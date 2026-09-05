Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 4
See final scores from Friday night's action
The 2026 Arkansas high school football season is in full swing, and High School On SI has scores from around the state.
Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 4
Can't find a score? Look for it here.
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917