Jenks (OK) vs. Southlake Carroll (TX) Live Score Updates: High School Football

On the opening night of high school football in both Texas and Oklahoma, two powerhouse programs from each state will face off.

Texas power Southlake Carroll, owner of eight state championships, takes on 18-time Oklahoma state champ Jenks on Thursday night. The game will be at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, and is the first of a two-year agreement between the two schools to play there.

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Carroll is coming off a 14-1 season but has gone through a coaching change and the loss of several key standouts. As for Jenks, they went 10-2 last season in the always ultra-competitive Class 6A-I, and the Trojans bring back several standouts in hopes they get a shot at claiming another gold ball.

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SOUTHLAKE CARROLL 0, JENKS 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from the Cotton Bowl, it’s the “Stateline Showdown,” as the Trojans from Jenks (Oklahoma) get set to take on the Dragons from Southlake Carroll (Texas) in a matchup between two teams that have combined to win 26 state championships. Kickoff time will be at 7:30 p.m.

About Jenks

Thursday’s game is the first time the Trojans have opened a season in the state of Texas since 2021, when they won in overtime against Mansfield Summit. Later that season, Jenks won its most recent state championship, which is number 18.

The Trojans return eight offensive starters from a squad that averaged 53 points and 513 yards per game. Those include senior quarterback Landon Kizzar, who threw for nearly 2,800 yards and 28 TDs a season ago, and senior receiver Kailib Dillard, who caught 75 passes for 1,300 yards.

About Southlake Carroll

Southlake Carroll knows what it takes to win state titles as well. The Dragons have won eight crowns themselves, but none since 2011.

It will also be the debut of first-year Carroll head coach, Lee Munn, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to replace Riley Dodge, who left to join the staff at SMU.

The Dragons also had some other drastic changes, including having to replace a talented senior class, with nine players having signed with Division I schools. They also had to replace all 11 starters on defense. A strength for SLC is a pair of receivers in Blake Gunter (55 catches for 1,224 yards and 18 TDs in ’25) and Brody Knowles (40 catches for 849 yards and seven TDs).