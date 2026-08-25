Arizona High School Football Program Suspended Amid Investigation Into 'Potentially Serious Incident'

An Arizona high school football program has been suspended until further notice while the school district and local law enforcement investigate what the superintendent described as a "potentially serious incident" involving faculty members and members of the football team.

According to an announcement by the Saddle Mountain Unified School District, Tonopah Valley High School canceled its scheduled varsity game Friday and a subsequent JV game, while both football programs have been suspended until further notice.

The Phoenix were scheduled to play Odyssey Institute this past Friday, Aug. 21, with a planned contest against defending Class 2A Arizona high school football state champion Scottsdale Christian Academy this Friday, Aug. 28 also being cancelled.

Full release from Saddle Mountain USD Superintendent Dr. Mike Winters stating that Tonopah Valley has suspended its season until further notice ⬇️@AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/dSSzb2z9Rl — Adam Beadle (@therealbeadle) August 25, 2026

School District Cooperating With Law Enforcement Investigation

“The safety and well-being of every student remain the highest priorities of the Saddle Mountain Unified School District,” Superintendent Mike Winters said in the release. “Late Friday afternoon, the District received a report concerning a potentially serious incident involving faculty members and members of the high school football team.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations, I immediately canceled Friday’s varsity game and initiated a thorough investigation to ensure all facts were carefully reviewed. The (junior varsity) game was subsequently canceled earlier (Monday).”

Winters added that the school district “initiated contact” with local law enforcement and that they are “cooperating fully with its investigation.”

“We understand that cancelling a football game affects our students, families, coaches and community,” Winters said. “However, the safety and protection of our students must always come before athletics or any other consideration; therefore, varsity and (junior varsity) football is suspended until further notice.”

Ramon Robertson Is in His First Year with Tonopah Valley

Ramon Robertson was tabbed as the new head coach for the Phoenix back in March 2026. On the day of the first scheduled game with Odyssey Institute, Robertson shared a post on social media of the planned contest. The district's statement did not identify Robertson or any other coach, faculty member or player in connection with the investigation.

Showtime!!!!

Protect the Nest!!! Let go Phoenix!!!! pic.twitter.com/0mVBuD9TJN — Coach Ramon Robertson (@BIGSKITHEDOWBOY) August 21, 2026

Last year, Tonopah Valley went 2-5 overall. Tonopah Valley's remaining schedule currently includes games against Camp Verde and San Tan Charter before conference play is scheduled to begin Sept. 18 at San Pasqual Valley.

The rest of the schedule includes dates with Highland Prep West, Glendale Prep Academy, Heritage Academy, Laveen and Antelope to conclude the year on Friday, Oct. 16.

District Says Investigation Limits Information It Can Release

“Because this matter involves an active investigation and concerns students and personnel, there are limits to what the district can share at this time,” Winters said. “Nevertheless, we remain committed to transparency and will provide additional information as circumstances allow and as it is appropriate to do so.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our students, families, staff and community as this process continues. Our commitment is clear: the safety, well-being and protection of our students will always come first.”