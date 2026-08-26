Legendary Arkansas high school football powerhouse announces sudden drop to 8-man football this season

One of the more iconic small-town high school football programs in the state of Arkansas is making a sudden adjustment entering a new season.

Barton, located in eastern Arkansas and the owner of the longest winning streak in state history, is dropping down from 11-man to 8-man football. The announcement was made on the school district’s Facebook page Wednesday.

“Due to the number of available Senior High players this year, Barton does not have enough athletes to safely field an 11-man football team,” read the statement from the Barton School District. “As a result, we are working to transition our Senior High program to 8-man football for the 2026 season.

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“This change applies to Senior High football for the 2026 season only. Barton Bear Football is not going away, and our Junior High football program will continue to play 11-man football as scheduled.

“Our coaching staff and administration are currently working to develop a new 8-man Senior High schedule. Because those details are still being finalized, the previously published Senior High football schedule is no longer current. We will share additional information and an updated schedule as soon as they are available.”

Continuing A Trend

Barton is one of the latest 11-man programs in Arkansas to drop down to the 8-man level, which became sanctioned by the Arkansas Activities Association in 2021.

With the announced move by Barton, the Bears become the 22nd in-state program to field an 8-man program. Recently, other 11-man schools like Magazine, Johnson County Westside, Izard County and Lafayette County have also made the drop down to the 8-man level.

The move by several schools from 11-man to 8-man football is a reason why participation numbers for 11-man football in Arkansas dropped at least 11% from 2008-24 in a survey put together by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Since 2021, Barton has won a total of 20 ballgames, and went 5-6 last season, falling to Charleston in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

A Winning Legacy

Several of the schools that have made the drop to 8-man football had generally struggled at the 11-man level. But this drastically hits different in the case of Barton, which is still associated across the state with fielding ultra-successful programs in the past under legendary coach Frank McClellan.

From 1985-1990, the Bears won 63 consecutive games, which still stands as the longest high school football winning streak in Arkansas history. That streak was ended in the 1990 Class A state title game by Rison, which came away with a 27-20 win.

Barton also set a national record with 111 consecutive regular season victories, which lasted from 1985-97.

McClellan is also the winningest coach in Arkansas high school football history with 367 wins in a career that spanned from 1967-2005. He spent his first three seasons coaching in Mississippi before going to Barton prior to the 1970 season, where he coached until 2005 except for 1980, when he returned to Mississippi for one season before going back to Barton in 1981.

While at Barton, McClellan - who passed away in 2020 - guided the Bears to eight state titles, the last one coming in 1997. During that state record 63-game win streak, Barton won four straight championships from 1986-89.

What’s Next

With Barton’s sudden move to 8-man, not only are the Bears trying to find suitable replacements for their upcoming schedule, it has also left their 11-man opponents in scramble mode.

Barton was to have started its season this Friday against Star City. According to a Twitter/X post by the Star City School District, the Bulldogs have picked up defending Class 2A state champion Cross County, with the game set for Sept. 18.

Then, Barton was scheduled to play McCrory on Sept. 4. As of now, the Jaguars have yet to announce what they will do with that game now cancelled.

Barton then was scheduled to travel to face Cross County on Sept. 11.

“We know how much Barton Bear Football means to our students, families, alumni, and community,” the Barton School District said in Wednesday’s statement. “While the 2026 Senior High season will look different, our priority is providing our student-athletes with the opportunity to compete while keeping their safety at the forefront.

“We appreciate your understanding, patience, and support of our Bear family as we work through this transition.”