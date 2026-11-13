El Dorado at Fort Smith Southside Live Updates: Arkansas High School Football

Playoff time is finally here in Arkansas high school football.

For one program, a lengthy wait will finally come to an end Friday night, as Fort Smith Southside has its first home postseason game in more than a decade. The Mavericks take on El Dorado in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.

It will be Southside’s first home playoff game since 2015. How long ago was that? The last time Southside had a home playoff game, the school was known as the Rebels before changing their mascot the following year to the Mavericks.

Southside qualified for a home playoff after getting the No. 4 seed from the 6A-West. The Mavericks finished the regular season 4-6 overall, but 4-3 in conference play.

El Dorado finished 6-4 overall, and the Wildcats went 3-4 in the 6A-East, getting the No. 5 playoff seed.

The winner of Friday’s playoff game will advance to next week’s 6A quarterfinals and take on undefeated Sheridan, the 6A-East champion.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Fort Smith.

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EL DORADO 0, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Jim Rowland Stadium on the campus of Southside High School in Fort Smith, the Mavericks are having their first home playoff since 2015 as they face El Dorado in the opening round of the 6A state playoffs.

ABOUT EL DORADO

The Wildcats have played several conference teams tough all season, including last week, when they led Sheridan at halftime, 17-16. However, the Yellowjackets took over in the second half for a 46-27 win.

El Dorado brings a solid defense, having recorded 18 interceptions, while the Wildcats have also scored four defensive TDs.

ABOUT FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

The Mavericks had a tough start to their season, starting the season 0-5. That included non-conference losses to city rival Fort Smith Northside as well as losses to Oklahoma schools Sallisaw (which went 10-0 in the regular season) and Pryor.

But the second half was much better for Southside, as the Mavs reeled off four straight wins to qualify for the postseason. Their win streak was snapped last week with a loss to Mountain Home.

Leading Southside is junior quarterback Michael Nolewajka and sophomore running backs Terrell Warren and Sedrale Morris. Nolewajka has completed 133-of-194 passes for 1,616 yards and six TDs, while Morris has rushed for 1,022 yards on 120 carries and 13 TDs. Warren has nearly 700 yards and seven scores as well.