Searcy at Sheridan Live Updates: Arkansas High School Football

A highly anticipated Arkansas high school football game between two undefeated squads is set for Friday night.

Undefeated and 6-0 Searcy travels to take on Sheridan, which is also 6-0 and unbeaten, in a game that will also decide first place in the 6A-East conference. Both squads are also ranked in the Top 10 in the latest High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 poll, with Searcy ranked No. 6 and Sheridan at No. 8.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Sheridan.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

SEARCY 0, SHERIDAN 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Sheridan, it’s a highly anticipated 6A-East tilt as 6-0 Searcy takes on the 6-0 Yellowjackets of Sheridan.

ABOUT SEARCY

Through six games, the Lions have scored a total of 287 points. They have scored 50 or more points four times, including 52 in last week’s 52-27 win against Jonesboro.

Junior quarterback Jacob Miles has thrown for 1,552 yards and 19 TDs. Deandre Shockley, a senior tailback, has nearly 600 yards and 11 scores this season.

ABOUT SHERIDAN

The Yellowjackets also bring a high-octane offense with them into Friday’s showdown. They have scored 344 points through their first six games, with their lowest point total in a game 48 points.

Last week, Sheridan outlasted Benton, 59-49.

Junior quarterback Easton Barksdale has completed 129-of-190 passes for 2,163 yards and 33 TDs. Another Sheridan skill standout is senior Zay Stephens, a North Carolina commit, who has rushed for 1,029 yards and 13 scores.