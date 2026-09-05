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Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 4

See final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Ashdown vs Harmony Grove from Sept. 26, 2025
Ashdown vs Harmony Grove from Sept. 26, 2025 | Justin Manning

The 2026 Arkansas high school football season is in full swing, and High School On SI has scores from around the state.

Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 4

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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