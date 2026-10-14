Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 14, 2026)

While Class 7A continues to be maybe the most compelling in Arkansas high school football, two other classifications are in the limelight this week.

Maybe the biggest game in the state this week takes place in Class 6A with a pair of title contenders - and undefeated schools at that - as 6-0 Searcy travels to face 6-0 Sheridan.

If that’s not enough, another standout matchup takes place in Class 5A as undefeated Farmington travels to the River Valley to take on Greenwood and its championship mettle.

Those aforementioned two games feature teams that are now in the Top 10 of the latest High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 rankings through Week 6.

Here, now, are the rest of this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6

1. Shiloh Christian (6-0)

Previous rank: 1

No letdown whatsoever for the Saints from the high of the Bentonville win the week before, as they traveled to Fayetteville and maintained their dominance, winning 45-21. Cole Creighton passed for 294 yards and had three total TDs.

Up Next: vs. Rogers Heritage on Friday, Oct. 16

Play hard. Have fun. Celebrate. Repeat.



Coach Barnard’s pregame speech prior to the 45-21 win at Fayetteville.#GoSaints | #T3RE pic.twitter.com/rHjK8fUEoG — Shiloh Christian Football (@ShilohSaintsFB) October 10, 2026

2. Pulaski Robinson (6-0)

Previous rank: 2

Another impressive performance from the Senators as they finally ventured outside the Little Rock city limits and posted a 47-13 win at Vilonia. Quarterback Reece Simpson threw for 165 yards and four TDs - two going to Braylyn Brown, who ended up catching five passes for 125 yards.

Up Next: vs. Little Rock Parkview on Friday, Oct. 16

3. Conway (5-1)

Previous rank: 3

Though the Wampus Cats rolled to a 69-14 win at Cabot, coach Buck James wasn’t entirely pleased with the effort. He told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “We should have been better. We should have been a lot better.” We’ll see if the Wampus Cats take their coach’s words to heart when they return home this week.

Up Next: vs. Little Rock Central on Friday, Oct. 16

4. Bentonville (5-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Tigers had their “bounce-back” game, dominating Rogers Heritage by a 49-7 count. They will now be home for three of the last four weeks in the regular season, beginning this Friday.

Up Next: vs. Fayetteville on Friday, Oct. 16

5. Bentonville West (6-0)

Previous rank: 5

It was a struggle but the Wolverines got past a winless Rogers squad that didn’t play like one, needing two fourth-quarter touchdowns to grab a 31-22 win. An interesting road game is on tap this week.

Up Next: at Springdale Har-Ber on Friday, Oct. 16

6. Searcy (6-0)

Previous rank: 8

The Lions handled Jonesboro at home, 52-27, and racked up 466 yards of total offense. Points could be a plenty again this week as they head to Sheridan in what may very well be the best game in the state.

Up Next: at Sheridan on Friday, Oct. 16

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT (10/9/26): Jonesboro falls to Searcy 52-27.



The Lions are now 6-0 overall, 3-0 in conference.



Video: LionTV



More highlights & scores: https://t.co/TfCExQXMGS pic.twitter.com/CgEldR1kao — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 10, 2026

7. Stuttgart (6-0)

Previous rank: 7

Defense has really stepped up for the Ricebirds, particularly in district play. In last week’s 42-6 win against DeWitt in the Battle of Arkansas County, Stuttgart forced five turnovers. One was a 95-yard pick-six from Kiptyn Carey, his third pick-six this season.

Up Next: vs. Monticello on Friday, Oct. 16

8. Sheridan (6-0)

Previous rank: 12

The Yellowjackets keep on rolling, outlasting Benton, 59-49, as they rolled up 612 yards of total offense, with quarterback Easton Barksdale adding to his lofty numbers with 388 yards and seven TDs. This week’s game with Searcy, which also brings in a high-powered offense, may decide the 6A-East title.

Up Next: vs. Searcy on Friday, Oct. 16

9. Greenwood (4-2)

Previous rank: 9

First-year starting quarterback Cruz Coatney helped engineer the Bulldogs to their fourth straight win, downing Dardanelle 49-7 as he threw for 327 yards and three TDs while adding a rushing score. Coatney is being counted on for another huge game as undefeated Farmington comes to Smith-Robinson Stadium in a 5A-West showdown.

Up Next: vs. Farmington on Friday, Oct. 16

10. Farmington (6-0)

Previous rank: 11

Speaking of the Cardinals, their quarterback continues to put up strong numbers himself. Slade Norwood passed for 305 yards and had five total TDs - four coming on the ground - in their 51-28 win at Morrilton. Can he turn in another stellar performance this week in arguably the Cardinals’ biggest game all season?

Up Next: at Greenwood on Friday, Oct. 16

11. North Little Rock (5-1)

Previous rank: 10

The Charging Wildcats rebounded from their loss at Conway with a dominant 55-7 win at home against Fort Smith Northside, scoring the last 48 points after the Grizzlies tied the score early at 7-all.

Up Next: at Little Rock Christian on Friday, Oct. 16

12. Elkins (5-1)

Previous rank: 13

Another dominant 4A-1 conference win for the Elks, who defeated Lincoln, 69-13. Austin Born passed for 222 yards and five TDs, with Kionte Martin grabbing three of those.

Up Next: vs. Prairie Grove on Friday, Oct. 16

13. Nashville (6-0)

Previous rank: 14

The Scrappers continue to roll all season long, with Fouke being their latest victim, 48-25. Nashville has to play three of its final four regular-season games away from the friendly confines of Scrapper Stadium, however.

Up Next: at Ashdown on Friday, Oct. 16

14. Benton (3-3)

Previous rank: 6

Sure does feel like the dramatic Salt Bowl win in the Panthers’ season opener seems like eons ago. Now, they’re in postseason survival mode.

Up Next: vs. El Dorado on Friday, Oct. 16

15. Jacksonville (5-1)

Previous rank: 16

A week after a dramatic second-half rally to beat Little Rock Parkview, it was a surprisingly easy night for the Titans in a 60-25 win against a solid Greenbrier squad. Tailback Mason Ball stood out once again, going for 211 yards and five TDs, and it had to be a great weekend for the Kentucky commit, seeing his future school knock off LSU in overtime.

Up Next: at Vilonia on Friday, Oct. 16

16. Hot Springs Lakeside (4-2)

Previous rank: 15

Rashee Moore rushed for three TDs, which turned out to be the difference for the Rams in a 35-14 win against Texarkana Arkansas High. He also tallied 212 yards on 23 carries.

Up Next: at Pine Bluff on Friday, Oct. 16

17. Booneville (6-0)

Previous rank: 18

In the first of two straight home games, the Bearcats handled Waldron, 44-14, as they scored on all five of their first-half possessions. Should they get past Dover at Bearcat Stadium, it will set up a highly anticipated showdown with bitter rival Ozark with a conference title possibly at stake.

Up Next: vs. Dover on Friday, Oct. 16

18. Ozark (6-0)

Previous rank: 19

Another night at the office for the Hillbillies’ standout tailback John Skolarski. He rushed for 333 yards on 38 carries with five TDs as Ozark downed previously undefeated Pottsville, 44-19.

Up Next: vs. Subiaco Academy on Friday, Oct. 16

19. Mount Ida (7-0)

Previous rank: 20

The Lions continue to get things done on the ground, running for 351 yards in a 42-12 win against Mountain Pine.

Up Next: vs. Hector on Friday, Oct. 16

20. Gosnell (6-0)

Previous rank: 23

It was all Pirates in a 60-0 road win at Trumann. It now sets up an interesting stretch of back-to-back games against teams Gosnell is challenging for the 4A-3 title, with Southside-Batesville this week and Highland the following week, with all three teams sharing first place at 3-0.

Up Next: vs. Southside-Batesville on Friday, Oct. 16

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT (10/9/26): Gosnell moves to 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the 4A-3.



The Pirates beat Trumann 60-0.



More highlights & scores: https://t.co/TfCExQYkwq pic.twitter.com/aCBkBpH9S9 — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 10, 2026

21. Sylvan Hills (4-2)

Previous rank: 21

The Bears picked up a huge 41-21 home win against El Dorado, which could factor in postseason seeding down the road. Quarterback Caden Burnett, an Arkansas baseball commit, threw for 398 yards and three scores.

Up Next: at West Memphis on Friday, Oct. 16

22. Bismarck (5-1)

Previous rank: 24

The week before, the Lions needed overtime to get past Smackover. No overtime necessary last week, as they handled Cossatot River, 56-0.

Up Next: at Camden Harmony Grove on Friday, Oct. 16

23. Baptist Prep (6-0)

Previous rank: 25

With their 56-16 win against Hampton, the Eagles are assured of their first winning season since 2011. Quarterback Titus Benson threw five TD passes in the victory.

Up Next: vs. Bearden on Friday, Oct. 16

24. Mansfield (5-2)

Previous rank: NR

Don’t overlook the defending Class 3A champs, as the Tigers appear to be hitting their stride after a rough start. They’ve won four straight games now, the latest a 68-21 win against Paris as Silas Burton rushed for 193 yards and four TDs on just six carries.

Up Next: at West Fork on Friday, Oct. 16

25. Rivercrest (5-1)

Previous rank: NR

The Colts have reeled off three straight wins since a loss to Forrest City, winning by an average margin of 27 points. Their latest win was 41-24 against Harrisburg, with junior defensive back T.J. Hayes picking off three passes. He now has five picks on the season.

Up Next: vs. Palestine-Wheatley on Friday, Oct. 16