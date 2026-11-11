Vote: Who Was the Arkansas High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 5-7)

It’s finally playoff time in Arkansas high school football.

But before we look ahead to the tantalizing postseason matchups in all of the classifications, it’s time to take a look back at some of the more notable players who helped their teams generate momentum for the playoffs with Week 10 wins.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Arkansas Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 10 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Champ McNabb of Morrilton, who caught four passes for 76 yards and a TD while also picking off two passes in the Devil Dogs’ 28-6 win against Pea Ridge.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Cruz Coatney, Greenwood

The Bulldogs’ senior quarterback completed 23-of-26 passes for 357 yards and seven TDs as Greenwood finished 5A-West play unbeaten with seven mercy-rule wins with its 56-0 win against Alma.

Jataelyn Crite, Newport

Crite, a senior running back, carried the ball 11 times for 136 yards and two TDs in the Greyhounds’ 49-14 win against Melbourne.

Noah Heard, Little Rock Christian

A senior cornerback, Heard picked off two passes, part of the Warriors intercepting six passes on the night in their 56-20 win against Pulaski Academy. He also had eight tackles and a pass breakup.

Nazsier Johnson, Mountain Home

Johnson rushed for 221 yards on 29 carries and had four TDs in the Bombers’ 38-6 win against Fort Smith Southside.

Elijah Moody, Little Rock Parkview

Moody, a junior quarterback/defensive back, accounted for six total TDs in the Patriots’ 47-28 win against Little Rock Mills. He rushed for 200 yards on 19 carries and four TDs while adding 53 yards passing and a pair of scores. Moody also had eight tackles on defense.

Peter Ohman, Hot Springs Lakeside

Ohman, a senior running back, ran for 132 yards on 15 carries and two TDs as the Rams bested crosstown rival Hot Springs, 59-3.

Jordan Orr, Nettleton

A senior receiver, Orr hauled in 10 passes for exactly 100 yards along with scoring three TDs in the Raiders’ 42-39 win against Wynne.

Cain Price, Stuttgart

Price, a senior quarterback and a Texas State commit, completed 24-of-34 passes for 453 yards and five TDs as the Ricebirds clinched a perfect regular season and the 4A-8 conference title with a 52-28 win against Hamburg.

Demarion Robinson, Camden Fairview

Robinson, a senior running back, had 137 yards on 17 carries with four TDs as the Cardinals claimed the No. 1 seed from the 5A-South with a 49-14 win against White Hall.

Kannen Russell, Van Buren

A junior receiver, Russell caught six passes for 132 yards and two TDs in the Pointers’ 28-27 win at Lake Hamilton, as Van Buren claimed the outright 6A-West conference title.

Stephen Schafer, Bentonville

Schafer rushed for 113 yards on 20 carries with a TD as the Tigers outlasted rival Bentonville West, 24-21, in earning the No. 2 playoff seed from the 7A-West and an opening-round bye.

Finn Schmalz, Charleston

A junior running back/linebacker, Schmalz rushed for 235 yards on 20 carries and two TDs while recording 11 tackles on defense in the Tigers’ 42-12 win at Lavaca.

Jackson Smith, Searcy

Smith, a senior receiver, caught four passes for 107 yards and three TDs as the Lions prevailed at Sylvan Hills, 38-24.

Carson Stanford, Highland

A senior, Stanford caught three passes for 30 yards with a TD while recording 15 total tackles and four tackles for loss as the Rebels outlasted Southside Batesville in overtime, 21-14, to win the 4A-3 conference title.

Ray Stewart, Little Rock Central

Stewart rushed for 221 yards on 20 carries and two TDs, including a 59-yard score on his team’s opening play from scrimmage as the Tigers clinched their first postseason berth since 2020 with a 37-13 win against Fort Smith Northside.