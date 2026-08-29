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Arkansas High School Football Final Scores - August 28

See the final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Legacy's Josiah Carter (1) celebrates his touchdown with Jourian Wiggins (12) during a game against Grapevine on, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.
Legacy's Josiah Carter (1) celebrates his touchdown with Jourian Wiggins (12) during a game against Grapevine on, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Arkansas high school football season is in full swing, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

View our full Arkansas high school football scoreboard.

Arkansas High School Football Final Scores - August 28

Sylvan Hills 53, Central 34

Walnut Ridge 53, East Poinsett County 14

Northside 21, Southside 7

Sheridan 70, White Hall 16

Melbourne 41, Hoxie 7

Warren 38, Malvern 21

Bauxite 46, Glen Rose 33

Cross County 24, Harrisburg 20

Lamar 27, Huntsville 0

Booneville 34, Charleston 27

(#23) Farmington 12, (#12) Mountain Home 7

Centerpoint 24, Murfreesboro 16

(#14) Lakeside 28, Lake Hamilton 24

Ozark 36, Maumelle 14

Prescott 46, Hope 0

Paragould 45, Manila 21

Wynne 35, Marion 22

Lakeside 42, Carlisle 28

Van Buren 41, Alma 20

(#3) Shiloh Christian 38, Heritage Hall 25

(#10) Benton 43, (#1) Bryant 42

(#9) Parkview 34, Pine Bluff 26

Monticello 28, Fordyce 20

Central 41, Little Rock Southwest 18

Hector 27, Yellville-Summit 0

Rison 48, DeWitt 20

Mineral Springs 52, Jessieville 36

Crossett 33, Drew Central 18

Woodlawn 66, South Side 62

Pottsville 49, Prairie Grove 46

Gravette 52, Adair 18

Heber Springs 56, Atkins 28

Camden Fairview 40, (#17) Arkadelphia 18

Fouke 56, Horatio 12

(#20) Greenbrier 46, (#25) Hot Springs 13

(#18) Jonesboro 14, (#21) Cabot 12

(#24) El Dorado 23, Magnolia 16

Mount Ida 27, Bearden 14

Vilonia 39, Nettleton 33

Poyen 40, Mountain Pine 14

Dardanelle 55, (#19) Mansfield 30

Smackover 38, McGehee 6

(#15) Elkins 33, Pea Ridge 28

Dover 35, Lavaca 27

Cedar Ridge 54, Abundant Life 28

Searcy 54, Batesville 13

Melissa 63, (#16) Pulaski Academy 21

Stillwater 23, (#7) Fayetteville 3

Morrilton 35, Russellville 13

Mills University Studies 30, Osceola 14

Greenland 40, Lincoln 18

Camdenton 47, Rogers Heritage 40

Quitman 35, Perryville 7

Waldron 35, Clarksville 10

Broken Arrow 34, (#22) Har-Ber 7

Greene County Tech 31, Salem 6

(#8) Bentonville West 28, (#5) Greenwood 24

Fountain Lake 48, Cutter-Morning Star 31

Mayflower 35, Beebe 13

Newport 41, Marked Tree 18

Palestine-Wheatley 22, Des Arc 16

Bald Knob 30, Lee 12

Gentry 47, Paris 0

Southside 35, Brookland 23

Clarendon 38, Episcopal 14

Gurdon 32, Magnet Cove 16

West Fork 36, Mountainburg 33

Stuttgart 35, Lonoke 19

Valley View 34, West Memphis 13

Parkers Chapel 36, Hampton 34

Mena 55, De Queen 49

Nashville 49, Bismarck 25

Atlanta 36, Ashdown 8

Junction City 45, Harmony Grove 0

Can't find a game? View our full Arkansas high school football scoreboard.

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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