Arizona High School Football Week 1 Winners and Losers: Basha Shines, Liberty Explodes

Arizona high school football's opening week delivered a nationally televised showdown, several dominant performances by ranked teams and one of the wildest interceptions you'll see all season.

Basha beat Chandler in an ESPN rematch of last year's Open Division championship game, Liberty scored 58 points and Marco de Niza's Isaiah Valenzuela produced a highlight-reel interception.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from Week 1:

WINNERS

Basha Delivers in the National Spotlight

Not every high school matchup lives up to the hype of an ESPN showcase, but two of Arizona’s best sure did.

Basha and Chandler put on a Saturday shootout, with the Bears protecting their home field with a 37-26 victory in the rematch of last season’s Open Division title game.

Basha forced five turnovers, including an interception late in the fourth quarter to effectively seal the deal.

Quarterback Jake Rogers and running back Noah Roberts contributed offensively, but sophomore receiver Makai Nelson stole the spotlight in his varsity debut with two first-half touchdown catches.

The back-and-forth game gave Arizona high school football an entertaining showcase before a national television audience.

Liberty

We identified Liberty's matchup with Mesa as one of Arizona's top Week 1 games, with the Jackrabbits presenting a potential upset threat.

Liberty blew past Mesa, 58-18, showing why they are regarded as a top-five team in the state and a state title threat.

Quarterback Jason Haines threw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns, tossing scores to four different receivers.

On defense, the Lions forced three interceptions, running out to a 24-6 halftime lead before adding 34 more in the second half.

For Week 2, Utah’s Corner Canyon will travel to Peoria, in what should be another popcorn-worthy offensive watch.

Isaiah Valenzuela

On Friday night, the Flagstaff Skydome turned into a circus tent for one play.

Tempe’s Marco De Niza High School traveled north to take on Flagstaff High, where Padres’ defensive back Isaiah Valenzuela would deliver what is already a Catch of the Year nominee.

An unbelievable INT by Marcos de Niza’s Isaiah Valenzuela off a deflection.



[Q4 - 9:04] Marcos De Niza 48 - Flagstaff 26 pic.twitter.com/qDgpoiIife — Brenden Martin (@BrendenMartin_) August 28, 2026

A Flagstaff pass was broken up, sending the receiver and defender to the turf. The ball ricocheted off the receiver and back into the air, where a sprinting Valenzuela made a diving interception.

Playing on a college field, it was a Saturday-worthy catch. Marco de Niza went on to win 49-28.

LOSERS

Chandler’s Turnover Problems

A chance for revenge ended in a night of deja vu for the Chandler Wolves, falling to the Basha Bears for a second straight meeting.

As in their championship duel in December, miscues on offense became Chandler’s downfall.

While the Wolves posted 26 points compared to last year’s 7, five turnovers kept the victory out of reach.

If Chandler wants another shot at Basha, it would have to come in the postseason once again. The Wolves will look to rebound in Week 2 against San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic.

A Rough Thursday for Offenses

Whether it was because they played a day early or not, multiple ranked offenses came out on the wrong foot to start the season on Thursday night.

Cactus Shadows was blanked by Desert Edge, 20-0. ALA-Queen Creek was held to 10 points against Centennial in a 44-10 loss. Marana could only find the end zone once in a southern showdown loss, 28-7, to Salpointe Catholic. And Brophy Prep was held to six points in a 25-6 loss to Hamilton.

These teams will look to get back on track in Week 2, their Friday night debuts.

Hamilton’s Offense

It was a victory for the Hamilton Huskies in Week 1, but it was not as explosive as you may have thought.

With the absence of star receiver Roye Oliver II and quarterback Jax Sculley making his return from ACL surgery, it took some time for the preseason #2-ranked team to get up to speed.

The offense finished with just 174 total yards on the day, not finding the endzone til the second half.

Luckily for the Huskies, their defense and special teams units would hold their own. A blocked field goal before the end of the first half brought Hamilton back to life, returning it for a score.

Now, sitting at 1-0, Hamilton will look to get their offense in motion against Nevada’s Arbor View in Week 2, as they have a potential shootout waiting for them in a Week 3 clash against the Perry Pumas.

Dan Allison is a freelance high school and college sports writer. You can reach him at @danlallison on X.