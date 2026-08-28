Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside Live Updates: Arkansas High School Football

One of the top rivalries in Arkansas high school football takes place Friday night between a pair of crosstown rivals.

Fort Smith Southside travels across town to take on fellow Fort Smith school Northside in the renewal of the rivalry known as “The Battle of Rogers Avenue.”

Northside owns a 35-28-2 advantage in the “Battle of Rogers Avenue,” though Southside has owned the upper hand of late. The Mavericks have won the past three games in the crosstown rivalry, including a 27-7 win last season on their home field.

MORE: Arkansas High School Football Preseason Top 25: Can Anyone Knock Off No. 1 Bryant?

Northside is seeking to rebound from a winless 2025, and a win in the latest “Battle of Rogers Avenue” can help provide a springboard to bouncing back. As for Southside, while the Mavericks lost a talented senior class, they are determined to reload in hopes of contending in a new-look 6A-West.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Fort Smith.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

FS NORTHSIDE 14, FS SOUTHSIDE 0 2ND QTR.

Refresh for latest

SECOND QUARTER

- Southside goes for it on fourth down in Northside territory and gets a completed pass. Mavericks in the red zone near the five-minute point in the half.

- PICK-SIX NORTHSIDE. Southside putting together a deep drive early in the second, but Northside DB Markell Whitfield jumps the route and picks it off. He goes in all the way untouched from 88 yards out. (Northside, 14-0 | 9:24, 2nd)

FIRST QUARTER

- Southside misses a field goal inside the final minute of the opening quarter, and Northside takes over for its second series on the evening.

- Southside inside the Northside 35 and goes for it on fourth down. Pass is tipped, but the Grizzlies are flagged for a personal foul penalty. Mavericks retain possession and they are now inside the red zone.

- TOUCHDOWN NORTHSIDE. A very impressive opening drive by the Grizzlies, who take it in as QB Ja Posey gets the score on a short keeper. (Northside, 7-0 | 6:21, 1st)

- Northside advances into Southside territory on the game's opening series.

- Southside wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Northside will be on offense to start things off. Southside in silver helmets, white jerseys and white pants; Northside in red helmets, red jerseys and white pants.

PREGAME

- Live from Mayo-Thompson Stadium on the campus of Northside High School in Fort Smith, it’s the renewal of the “Battle of Rogers Avenue” as the Grizzlies welcome their crosstown rival, the Mavericks of Southside High.

About Fort Smith Southside

The Mavericks finished 6-5 last season, and will bring back six offensive starters. One of those is sophomore running back Terrell Warren. Southside also has an experienced line headed up by senior guard Colby Castling and senior tackle Landon Grimm.

On defense, Southside also brings back six starters. The Mavs have size and experience up front with senior linemen Dalton Sherrod and Samuel Prewitt, as well as an experienced secondary headed up by senior safety Layden Rowe.

About Fort Smith Northside

It was a rough 2025 for the Grizzlies, as they didn’t win a single ballgame. They are definitely hoping things are better in 2026.

The Grizzlies are bolstered by the return of six starters on offense and they also brought in senior quarterback Jaseir Posey, who helped Pocola (Okla.) reach the state semifinals as a junior, and running back Jaryus Birdsong, who played with Posey at Pocola. Senior All-Conference receiver Keelan Mendoza will be one of Posey’s primary targets.

Northside also brings back six starters on defense, led up front by senior Cayden Dye. The Grizzlies also have a trio of experienced senior linebackers in Jonah Caldarera, Imani Marshall and Braylin Henry.