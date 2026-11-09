Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The road to Camp Randall Stadium is nearly complete as the 2026 Wisconsin high school football playoffs enter their final two weeks.

Following another dramatic round of Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) postseason action, just four teams remain in each of the seven 11-player divisions. Those teams will compete in state semifinal games Friday, Nov. 13, with the winners advancing to the state championships in Madison.

Meanwhile, the eight-player championship matchup is set, with Gilman and Belmont scheduled to meet Saturday, Nov. 14, at South Wood County Stadium in Wisconsin Rapids.

The latest round produced several notable results, including Racine Case's 38-26 victory over Muskego in Division 1, Catholic Memorial's 40-15 win over Whitefish Bay in Division 3 and New Richmond's narrow 21-20 victory over Brookfield Central in Division 2.

Fans can follow every classification through the complete Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets on High School On SI.

Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Brackets and Semifinal Matchups

Division 1

The Division 1 semifinals feature Hamilton against Bay Port and Racine Case against West De Pere.

November 13 semifinal matchups:

Hamilton vs. Bay Port — UW-Oshkosh

Racine Case vs. West De Pere — Sun Prairie East

Racine Case advanced with a 38-26 victory over Muskego, while West De Pere survived a defensive battle against Hudson, winning 6-3.

Division 2

New Richmond, Monona Grove, Notre Dame and Union Grove are the final four teams in Division 2.

November 13 semifinal matchups:

Monona Grove vs. New Richmond — Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

Notre Dame vs. Union Grove — Slinger

New Richmond edged Brookfield Central 21-20 in the quarterfinals. Monona Grove defeated Grafton 30-21, Notre Dame rolled past Pulaski 35-7 and Union Grove eliminated West Bend West 28-14.

Division 3

Catholic Memorial, Pewaukee, Port Washington and La Crosse Logan have advanced to the Division 3 semifinals.

November 13 semifinal matchups:

Port Washington vs. La Crosse Logan — DeForest

Catholic Memorial vs. Pewaukee — Wauwatosa West

Catholic Memorial delivered one of the quarterfinal round's most impressive performances, defeating Whitefish Bay 40-15. Pewaukee shut out New Berlin Eisenhower 35-0, while Port Washington survived Plymouth 13-10 and La Crosse Logan defeated Fox Valley Lutheran 34-26.

Division 4

Freedom, Little Chute, Lake Mills and West Salem remain in the Division 4 championship chase.

November 13 semifinal matchups:

West Salem vs. Lake Mills — Stoughton

Freedom vs. Little Chute — Ashwaubenon

Freedom advanced with a commanding 42-6 victory over Northwestern. Lake Mills defeated Delavan-Darien 35-7, Little Chute beat Wrightstown 26-14 and West Salem eliminated Racine St. Catherine's 45-6.

Division 5

Amherst, Darlington, Lake Country Lutheran and New Glarus will compete for the two Division 5 championship berths.

November 13 semifinal matchups:

Amherst vs. Darlington — Horicon

Lake Country Lutheran vs. New Glarus — Westosha Central

Lake Country Lutheran advanced with a thrilling 24-23 victory over Racine Lutheran. New Glarus defeated Saint Croix Falls 38-20, Darlington beat Durand-Arkansaw 47-28 and Amherst eliminated Grantsburg 41-19.

Division 6

Bonduel, Lomira, Mondovi and Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic make up the Division 6 semifinal field.

November 13 semifinal matchups:

Lomira vs. Bonduel — Kimberly

Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic vs. Mondovi — Waupaca

Lomira earned its semifinal berth with a 16-12 victory over Edgar. Bonduel defeated Cedar Grove-Belgium 26-15, Mondovi beat Regis 27-12 and Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic eliminated Manitowoc Lutheran 27-14.

Division 7

River Ridge, Glenwood City, Hilbert and Iowa-Grant are the final four teams in Division 7.

November 13 semifinal matchups:

River Ridge vs. Glenwood City — Chippewa Falls

Hilbert vs. Iowa-Grant — Oconomowoc

Hilbert advanced with a 25-22 victory over Coleman. River Ridge defeated Cochrane-Fountain City 25-21, Glenwood City shut out Boyceville 16-0 and Iowa-Grant dominated Ithaca/Weston 50-0.

Eight-Player State Championship

Unlike the seven 11-player divisions, Wisconsin's eight-player classification has already reached its championship game.

Saturday, November 14:

Gilman vs. Belmont — 1 p.m., South Wood County Stadium, Wisconsin Rapids

Gilman advanced with a 47-0 shutout of Owen-Withee, while Belmont defeated Wabeno/Laona 50-26 to secure its championship appearance.

When Are the 2026 Wisconsin High School Football State Championships?

The WIAA will crown its seven 11-player state champions Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20, at Camp Randall Stadium on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison.

The Division 7 championship begins Thursday at 10 a.m., followed by Division 6 at 1 p.m., Division 5 at 4 p.m. and Division 4 at 7 p.m.

Friday's championship schedule features Division 3 at 10 a.m., Division 2 at 1 p.m. and Division 1 at 4 p.m.

The eight-player championship will be played Saturday, Nov. 14, in Wisconsin Rapids.

Follow Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Scores and Updated Brackets

With championship appearances on the line, the Nov. 13 semifinals promise another exciting chapter in Wisconsin's postseason.

Fans can follow updated matchups, results and each team's path through the playoffs using the Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets on High School On SI.

Refresh the brackets throughout the postseason for the latest scores, updated matchups and championship results.