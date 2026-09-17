Vote: Who Was the Arkansas High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 7-12)

For many high school football teams across Arkansas, the non-conference schedule is done with and now there’s a break this week.

But for some victorious squads, there were some standout players that helped them savor the taste of victory a little longer before getting back to work next week, with conference play generally getting under way for the most part.

Arkansas High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Bentonville Now At No. 1 After Benton On the Other End Of A Stunner

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Arkansas Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 2 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Lathan Bolden of Rivercrest.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Mason Ball, Jacksonville

Ball rushed for 188 yards on 23 carries and scored three TDs as the Titans moved to 3-0 on the season with a 40-20 win at Lake Hamilton.

Atreyu Banks, Gentry

A senior, Banks turned in a phenomenal performance on both sides of the ball in the Pioneers’ 35-0 win against Clarksville. He caught three passes for 109 yards and a TD while adding a rushing TD. Then on defense, he had nine total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.

Easton Barksdale, Sheridan

Barksdale completed 16-of-17 passes for 346 yards and five TDs as the Yellowjackets moved to 3-0 on the season with a 51-13 win against Warren.

Micah Gamble, Fordyce

On just six carries, the senior tailback produced 183 yards and three TDs in the Redbugs’ 52-18 win against Watson Chapel. He also had 314 all-purpose yards, intercepted two passes on defense, returning one for a TD.

Terrence Garden, Fayetteville

A junior tailback, Garden rushed for 191 yards on 28 carries and scored five TDs - the first Bulldog to score five times in a single game in more than 20 years - in Fayetteville’s 52-42 win against Sylvan Hills.

Taylor Hyneman, Valley View

The Blazers’ quarterback threw for 179 yards and two TDs while adding 117 yards rushing with another score in Valley View’s 30-21 win against Jonesboro in the “870 Bowl.”

Quardarius Jackson, Hot Springs Lakeside

The Rams’ receiver caught nine passes for 213 yards and had three TDs as Lakeside rallied from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun Benton, 42-41.

DJ Jefferson, Nashville

A senior quarterback, Jefferson completed 17-of-24 passes for 262 yards and three TDs while adding 58 yards rushing with a TD in the Scrappers’ 54-34 win against Arkansas High (Texarkana).

Corbin Miller, Shiloh Christian

A junior linebacker, Miller registered 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass as the Saints ended Lincoln (Okla.) Christian’s 44-game winning streak with a 41-14 win.

Trendon Moseley, Greenbrier

A senior receiver, Moseley caught 11 passes for a school-record 323 yards and four TDs in the Panthers’ 50-42 win at Van Buren.

Dallas Perkins, Alma

Perkins rushed for 177 yards on 27 carries and scored two TDs as the Airedales defeated Vilonia, 28-17.

Paul Sisk, Nettleton

Sisk rushed for more than 220 yards, and had a 63-yard TD, in the Raiders’ 42-0 win against Blytheville.

Keegan Smith, Bald Knob

Smith carried the ball 16 times and rushed for 232 yards and three TDs as Bald Knob - which trailed 22-0 in the first quarter - rallied back for a 52-30 win against McCrory.

Spencer Sugg, Heber Springs

A sophomore quarterback, Sugg completed 20-of-25 passes for 476 yards and seven TDs as the Panthers defeated Dardanelle, 60-41. He also rushed for two more scores.

Landen Wise, De Queen

Wise was a workhorse in the Leopards’ 35-13 win against Hope. He carried the ball 30 times and produced 344 yards and four TDs, including scoring runs of 69 and 80 yards, as the Leopards finished with 449 yards on the ground.