Vote: Who Was the Arkansas High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 14-19)

Though last week was a relatively light one in Arkansas high school football, there was no shortage of standouts.

Many players helped their teams remain undefeated heading into conference openers this week. Among the players that really stood out were those who accumulated some gaudy rushing totals.

MORE: Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 21, 2026)

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Arkansas Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 3 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Quardarius Jackson of Hot Springs Lakeside.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Dallas Bledsoe, Pulaski Robinson

A senior tailback, Bledsoe carried the ball 22 times for 276 yards and scored five TDs as the Senators improved to 3-0 after a 56-35 win against Benton.

Silas Burton, Mansfield

Burton rushed for 137 yards on eight carries and two TDs while recording six total tackles as the Tigers defeated Elkins, 52-27, in a matchup between defending state champions.

Evan Canode, Bentonville

The Tigers’ quarterback was 13-of-23 passing for 224 yards, including TD passes of 40 and 39 yards in Bentonville’s 20-14 win at Hays (Kansas).

Eli Cash, Central Arkansas Christian

A junior running back, Cash rushed for 116 yards on 10 carries and a TD while also catching a 60-yard pass for another score as the Mustangs won at Dierks, 33-32.

CJ Cleveland, Texarkana Arkansas High

In the Razorbacks’ 56-26 win against Siloam Springs, Cleveland completed 18-of-26 passes for 295 yards and five TDs while adding 104 yards rushing on 16 carries with another score.

Zach Flowers, Paragould

Flowers accounted for six total TDs - three rushing and three passing - and more than 250 yards of total offense in the Rams’ 42-6 win against Trumann.

Bryson French, Ashdown

A senior receiver, French caught eight passes for 223 yards and scored five TDs as the Panthers held off De Queen, 44-43.

Xavier Frieze, Harrison

Frieze carried the ball 21 times for 170 yards and a TD as the Goblins accumulated 307 yards of total offense in a 28-7 win against Highland.

Ywa Hay Moo, Green Forest

Hay Moo rushed for 236 yards on 12 carries and scored TD runs covering 80 and 82 yards as the Tigers stayed undefeated after a 35-8 win against Marshall.

William Gaines, Searcy

A senior linebacker, Gaines finished with 12 total tackles, eight solo stops, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception, a caused fumble and three pass breakups as the Lions remained undefeated after a 35-28 win at Greenbrier.

Ellis Morris, Pottsville

Morris caught three passes for 64 yards and a TD and also returned a kickoff 80 yards for another score as the Apaches improved to 3-0 with a 42-14 win against Benton Harmony Grove.

Dalton Mullenix, Lavaca

The Golden Arrows’ senior quarterback passed for 107 yards and three TDs while adding 189 yards on 14 carries with two scores in his team’s 47-7 win at Mountainburg.

Kendrick Patterson, Forrest City

A senior quarterback, Patterson completed 12-of-20 passes for 220 yards and three TDs while adding a rushing TD as the Mustangs defeated Rivercrest, 50-24, to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Jamartez Stroud, Fordyce

Stroud caught a 30-yard TD pass and threw for another, but also picked off three passes - returning two for TDs - in the Redbugs’ 48-7 win at Prescott.

Westin Swearingen, Yellville-Summit

Swearingen, who plays quarterback and middle linebacker, had a phenomenal performance in the Panthers’ 58-22 win against West Fork. He was 16-of-25 passing for 330 yards and six TDs, rushed for 131 yards on 11 carries and a TD; then on defense, led the team with 17 tackles along with intercepting two passes.