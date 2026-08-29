Arkansas High School Football Final Scores - August 28
The 2026 Arkansas high school football season is in full swing, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
View our full Arkansas high school football scoreboard.
Arkansas High School Football Final Scores - August 28
Sylvan Hills 53, Central 34
Walnut Ridge 53, East Poinsett County 14
Northside 21, Southside 7
Sheridan 70, White Hall 16
Melbourne 41, Hoxie 7
Warren 38, Malvern 21
Bauxite 46, Glen Rose 33
Cross County 24, Harrisburg 20
Lamar 27, Huntsville 0
Booneville 34, Charleston 27
(#23) Farmington 12, (#12) Mountain Home 7
Centerpoint 24, Murfreesboro 16
(#14) Lakeside 28, Lake Hamilton 24
Ozark 36, Maumelle 14
Prescott 46, Hope 0
Paragould 45, Manila 21
Wynne 35, Marion 22
Lakeside 42, Carlisle 28
Van Buren 41, Alma 20
(#3) Shiloh Christian 38, Heritage Hall 25
(#10) Benton 43, (#1) Bryant 42
(#9) Parkview 34, Pine Bluff 26
Monticello 28, Fordyce 20
Central 41, Little Rock Southwest 18
Hector 27, Yellville-Summit 0
Rison 48, DeWitt 20
Mineral Springs 52, Jessieville 36
Crossett 33, Drew Central 18
Woodlawn 66, South Side 62
Pottsville 49, Prairie Grove 46
Gravette 52, Adair 18
Heber Springs 56, Atkins 28
Camden Fairview 40, (#17) Arkadelphia 18
Fouke 56, Horatio 12
(#20) Greenbrier 46, (#25) Hot Springs 13
(#18) Jonesboro 14, (#21) Cabot 12
(#24) El Dorado 23, Magnolia 16
Mount Ida 27, Bearden 14
Vilonia 39, Nettleton 33
Poyen 40, Mountain Pine 14
Dardanelle 55, (#19) Mansfield 30
Smackover 38, McGehee 6
(#15) Elkins 33, Pea Ridge 28
Dover 35, Lavaca 27
Cedar Ridge 54, Abundant Life 28
Searcy 54, Batesville 13
Melissa 63, (#16) Pulaski Academy 21
Stillwater 23, (#7) Fayetteville 3
Morrilton 35, Russellville 13
Mills University Studies 30, Osceola 14
Greenland 40, Lincoln 18
Camdenton 47, Rogers Heritage 40
Quitman 35, Perryville 7
Waldron 35, Clarksville 10
Broken Arrow 34, (#22) Har-Ber 7
Greene County Tech 31, Salem 6
(#8) Bentonville West 28, (#5) Greenwood 24
Fountain Lake 48, Cutter-Morning Star 31
Mayflower 35, Beebe 13
Newport 41, Marked Tree 18
Palestine-Wheatley 22, Des Arc 16
Bald Knob 30, Lee 12
Gentry 47, Paris 0
Southside 35, Brookland 23
Clarendon 38, Episcopal 14
Gurdon 32, Magnet Cove 16
West Fork 36, Mountainburg 33
Stuttgart 35, Lonoke 19
Valley View 34, West Memphis 13
Parkers Chapel 36, Hampton 34
Mena 55, De Queen 49
Nashville 49, Bismarck 25
Atlanta 36, Ashdown 8
Junction City 45, Harmony Grove 0
Can't find a game? View our full Arkansas high school football scoreboard.
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917