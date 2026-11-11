Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 11, 2026)

Postseason time throughout Arkansas high school football is finally here.

Last week’s Top 10 teams in the High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 rankings all took care of business in the final week of the regular season and head into the playoffs with tons of momentum. However, seven of those Top 10 teams will have to wait another week to begin its postseason ride as those squads have drawn first-round byes.

But one team that will be playing this week happens to be the No. 1 team in the state, as Pulaski Robinson starts its quest to repeat as Class 5A champions.

Here, now, are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7 | WK 8 | WK 9 | WK 10

1. Pulaski Robinson (10-0)

Previous rank: 1

With their 49-6 win against Maumelle in the regular-season finale, the Senators finished with the highest point total of any team in Class 5A with 471 points. They were one of four 5A teams to score at least 400 points - with three of those fellow 5A-Central members (Jacksonville and Little Rock Parkview).

Up Next: vs. Batesville in the first round of the 5A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

2. Conway (9-1)

Previous rank: 2

The Wampus Cats finally beat Bryant for the first time since 2014, winning 17-0. And it was the first time Conway coach Buck James beat his former team, having left Bryant for Conway prior to the 2023 season.

Up Next: Opening-round bye in the 7A playoffs

Conway's offense did not score a TD against Bryant, but the Wampus Cat special teams did more than enough for @ConwayAthletics to finish unbeaten in the 7A Central.



Conway scored on a fake punt. Then, Elijah Washington ran this punt back for a TD.



Conway won, 17-0. #ARPreps pic.twitter.com/UtYWGasI9z — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) November 7, 2026

3. Shiloh Christian (9-1)

Previous rank: 3

In just their first season in the 7A-West, the Saints grabbed a share of the conference title, and by virtue of their 43-3 win against Springdale along with their head-to-head win against Bentonville, they got the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Up Next: Opening-round bye in the 7A playoffs

@ShilohSaintsFB are the 7A West Champions in their first season making the jump up in conferences. They beat Springdale 43-3 in tonight's win. #Arkansashighschoolfootball @4029news pic.twitter.com/DWFgHe8Yjg — Megan Dorr (@MeganDorr) November 7, 2026

4. Bentonville (9-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Tigers remain undefeated against Bentonville West, going to 12-0 all-time against the Wolverines after holding on for a 24-21 win. Bentonville now awaits the winner of the first-round game between Little Rock Christian and Springdale.

Up Next: Opening-round bye in the 7A playoffs

@BvilleFB takes down their rivals Bentonville West in a 24-21 thriller. This gives the Tigers a bye for the first round of the playoffs. #ArkansasHSFootball @4029news pic.twitter.com/sq0CnhikB9 — Megan Dorr (@MeganDorr) November 7, 2026

5. Sheridan (10-0)

Previous rank: 5

Though the Yellowjackets finished off a perfect regular season with a 46-27 win at El Dorado, it wasn’t easy. In fact, Sheridan trailed 17-16 at halftime before turning things up a notch in the second half.

Up Next: Opening-round bye in the 6A playoffs.

6. Stuttgart (10-0)

Previous rank: 6

In a game that decided the 4A-8 conference title, the Ricebirds pulled away in the second half for a 52-28 win against Hamburg. Though some 4A schools got a first-round playoff bye, that’s not the case with the Ricebirds, who are right back on their home turf on Friday.

Up Next: vs. Berryville in the first round of the 4A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

7. Greenwood (8-2)

Previous rank: 7

As mentioned earlier in this article, there were four 5A teams that scored at least 400 points. Three reside in the 5A-Central. The other member of the 400-point club was the Bulldogs, with 447 points after last week’s 56-0 win against Alma. Just think how many points they would have scored had all seven 5A-West games they played not have a running second-half clock?

Up Next: vs. Pine Bluff in the first round of the 5A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

8. North Little Rock (9-1)

Previous rank: 8

A nice comeback season for one of the state’s top programs this century. Two years ago, the Charging Wildcats went winless and last season, they were 3-8. But with the exception of a loss at Conway, NLR has returned to championship form.

Up Next: Opening-round bye in the 7A playoffs

9. Elkins (9-1)

Previous rank: 9

The Elks capped their 4A-1 schedule with a 49-28 win against Huntsville, and now get set to defend their 4A title. But it won’t be easy, as 4A has one of the most loaded fields of any playoff bracket.

Up Next: Opening-round bye in the 4A playoffs

10. Nashville (10-0)

Previous rank: 10

Another 4A team that aced its conference, the Scrappers achieved perfection with a 47-14 win against Genoa Central. Last season, they won eight games but stumbled in the first round of the 4A playoffs, falling at home to Pocahontas. The Scrappers will at least get to the second round this time around, drawing an opening-round bye.

Up Next: Opening-round bye in the 4A playoffs

11. Van Buren (9-1)

Previous rank: 12

Last week, the Pointers clinched the outright 6A-West title with a 28-27 win at Lake Hamilton. It was their first conference championship in 30 years. Coincidentally enough, it was the same season as their last state title squad, in 1996. Can history repeat itself?

Up Next: Opening-round bye in the 6A playoffs

12. Benton (7-3)

Previous rank: 13

Since a loss to Sheridan, the Panthers have been on a roll, winning four straight games - all in double digits. The latest was a 56-17 win at Marion.

Up Next: Opening-round bye in the 6A playoffs

13. Farmington (9-1)

Previous rank: 14

The Cardinals matched their win total from last season with a 49-28 win against Pea Ridge. They can attain double-digit wins for the second time in three seasons this week with an opening-round win in the 5A playoffs.

Up Next: vs. Texarkana in the first round of the 5A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

14. Ozark (10-0)

Previous rank: 16

The Hillbillies went undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 2000 with a 51-20 home win against Mena. Junior tailback John Skolarski got over the 2,000-yard barrier with a 330-yard, five-TD performance. It was the third time he rushed for at least 330 yards.

Up Next: vs. Ashdown in the first round of the 4A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

15. Hot Springs Lakeside (8-2)

Previous rank: 18

The Rams clinched a share of the 5A-South with a 59-3 win against rival Hot Springs. However, because of their loss to Camden Fairview, Lakeside fell to the No. 2 seed in the conference. That also means the Rams could potentially face Pulaski Robinson in next week’s 5A quarterfinals, a rematch of last season’s 5A championship game, won by the Senators.

Up Next: vs. Alma in the first round of the 5A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

16. Little Rock Mills (8-2)

Previous rank: 11

After getting a hard-fought win at Jacksonville, the Comets couldn’t turn the trick in the regular-season finale at Little Rock Parkview, falling to the Patriots, 47-28. That forced a three-way tiebreaker for second in the 5A-Central, with Parkview getting the No. 2 seed and Mills the No. 3 seed.

Up Next: at Nettleton in the first round of the 5A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

17. Jacksonville (8-2)

Previous rank: 17

Though the Titans capped a solid regular season with a 50-22 win against Beebe, they fell to the No. 4 seed in the 5A-Central due to points, as well as a loss to Little Rock Mills. But they will be a very dangerous No. 4 seed, playing against the top seed from the 5A-East, Harding Academy.

Up Next: at Harding Academy in the first round of the 5A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

18. Mount Ida (10-0)

Previous rank: 19

It’s been exactly 10 years since the Lions’ last state championship squad. But this season’s Lions did something the 2016 edition didn’t achieve, a perfect regular season. They did just that with a 41-6 victory against Hackett.

Up Next: vs. Junction City in the first round of the 2A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

19. Baptist Prep (10-0)

Previous rank: 20

The Eagles set a few milestones in last week’s 43-0 home win against Episcopal Collegiate. They went undefeated in the regular season for the first time in program history, finished with their first winning record since 2011 and claimed their first conference title since 2004.

Up Next: vs. East Poinsett County in the first round of the 2A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

The @BaptistPrep_FB Eagles completed their first-ever undefeated season with a dominant 43-0 win over Episcopal.



Aaron Fielder was electric at WR to start the game, as the Eagles continue to push for the top spot in 2A. #ARPreps pic.twitter.com/s3MhkM8GXs — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) November 7, 2026

20. Searcy (8-2)

Previous rank: 21

Quarterback Jacob Miles threw four TD passes, but maybe had a greater impact with his feet, rushing for 158 yards to lead the Lions in their 38-24 win at Sylvan Hills as they will be the No. 3 seed out of the 6A-East.

Up Next: vs. Russellville in the first round of the 6A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

The @searcyfb Lions finished as the No. 3 seed in the 6A East after beating Sylvan Hills, 38-24.



Jacob Miles and that potent Lion receiving corps continue to deliver.



They will host Russellville in the first round. #ARPreps pic.twitter.com/BV6w6die0s — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) November 7, 2026

21. Booneville (9-1)

Previous rank: 22

The Bearcats ended the regular season with a come-from-behind 30-27 win at Pottsville. They’ll be the No. 2 seed from the 4A-4, trailing only Ozark, which handed Booneville its lone defeat.

Up Next: vs. Arkadelphia in the first round of the 4A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

22. Mansfield (8-2)

Previous rank: 23

The Tigers enjoyed the week off, but now will be preparing to try and run it back in Class 3A as defending state champions.

Up Next: vs. Jessieville in the first round of the 3A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

23. Prescott (9-1)

Previous rank: 24

In a challenging 3A-7, the Curley Wolves went undefeated in the league after prevailing past Centerpoint, 44-14. They’ll get a week off, returning for next week’s 3A second round against the winner of the Lavaca-Quitman contest.

Up Next: Opening-round bye in the 3A playoffs

24. Springdale Har-Ber (7-3)

Previous rank: 25

Thanks to back-to-back wins against Bentonville West and Shiloh Christian, along with last week’s 24-7 win against Fayetteville, the Wildcats finished third in the 7A-West and get a first-round home playoff.

Up Next: vs. Cabot in the first round of the 7A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

25. (tie) Highland (9-1)

Previous rank: NR

The Rebels claimed the outright 4A-3 conference title by defeating Southside Batesville, 21-14, capping an impressive three-game stretch in which they beat Gosnell and Forrest City, with each team finishing in the upper half of 4A-3. Last season, Highland finished 5-6.

Up Next: vs. Mena in the first round of the 4A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: @JakeTesterTV got some postgame thoughts from Highland head coach Sterling Stowers.



The Rebels beat Southside 21-14 on Thursday to capture the 4A-3 championship.



11/5 & 11/6 highlights and scores: https://t.co/DeSKVY0JaY pic.twitter.com/VV8UXpnK22 — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 7, 2026

25. (tie) Atkins (9-1)

Previous rank: NR

In a 3A that features offensive-minded squads like Mansfield, Prescott, Fordyce, Rivercrest and Newport, the only school that scored at least 500 points happens to be the Red Devils. They finished the regular season with 516 points, claiming the outright 3A-4 title with a 52-16 win against Danville.

Up Next: vs. Salem in the first round of the 3A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13