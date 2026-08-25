Basha, Chandler Football Showdown Set For Primetime on ESPN

Rece Davis and Kirk Kerbstreit may not be picking this game from the Basha High School lawn, but Arizona high school football will still have a “College Gameday”-esque atmosphere this Saturday.

Basha and Hamilton, two nationally ranked programs on top of being bitter rivals, will face off on national television this Saturday. A 10:30 p.m. eastern/7:30 p.m. pacific kickoff on ESPN.

So, We Meet Again…

Just a 20 minute drive between each school, these two foes bump into each other off and on the football field.

It was less than a year ago when the Basha Bears took down the Wolves in the 2025 Open Division Championship game at Arizona State University’s Mountain America Stadium, 34-7, to claim another program title.

Now, eight months later, the rematch will be hosted at Basha, with a lot of familiar faces returning to the fold.

Wisconsin wide receiver commit Jai Jones and four-star Oregon quarterback pledge Will Mencl lead the way once again for Chandler, while Texas running back pledge Noah Roberts and 2025 title game hero quarterback Jake Rogers return for Basha.

This game, just like their past installments, will feature a wide array of firepower and future college talent. Making it not just national television, but must-see TV as well.

This Feels Familiar

It was only four years ago when these two teams met on ESPN for the first time, but looking at the 2022 rosters, it feels like a lifetime ago.

Chandler’s quarterback was Dylan Raiola, the then-Nebraska, now-Oregon bound seasoned college talent, who was actually committed to Ohio State at the time. For Basha, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. was still fielding college offers, eventually committing to Jedd Fisch’s Arizona Wildcats, flipping to the University of Washington once Fisch took the pacific northwest gig.

This matchup, however, was in late October opposed to a week one opener, making the stakes that much higher.

Basha pulled off the upset 14-7, handing Chandler their first loss of the season and going on to win the 2022 Open Division Championship.

Now, the ESPN series flips to Basha’s Jim Wall Stadium, returning the favor four years later.

Big Screen leads to a Winning Team?

It is not everyday a high school program earns the chance to play on national television.

This is the 17th year that ESPN has put on a high school showcase, but even then, only national powers and notable states get the nod each year.

Luckily for the east valley, their local programs fall under those categories. But it is not the first time the Grand Canyon State has been featured.

One installment that sticks out in recent history is when Hamilton High School, rival of both Chandler and Basha, stole the show with a comeback against Nevada’s Bishop Gorman to win after trailing 24-7, scoring 18 points in the final minute of the game.

A year before that, Hamilton and Scottsdale’s Saguaro High School dueled on ESPN in 2020. Four years prior, it was Saguaro’s turn to take on out-of -town talent, taking on Colorado’s Valor Christian in 2016 and winning 49-28.

Do national spotlights lead to postseason success? Somewhat. Along with Basha’s 2022 title, Saguaro would also go on to win a 4A title in 2016, while Hamilton made it to the title game in 2020 before a loss to, ironically enough, Chandler.

Basha, Chandler, Arizona State, ESPN or wherever it may be: the Bears and Huskies know how to put on good television programming, on and off the air.

Dan Allison is a freelance high school and college sports writer. You can reach him at @danlallison on X.