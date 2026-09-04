Basha vs. Orange Lutheran Live Stream: How to Watch Arizona-California Football Showdown

Another major Arizona-California football matchup is set for Friday when Basha travels from Chandler to face Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College.

Orange Lutheran enters 1-1 after splitting games against two prominent opponents.

The Lancers lost a one-point opener to Miami Central, 23-22, before bouncing back with a 38-24 victory over Cathedral Catholic.

Basha makes its first major interstate trip of the season and will try to repeat the result from last year's meeting between the teams.

How to Watch Basha vs. Orange Lutheran

What: Basha Bears at Orange Lutheran Lancers

When: Friday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m. PT

Where: Orange Coast College, Costa Mesa, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Basha vs. Orange Lutheran on the NFHS Network

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Orange Lutheran Has Already Faced Tough Competition

Orange Lutheran's schedule has provided no easy introduction to the season.

The Lancers opened against Miami Central, one of Florida's best-known programs, and came within a point of starting 1-0 before falling 23-22.

Orange Lutheran responded the following week by traveling to San Diego and defeating Cathedral Catholic, 38-24.

Now another out-of-state opponent arrives.

Basha is one of Arizona's premier programs and adds another difficult matchup before Orange Lutheran eventually enters Trinity League play against the likes of Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Santa Margarita, Servite and JSerra.

Basha Looks for Another Win Against Lancers

Friday is also a rematch from last season.

Basha defeated Orange Lutheran, 30-24, in Chandler in September 2025.

This time the Bears make the trip to Southern California.

Basha's roster includes a number of experienced seniors, including linebacker Kyser Wilson, defensive back Tre Kennard, receiver Jaden Baldwin, defensive end TK Cunningham and running back Noah Roberts.

That experience should be valuable against an Orange Lutheran team accustomed to playing some of the country's deepest high school football schedules.

For the Lancers, Friday offers an opportunity to avenge last season's defeat and improve to 2-1.

For Basha, winning on the road against a Trinity League opponent would provide another significant result for an Arizona program with high expectations.

High School On SI will provide Arizona and California high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including rankings, scores, recruiting news and top performances.