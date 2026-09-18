Benton at Pulaski Robinson Live Updates: Arkansas High School Football

Two highly ranked Arkansas high school football squads face off in a very intriguing non-conference contest.

Benton makes the short trip to Little Rock to square off against Pulaski Robinson for a Friday night clash.

Robinson has risen to No. 2 in the latest edition of the High School On SI Arkansas rankings, while Benton - which had been the No. 1 ranked team the week before - has dropped down to No. 4.

The Panthers (1-1) have already played two of the wildest games in the state this season, splitting both games. As for Robinson (2-0), the defending Class 5A state champions have looked impressive.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Little Rock.

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PULASKI ROBINSON 14, BENTON 0 1ST QTR.

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FIRST QUARTER

- TOUCHDOWN PULASKI ROBINSON. Two possessions, two TD runs for Dallas Bledsoe. The latest was a 9-yard run in which he broke a couple of tacklers en route to the end zone. (Robinson, 14-0 | 7:22, 1st)

- TOUCHDOWN PULASKI ROBINSON. Benton fumbles on the opening drive deep in its own territory, and the Senators take advantage, as tailback Dallas Bledsoe goes in from 16 yards out. (Robinson, 7-0 | 10:00, 1st)

- Robinson kicks off to start the game, and it's a touchback into the end zone. Benton on offense first.

PREGAME

- Live from Charlie George Stadium on the Pulaski Robinson campus, the undefeated Senators get set to welcome in the Panthers from nearby Benton.

ABOUT BENTON

In their season opener, the Panthers rallied from a 42-14 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Salt Bowl rival Bryant, 43-42, on a game-winning two-point conversion on the final play.

But the reverse happened to Benton last week, at home against Hot Springs Lakeside. The Panthers held a commanding 41-20 advantage with less than 10 minutes left, only to have the Rams storm back and score a game-winning two-point conversion themselves in the closing seconds to hand Benton a 42-41 stunner.

ABOUT PULASKI ROBINSON

The Senators haven’t missed a beat since claiming the Class 5A title a season ago.

They opened their season on Aug. 27 with a 49-14 win against Little Rock Catholic; then the following week, rolled past Little Rock Central, 39-15.