Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14
The road to Camp Randall Stadium is nearly complete as the 2026 Wisconsin high school football playoffs enter their final two weeks.
Following another dramatic round of Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) postseason action, just four teams remain in each of the seven 11-player divisions. Those teams will compete in state semifinal games Friday, Nov. 13, with the winners advancing to the state championships in Madison.
Meanwhile, the eight-player championship matchup is set, with Gilman and Belmont scheduled to meet Saturday, Nov. 14, at South Wood County Stadium in Wisconsin Rapids.
The latest round produced several notable results, including Racine Case's 38-26 victory over Muskego in Division 1, Catholic Memorial's 40-15 win over Whitefish Bay in Division 3 and New Richmond's narrow 21-20 victory over Brookfield Central in Division 2.
Fans can follow every classification through the complete Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets on High School On SI.
Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Brackets and Semifinal Matchups
Division 1
The Division 1 semifinals feature Hamilton against Bay Port and Racine Case against West De Pere.
November 13 semifinal matchups:
- Hamilton vs. Bay Port — UW-Oshkosh
- Racine Case vs. West De Pere — Sun Prairie East
Racine Case advanced with a 38-26 victory over Muskego, while West De Pere survived a defensive battle against Hudson, winning 6-3.
View Wisconsin Division 1 playoff brackets
Division 2
New Richmond, Monona Grove, Notre Dame and Union Grove are the final four teams in Division 2.
November 13 semifinal matchups:
- Monona Grove vs. New Richmond — Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
- Notre Dame vs. Union Grove — Slinger
New Richmond edged Brookfield Central 21-20 in the quarterfinals. Monona Grove defeated Grafton 30-21, Notre Dame rolled past Pulaski 35-7 and Union Grove eliminated West Bend West 28-14.
View Wisconsin Division 2 playoff brackets
Division 3
Catholic Memorial, Pewaukee, Port Washington and La Crosse Logan have advanced to the Division 3 semifinals.
November 13 semifinal matchups:
- Port Washington vs. La Crosse Logan — DeForest
- Catholic Memorial vs. Pewaukee — Wauwatosa West
Catholic Memorial delivered one of the quarterfinal round's most impressive performances, defeating Whitefish Bay 40-15. Pewaukee shut out New Berlin Eisenhower 35-0, while Port Washington survived Plymouth 13-10 and La Crosse Logan defeated Fox Valley Lutheran 34-26.
View Wisconsin Division 3 playoff brackets
Division 4
Freedom, Little Chute, Lake Mills and West Salem remain in the Division 4 championship chase.
November 13 semifinal matchups:
- West Salem vs. Lake Mills — Stoughton
- Freedom vs. Little Chute — Ashwaubenon
Freedom advanced with a commanding 42-6 victory over Northwestern. Lake Mills defeated Delavan-Darien 35-7, Little Chute beat Wrightstown 26-14 and West Salem eliminated Racine St. Catherine's 45-6.
View Wisconsin Division 4 playoff brackets
Division 5
Amherst, Darlington, Lake Country Lutheran and New Glarus will compete for the two Division 5 championship berths.
November 13 semifinal matchups:
- Amherst vs. Darlington — Horicon
- Lake Country Lutheran vs. New Glarus — Westosha Central
Lake Country Lutheran advanced with a thrilling 24-23 victory over Racine Lutheran. New Glarus defeated Saint Croix Falls 38-20, Darlington beat Durand-Arkansaw 47-28 and Amherst eliminated Grantsburg 41-19.
View Wisconsin Division 5 playoff brackets
Division 6
Bonduel, Lomira, Mondovi and Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic make up the Division 6 semifinal field.
November 13 semifinal matchups:
- Lomira vs. Bonduel — Kimberly
- Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic vs. Mondovi — Waupaca
Lomira earned its semifinal berth with a 16-12 victory over Edgar. Bonduel defeated Cedar Grove-Belgium 26-15, Mondovi beat Regis 27-12 and Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic eliminated Manitowoc Lutheran 27-14.
View Wisconsin Division 6 playoff brackets
Division 7
River Ridge, Glenwood City, Hilbert and Iowa-Grant are the final four teams in Division 7.
November 13 semifinal matchups:
- River Ridge vs. Glenwood City — Chippewa Falls
- Hilbert vs. Iowa-Grant — Oconomowoc
Hilbert advanced with a 25-22 victory over Coleman. River Ridge defeated Cochrane-Fountain City 25-21, Glenwood City shut out Boyceville 16-0 and Iowa-Grant dominated Ithaca/Weston 50-0.
View Wisconsin Division 7 playoff brackets
Eight-Player State Championship
Unlike the seven 11-player divisions, Wisconsin's eight-player classification has already reached its championship game.
Saturday, November 14:
- Gilman vs. Belmont — 1 p.m., South Wood County Stadium, Wisconsin Rapids
Gilman advanced with a 47-0 shutout of Owen-Withee, while Belmont defeated Wabeno/Laona 50-26 to secure its championship appearance.
View Wisconsin eight-player playoff brackets
When Are the 2026 Wisconsin High School Football State Championships?
The WIAA will crown its seven 11-player state champions Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20, at Camp Randall Stadium on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison.
The Division 7 championship begins Thursday at 10 a.m., followed by Division 6 at 1 p.m., Division 5 at 4 p.m. and Division 4 at 7 p.m.
Friday's championship schedule features Division 3 at 10 a.m., Division 2 at 1 p.m. and Division 1 at 4 p.m.
The eight-player championship will be played Saturday, Nov. 14, in Wisconsin Rapids.
Follow Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Scores and Updated Brackets
With championship appearances on the line, the Nov. 13 semifinals promise another exciting chapter in Wisconsin's postseason.
Fans can follow updated matchups, results and each team's path through the playoffs using the Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets on High School On SI.
Refresh the brackets throughout the postseason for the latest scores, updated matchups and championship results.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.