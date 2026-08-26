Arizona High School Football Week 1: Top Games, Storylines and Predictions

After a soft launch of the Arizona high school football season last weekend, the Grand Canyon State is ready for full service. 6A-4A will kick off this week as 3A-1A prepares for week two.

ESPN is coming to the desert, but outside of the national spotlight, big games still fill the board. Chances for revenge, big name college commits and big time comebacks line what should be an exciting finish to August.

Here are the Arizona high school football games to watch in their true Week 1, along with a quick breakdown and our prediction for each matchup.

Chandler at Basha, Aug. 29 (Saturday), 7:30 p.m. local

Our Game of the Week, this matchup has a postseason feel to kick off the year.

Basha and Chandler return stacked rosters after meeting in the 2025 Open Championship, with the Wolves looking for revenge in a road visit down the road to Basha.

The cherry on top? ESPN will be broadcasting this one live from the east valley. Doesn’t get much bigger in Week 1.

Read all about this matchup here.

Pick: Basha

Hamilton at Brophy Prep, Aug. 27 (Thursday), 7 p.m. local

Two other top Open Division favorites will be opening up their seasons against one another, two days prior and up the road in Phoenix.

Brophy Prep welcomes in the Hamilton Huskies, who return a lot of talent following a semifinal loss to Chandler in 2025.

For Brophy, how do they come back together after a star exodus? Devin Fitzgerald and Daylen Sharper are gone, as Donovan McNabb Jr. will step into the shoes of the top receiver role. Scout Kinkel will try and do the same for the running back position.

For Hamilton, quarterback Jaxson Sculley and USC wide receiver commit Roye Oliver III return. This passing duo is electric, but is it enough to ride to a title in their senior seasons? That path may open right up this Thursday.

Pick: Hamilton

Salpointe Catholic at Marana, Aug. 27 (Thursday), 7 p.m. local

It has been an emotional offseason for the Marana Tigers.

The rollercoaster of head coach Phillip Steward resigning and then coming back in a 24-hour span, along with the star receiver Sean Roebuck Jr. being seriously injured in a car accident earlier this month.

Through it all, the Tigers still bring the threat of being one of the top teams out of the south, and it all starts with facing a fellow south power in Salpointe Catholic.

Both teams will be looking to find themselves on offense, as Salpointe went under a large number of senior exits.

With Roebuck Jr. cheering from the sideline, running back Jeffery Smith III will look to do the heavy lifting in what should be an emotional, but exciting night at Marana.

Pick: Marana

Liberty at Mesa, Aug. 28, 7 p.m. local

Our first Friday night matchup on the list, all eyes will be on the Liberty Lions.

Our #2 ranked team in preseason, the Lions were three points away from an Open Division championship appearance, and, likely, a title. A lot of talent left, but a lot remains, such as San Diego State commit receiver Braxton Huynh looking to lead the way once again on offense.

While Liberty steals the headlines, this moment could actually be more about the Mesa Jackrabbits.

It will be new head coach Ryan Felker’s first game leading Mesa out on the field, earning the reins of a talented roster, featuring Boogie Anetema and Rio Arnett.

What better way to start your new coaching campaign than with a big-time upset? It should be a great battle, but perhaps too tall an order for Mesa.

Pick: Liberty

Williams Field at Campo Verde, Aug. 28, 7 p.m local

“The Battle of Gilbert” looks to be a meeting between two teams who are lining up to be dark horses in 6A.

Talent on both sides will make this city clash one to watch, but Williams Field’s offense should steal the show come Friday night.

Quarterback Dominick Barjona and receiver Trey Smith are the key duo, along with a revamped offensive line and defensive returners.

If the Black Hawks want to make the next leap after an 8-4 finish in 2025, it starts on Friday against the Coyotes.

Pick: Williams Field

Dan Allison is a freelance high school and college sports writer. You can reach him at @danlallisonon X.