Basha vs. Orange Lutheran Live Stream: How to Watch Arizona-California Football Showdown
Another major Arizona-California football matchup is set for Friday when Basha travels from Chandler to face Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College.
Orange Lutheran enters 1-1 after splitting games against two prominent opponents.
The Lancers lost a one-point opener to Miami Central, 23-22, before bouncing back with a 38-24 victory over Cathedral Catholic.
Basha makes its first major interstate trip of the season and will try to repeat the result from last year's meeting between the teams.
How to Watch Basha vs. Orange Lutheran
What: Basha Bears at Orange Lutheran Lancers
When: Friday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m. PT
Where: Orange Coast College, Costa Mesa, California
Live stream: NFHS Network
WATCH LIVE: Basha vs. Orange Lutheran on the NFHS Network
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.
Orange Lutheran Has Already Faced Tough Competition
Orange Lutheran's schedule has provided no easy introduction to the season.
The Lancers opened against Miami Central, one of Florida's best-known programs, and came within a point of starting 1-0 before falling 23-22.
Orange Lutheran responded the following week by traveling to San Diego and defeating Cathedral Catholic, 38-24.
Now another out-of-state opponent arrives.
Basha is one of Arizona's premier programs and adds another difficult matchup before Orange Lutheran eventually enters Trinity League play against the likes of Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Santa Margarita, Servite and JSerra.
Basha Looks for Another Win Against Lancers
Friday is also a rematch from last season.
Basha defeated Orange Lutheran, 30-24, in Chandler in September 2025.
This time the Bears make the trip to Southern California.
Basha's roster includes a number of experienced seniors, including linebacker Kyser Wilson, defensive back Tre Kennard, receiver Jaden Baldwin, defensive end TK Cunningham and running back Noah Roberts.
That experience should be valuable against an Orange Lutheran team accustomed to playing some of the country's deepest high school football schedules.
For the Lancers, Friday offers an opportunity to avenge last season's defeat and improve to 2-1.
For Basha, winning on the road against a Trinity League opponent would provide another significant result for an Arizona program with high expectations.
High School On SI will provide Arizona and California high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including rankings, scores, recruiting news and top performances.
WATCH LIVE: Basha vs. Orange Lutheran on the NFHS Network
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.