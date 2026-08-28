USC Commit Roye Oliver III Sits Out Arizona High School Football Season Opener

Hamilton opened its 2026 football season with a 25-6 victory over Brophy Prep on Thursday night, but one of Arizona's highest-profile players never took the field.

USC commit Roye Oliver III, Hamilton's star receiver, was in uniform but did not play in the Huskies' season opener.

After the game, Hamilton coach Travis Dixon declined to discuss Oliver's absence, leaving his status unclear heading into Week 2.

Roye Oliver III Doesn't Play in Opener

Oliver was on the Hamilton sideline but did not wear shoulder pads or a helmet. No reason for his absence had been publicly disclosed before the game.

There was no report of Oliver being injured going into the game or during warmups, catching fans and media off guard with regard to the receiver's absence

Oliver III appeared in all 12 games last season. In the season opener, almost exactly a year ago, he seven catches for 146 yards and scored two touchdowns. He reclassified to the Class of 2027 in May.

It marked Oliver's first missed game since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Coach Travis Dixon Declines to Discuss Oliver's Absence

After the game, Dixon did not disclose why Oliver didn't play, according to Adam Beadle of ArizonaVarsity.

The coach only wanted to talk about the team and its season-opening victory. He was pleased with getting a road win and the way his players stepped to fill various roles. He had not interest in discussing Oliver's absence.

Hamilton Wins 25-6 Without Star Receiver

Hamilton scored the game's first 25 points and cruised to the easy victory.

In the past the offense ran through Oliver, so it was encouraging to get contributions from others. Hamilton will need that to continue of their star continues to miss games, especially with quarterback Jax Sculley making his return from ACL surgery.

The senior quarterback showed a little bit of rust, but it his defense and special teams were able to pick him up.

Hamilton blocked a first-half-ending field goal from Brophy, returning it all the way for a touchdown. In the second half, it would be the defense’s turn, as Kacey Allen Jr. intercepted a pass and took it back 52 yards for six.

Hamilton didn't need Oliver to win its opener, with the Huskies' defense and special teams helping produce a comfortable road victory.

Whether one of the state's top receivers will return for Week 2 remains an unanswered question. Hamilton next faces Arbor View of Nevada.

Dan Allison is a freelance high school and college sports writer. You can reach him at @danlallison on X.