Raiders led 42-0 at halftime, with Tennessee commit David Gabriel Georges running for one score and catching an 80-yard TD pass, as they dispatched the winless Lions.

Next up: vs. Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, TN), Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. No. 14 Mater Dei (CA) 25-8

The Gaels finally solved the Mater Dei riddle, beating the Monarchs for the first time in six tries as they held their hosts to 258 total yards.

Next up: vs. Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas), Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. St. Louis (Honolulu) 63-21

The Braves met a program in turmoil, as the Crusaders fired their coach the Monday before this matchup, and pulled away after St. Louis closed to within 28-21 midway through the second quarter.

Next up: vs. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, CA), Oct. 2

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Orange Lutheran (CA) 28-10

Cal commit Jaxsen Stokes’ two rushing touchdowns in the opening five minutes of the game staked the Trailblazers to a lead they never relinquished.

Next up: vs. Pacifica/Oxnard (CA), Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. West Charlotte (NC), 49-6

Zachary Watts needed just eight carries to run for 110 yards and three touchdowns while also catching a 55-yard TD pass for the Trojans.

Next up: at Archer (Lawrenceville, GA), Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Tuscaloosa County (AL) 62-7

The loss was the final straw for the Wildcats, who relieved Cris Bell of his head coaching duties following a game that saw Warriors QB Trent Seaborn throw for 216 yards and four touchdowns before giving way at halftime.

Next up: at Hoover (AL), Oct. 2

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Prosper (TX) 51-21

Ty Snell threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles to victory in a battle of unbeatens.

Next up: vs. Princeton (TX), Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Paramus Catholic (NJ) 35-9

Ca’si Thomas ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns, and Texas A&M commit Mikahi Allen had four tackles for loss and three sacks for the Ironmen.

Next up: vs. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, NJ), Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Lost to No. 7 Bishop Gorman (NV) 25-8

The Monarchs killed themselves with 15 penalties and never could get their offense out of second gear.

Next up: at Helix (La Mesa, CA), Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Fishers (IN) 49-10

Oscar Frye threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns, while Brady Lewis ran for 91 yards and two scores as the Bulldogs rolled to victory.

Next up: vs. Westfield (IN), Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Green Run (Virginia Beach, VA) 45-0

The Huskies led 35-0 after one quarter, with Davion Jones returning the opening kickoff 90 yards for a score and Josh Dobson scoring off a blocked punt, as they handed the Stallions — No. 10 in the latest High School On SI Virginia Top 25 rankings — their first loss of the season.

Next up: at West Mecklenburg (Charlotte, NC), Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Crosby (TX) 58-0

The Mustangs led just 7-0 at halftime before exploding in the second half behind senior QB Javoris Taylor, who threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns, and seniors Darrell Haynes and Isai Navarro, who ran for two touchdowns apiece.

Next up: vs. Atascocita (Humble, TX), Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Brooks County (Quitman, GA) 69-0

The Yellowjackets took advantage of five turnovers to cruise to victory.

Next up: at Lee County (Leesburg, GA), Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Idle

The Spartans enjoyed an off week.

Next up: at Mustang (OK), Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. South Dade (Homestead, FL) 45-7

Kai Moore threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns in the Explorers’ victory.

Next up: vs. Homestead (FL), Sept. 24

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Norwin (North Huntingdon, PA) 56-17

Junior Owen Herrick committed to Illinois earlier in the week and celebrated by throwing three touchdown passes for the Vikings.

Next up: at Seneca Valley (Harmony, PA), Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Casteel (Queen Creek, AZ) 44-25

Junior Jax Sculley threw for 358 yards and three touchdowns, including Roman Oliver’s 10 catches for 164 yards and two scores for the Huskies.

Next up: at Williams Field (Gilbert, AZ), Sept. 25

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. St. Mary’s (Stockton, CA) 44-7

The Spartans led 37-7 at halftime as they tuned up for this week’s showdown with Centennial.

Next up: vs. Centennial (Corona, CA), Sept. 26

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Victoria East (TX) 69-14

Five-star RB Landen Williams-Callis broke his cousin Jacquizz Rodgers’ career touchdown record, scoring five on the night, and surpassed 8,000 career rushing yards with his 227-yard performance.

Next up: at Fort Bend Dulles (Sugar Land, TX), Sept. 24

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Harvest Prep (Canal Winchester, OH) 50-6

Junior Dash Hoy threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Eagles led 50-0 after three quarters.

Next up: vs. St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, OH), Sept. 25

Dropped Out

23. West Boca Raton (FL)

Under Consideration

Centennial (Corona, CA)

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL)

DeMatha (Hyattsville, MD)

Detroit Central Catholic (Novi, MI)

East St. Louis (IL)

Edna Karr (New Orleans)

Folsom (CA)

Lee County (Leesburg, GA)

North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX)

North Gwinnett (Suwanee, GA)

St. John’s (Washington, DC)