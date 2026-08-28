Pinnacle vs. Edison Live Stream: How to Watch Arizona-California High School Football Matchup

An intriguing interstate high school football matchup brings together teams from Arizona and California on Friday night when Pinnacle travels to Huntington Beach to face Edison.

The teams enter the game from very different starting points. Pinnacle will be playing its season opener, while Edison already has a victory under its belt after traveling to Hawaii and producing an impressive offensive performance.

The Chargers returned home 1-0 after defeating ‘Iolani, 41-27, and will try to carry that momentum into their home opener against the Pioneers.

How to Watch Pinnacle vs. Edison

What: Pinnacle Pioneers (0-0) at Edison Chargers (1-0)

When: Friday, Aug. 28

Time: 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET

Where: Cap Sheue Field, Huntington Beach, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Pinnacle vs. Edison on the NFHS Network

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Edison Returns Home After Fast Start in Hawaii

Edison wasted little time establishing control in its opener against ‘Iolani.

The Chargers scored 20 unanswered points in the first quarter and carried a commanding 34-6 advantage into halftime before finishing off a 41-27 victory.

Senior quarterback Sam Thomson was sharp in the season opener, completing 17 of 24 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Dominic Harrison for a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes and later found Logan Hampton for another score.

That early-season game experience could prove valuable Friday, particularly after Edison demonstrated its ability to come out aggressively and build a big lead before its opponent could settle into the game.

Pinnacle Opens 2026 Season on the Road

Pinnacle will get no opportunity to ease into its new season.

The Pioneers make the trip from Phoenix after finishing 7-5 and reaching the Arizona Class 6A quarterfinals last season.

Longtime head coach Dana Zupke enters his 22nd season leading the Pinnacle program with several new faces taking on prominent offensive roles. Junior Jackson Reader takes over at quarterback following significant turnover from last year's offense.

Pinnacle does return experience elsewhere. Senior receiver Amari Davis provides Reader with an established target, while the Pioneers could lean heavily on their defense early in the season.

Linebackers Kash Silva and Aiden Ramos and defensive linemen Kale Higby and Ian Fullmer headline a group that will be immediately tested by Thomson and an Edison offense that scored five first-half touchdowns in its opener.

WATCH PINNACLE VS. EDISON LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

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