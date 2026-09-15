Arkansas High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Bentonville Now At No. 1 After Benton On the Other End Of A Stunner

Three weeks ago, Benton put together an improbable comeback to send shock waves throughout Arkansas high school football.

Last week, the Panthers were on the other side of the spectrum, losing a huge fourth-quarter lead and eventually the game in eerily similar fashion to their dramatic Salt Bowl win against Bryant. Down 41-20 with more than nine minutes left, Hot Springs Lakeside scored three straight touchdowns and pulled within a point with 6.3 seconds left.

Then, much like the Panthers went for a game-winning two-point conversion and got it against Bryant, the Rams did the same thing. James Hall, who threw a 71-yard TD pass to Rashaan Moore with 6.3 seconds left, then found Paxton McElwee for the game-winning two-point play, lifting the Rams past Benton, 42-41.

As a result, Benton - which had been No. 1 in the High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 rankings - is out of the top spot. The new No. 1 team is Bentonville - a squad that didn’t even play last week, the beneficiaries after Benton was victimized by a stunning comeback.

Here, now, are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2

1. Bentonville (2-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Tigers got a well-deserved week off last week after their hard-fought win at Conway two weeks ago. This week, they take a long trip to west central Kansas.

Up Next: at Hays (Kansas) on Friday, Sept. 18

2. Pulaski Robinson (2-0)

Previous rank: 2

Another team that moved up even though it didn’t play last week. But can the Senators justify that high ranking, and perhaps even vault to the top spot, in a high-stakes showdown with Benton this week?

Up Next: vs. Benton on Friday, Sept. 18

3. Conway (2-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Wampus Cats bounced back from the Bentonville loss with a stellar 48-0 road win at Marion. Quarterback Ryder Cook passed for two TDs and ran for another, and Conway also got a TD on defense (Jackson Braden fumble return) and on special teams (Kambrien Blackmon punt return).

Up Next: Idle this week

4. Benton (1-1)

Previous rank: 1

No time to dwell on last week’s loss for the Panthers, who now have to get ready to face defending Class 5A champion Pulaski Robinson.

Up Next: at Pulaski Robinson on Friday, Sept. 18

5. Bentonville West (3-0)

Previous rank: 5

The Wolverines traveled into Oklahoma and came away with a 42-7 win at Edmond Santa Fe. They’ll enjoy the week off still undefeated before venturing into 7A-West action.

Up Next: Idle this week

6. Shiloh Christian (3-0)

Previous rank: 6

Another team that crossed into the Oklahoma border and came away with a huge victory. The Saints did just that at Lincoln Christian, prevailing 41-14 in a game that snapped the Bulldogs’ 44-game win streak.

Up Next: Idle this week

7. Stuttgart (3-0)

Previous rank: 7

The Ricebirds moved to 3-0 after a 55-13 win against White Hall. They’ll enjoy some time off this week.

Up Next: Idle this week

8. North Little Rock (3-0)

Previous rank: 12

Through three games, including last week’s 42-17 win at Springdale, Charging Wildcat tailback Christain Reeves has rushed for 504 yards and seven TDs and has also caught a 51-yard pass for another score.

Up Next: Idle this week

9. Searcy (2-0)

Previous rank: 9

The Lions were off last week and get back into action with a game at Greenbrier, which knocked off a ranked team last week in Van Buren.

Up Next: at Greenbrier on Friday, Sept. 18

10. Hot Springs Lakeside (2-1)

Previous rank: 15

In the win at Benton, quarterback James Hall was 12-of-19 passing for 281 yards and four TDs. Three of those scores went to receiver Quardarius Jackson, who hauled in nine passes for 213 yards.

Up Next: Idle this week

11. Greenwood (1-2)

Previous rank: 11

The Bulldogs finally got back on track in their home opener, defeating Rogers, 28-14. They now have won 78 consecutive games at home, a streak that began in 2014.

Up Next: Idle this week

12. Fayetteville (2-1)

Previous rank: 16

The Bulldogs outlasted Sylvan Hills, 52-42, behind a five-TD performance from Terrance Garden, who finished with 191 yards rushing. He was the first Fayetteville player to score five TDs in a single game since 2005.

Up Next: Idle this week

13. Elkins (2-0)

Previous rank: 13

This week, the defending Class 4A state champion travels to take on last season’s 3A title winner in Mansfield.

Up Next: at Mansfield on Friday, Sept. 18

14. Bryant (0-3)

Previous rank: 8

The Hornets wrapped up a rough non-conference slate with a 40-7 loss to Maryland power St. Frances Academy. But starting next week, they’re essentially 0-0 heading into the most important part of the season, 7A-Central play.

Up Next: Idle this week

15. Sylvan Hills (2-1)

Previous rank: 10

The Bears go home and lick their wounds from last week’s loss to Fayetteville. They’ll be raring to go next week when 6A-East play commences.

Up Next: Idle this week

16. Farmington (3-0)

Previous rank: 19

It has been an impressive start for the Cardinals, capped by their 49-7 win against rival Prairie Grove in the “Battle Of Highway 62.” Quarterback Slade Norwood accounted for four first-half TDs as Farmington rang up a 28-0 advantage.

Up Next: Idle this week

17. Valley View (2-1)

Previous rank: 21

Quarterback Taylor Hyneman threw for 179 yards and two TDs and added 117 yards rushing and another score as the Blazers defeated Jonesboro, 30-21, in the “870 Bowl.”

Up Next: Idle this week

18. Jonesboro (2-1)

Previous rank: 14

The Hurricane now have more than a week to regroup following their home loss to nearby rival Valley View.

Up Next: Idle this week

19. Sheridan (3-0)

Previous rank: 22

Defense was going to have to get better for the Yellowjackets this season if they truly want to go places. After last week’s 51-13 win at Warren, they have allowed a total of 29 points. Through three games last year, they gave up 154 points. That’ll do.

Up Next: Idle this week

20. El Dorado (3-0)

Previous rank: 25

The Wildcats keep climbing up in the rankings. Last week, they outscored Pine Bluff, 27-0, in the second half en route to a 42-7 win to stay undefeated heading into conference play.

Up Next: Idle this week

21. Gravette (2-0)

Previous rank: 20

The Lions attempt to go 3-0 against out-of-state foes when they go across the Oklahoma border to take on Grove.

Up Next: at Grove (Oklahoma) on Friday, September 18

22. Fountain Lake (3-0)

Previous rank: 22

The Cobras have struck again, with Gurdon its latest victim by a 48-12 count. Fountain Lake has won all three games by an average of nearly 30 points.

Up Next: Idle this week

23. Nashville (3-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Scrappers have vaulted into the Top 25 after some impressive wins, the latest a 54-34 win against Texarkana Arkansas High. Senior QB DJ Jefferson threw for 262 yards and three TDs and added 58 yards rushing and another score.

Up Next: Idle this week

24. Booneville (3-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Bearcats have always been known as the classic team that just keeps finding ways to win. It’s the case again this year, as they have won their three games by a grand total of 13 points, the latest a 24-21 triumph at Newport.

Up Next: Idle this week

25. Mount Ida (3-0)

Previous rank: NR

Through three games, the Lions have given up a total of 28 points, including none last week in a 16-0 shutout against Jessieville. How collective a team effort was it? They rushed for 248 yards, with the highest total by one player 73 yards.

Up Next: Idle this week