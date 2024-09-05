10 games to watch in Week 1 of Arkansas high school football
Week Zero was an exciting way to start the high school football season. Week 1 should be just as exciting as two games feature teams with state title aspirations in their respective classes, and there are a couple of out-of-state clashes with border rivals.
Below are 10 of this week’s top games.
Bentonville at Conway
A battle of two highly ranked Power 25 teams that have designs on state championships. Bentonville lost a close overtime game at nationally ranked Union (Tulsa, Okla.) last week, and Conway cruised to an easy win at Jonesboro. The Tigers defense will be the first big test for Conway transfer four-star recruit Grayson Wilson. This game will have a playoff atmosphere and will be festive as it’s the Conway home opener.
Bryant at Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, Mo.)
Two of the great programs in the Mid-South collide in the final game of a two-year series. Bryant held on to win last season at home last year, but CBC advanced to the state title game. The Hornets won their opener over rival Benton (52-42) in the annual Salt Bowl game. Bryant trailed at the end of the third quarter, but QB Jordan Walker tossed three TD passes to give the Hornets a three-score lead late in the game. The Cadets are 1-0 after blanking Sacred Heart-Griffin, 45-0 in the opener.
Dallas Kimball at Pine Bluff (Saturday at UAPB)
One team will win its first game in this contest. The Zebras fell to Oklahoma City Millwood, 14-0, at DeSoto, Texas last Saturday. Mansfield (Texas beat Kimball 20-6. Kimball was 8-3 last season. The Z’s lost several players from a 10-3 squad last year and are trying to reload. A win Saturday would help Pine Bluff get started down the road of another deep playoff run.
Harding Academy at Marion
The Wildcats, who moved up from Class 4A to 5A, have never shied away from a challenge playing larger schools in nonconference games. Marion, who could contend for a 6A-East Conference title, is a good early-season challenge for the defending Class 4A state champion Wildcats, who are led by University of Central Arkansas QB commit Owen Miller. If Harding is going to pull off the road win, they will have to slow down Patriots senior running back Jalen Smith, who ran for nearly 1,600 yards last fall. This is the Wildcats’ opener, and Marion is 1-0 after a come-from-behind win over Class 5A Wynne.
Hot Springs at Arkadelphia
This has been an exciting series in recent years. Two years ago, the Badgers won in the final seconds. Last fall, Hot Springs won 24-7. Both teams have high expectations for deep runs in their respective classes, but it was Hot Springs that made the bigger splash in Week 0. Hot Springs rolled past Class 6A West Memphis 34-7. Arkadelphia lost to 40-25, the second year in a row they lost by two scores to the Cardinals.
Junction City at Carlisle
This early-season nonconference game could be a 2A state championship game preview. Both small-school powers are considered contenders by pundits. Carlisle ran by Drew Central 38-6 on the road in the opener. Junction City lost to Harmony Grove Ouachita County, 30-20.
Little Rock Parkview at Maumelle
The Patriots impressed in a 27-20 win at Melissa, Texas – a ranked team in Class 5A Division II in Texas. That was a major statement for the state of football in Arkansas and for Parkview, who is ranked No. 1 in the Power 25 and hopes to go wire-wire. Maumelle ran past Sylvan Hills and sees an opportunity to show how improved their team is in third year of the Brian Maupin Era. This game features several Division I prospects. Parkview has at least seven propsects. Maumelle got more talented when a multitude of players moved to Maumelle in the spring. One of those players was Josiah Warrior-Benson, a talented wide receiver, who had more than 1,000 yards receiving at CAC last year.
Ozark at Booneville
A River Valley rivalry featuring undefeated teams. The game also pits two senior dynamic QBs. Coby Wilbanks can run and pass and was an all-stater a season ago. The Bearcats beat Oklahoma power Poteau last week, and are led by Jace Washburn, who will run and pass more this season.
Salem vs. Prescott (Thursday at Hendrix College in Conway)
Two of the favorites meet in a neutral site game. This is a big test for both clubs as they have designs on deep runs in the Class 3A state playoffs. The Greyhounds have some spots to fill on offense but returns most of its key defensive players. Prescott is loaded with experience and talent from a team which was the state championship runner-up last fall.
Shiloh Christian at Little Rock Christian
Shiloh invades west Little Rock for the second straight year hoping to run past LRCA again. SC hammered Farmington 47-6 in a home win last week. LRCA had a little closer game with a 21-14 win at El Dorado. Both teams would like to be 2-0 as they are both moving up in class and playing in rugged leagues. LRCA is playing without starting running back Ronny Onokye, who is sidelined with a serious injury for the second straight season.
