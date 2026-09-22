Many Arkansas high school football teams took last week off in preparation for conference play starting later this week.

However, the top two ranked teams in the High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 poll - Bentonville and Pulaski Robinson - both played on Friday, and both teams prevailed. So there’s not a huge shakeup this week across the board, though there were three teams in last week’s rankings that all lost.

Here, now, are this week’s rankings:

High School On SI

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3

1. Bentonville (3-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Tigers built a 20-0 lead through three quarters before having to hang on for a 20-14 win last week at Hays (Kansas). Quarterback Evan Canode completed 13-of-23 passes for 224 yards and TD passes of 39 and 40 yards.

Up Next: vs. Springdale Har-Ber on Friday, Sept. 25

2. Pulaski Robinson (3-0)

Previous rank: 2

A huge night for the Senators in a 56-35 win against Benton, and especially a huge night for senior tailback Dallas Bledsoe, who finished with 276 yards on 22 carries with five TDs.

Up Next: vs. Jacksonville on Friday, Sept. 25

3. Conway (2-1)

Previous rank: 3

The Wampus Cats travel west on Interstate 40 to open up 7A-Central play on Friday.

Up Next: at Fort Smith Northside on Friday, Sept. 25

4. Bentonville West (3-0)

Previous rank: 5

It will be a huge litmus test right out of the gate for the Wolverines to start 7A-West play, having to travel to take on traditional power Fayetteville.

Up Next: at Fayetteville on Friday, Sept. 25

5. Shiloh Christian (3-0)

Previous rank: 6

Now we’ll see how the Saints can fare in the 7A-West.

Up Next: at Rogers on Friday, Sept. 25

6. Benton (1-2)

Previous rank: 4

The Panthers played one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the state. It’s not going to get any easier starting out 6A-East play against a ranked Jonesboro squad.

Up Next: vs. Jonesboro on Friday, Sept. 25

7. Stuttgart (3-0)

Previous rank: 7

It will be a road game for the Ricebirds to begin 4A-8 action this week.

Up Next: at Watson Chapel on Friday, Sept. 25

8. North Little Rock (3-0)

Previous rank: 8

The Charging Wildcats start 7A-Central action at home with Pulaski Academy.

Up Next: vs. Pulaski Academy on Friday, Sept. 25

9. Searcy (3-0)

Previous rank: 9

Last week’s game at Greenbrier was decided on a blocked punt. Kayden Hickman broke through to block the kick, and teammate Wyatt Woodle scooped it up and went in from 26 yards out to break a 28-all score, as the Lions prevailed, 35-28.

Up Next: vs. El Dorado on Friday, Sept. 25

10. Hot Springs Lakeside (2-1)

Previous rank: 10

Two weeks after stunning Benton on the road, the Rams have another road game, this time starting 5A-South action.

Up Next: at Camden Fairview on Friday, Sept. 25

11. Greenwood (1-2)

Previous rank: 11

The Bulldogs start 5A-West play against a conference foe from the past in Morrilton. Greenwood is 12-0 against the Devil Dogs since the 2001 season.

Up Next: at Morrilton on Friday, Sept. 25

12. Fayetteville (2-1)

Previous rank: 12

Fayetteville is 5-4 against Bentonville West since 2016.

Up Next: vs. Bentonville West on Friday, Sept. 25

13. Bryant (0-3)

Previous rank: 14

We’ll see if the Hornets can shake off that brutal start with the beginning of the 7A-Central schedule this week.

Up Next: vs. Little Rock Central on Friday, Sept. 25

14. Sylvan Hills (2-1)

Previous rank: 15

The Bears will be making the trip to Eastern Arkansas to begin the 6A-East portion of their schedule.

Up Next: at Marion on Friday, Sept. 25

15. Farmington (3-0)

Previous rank: 16

Current Cardinal coach Tommy Tice - a longtime coach in the state - goes up against the team he’s perhaps most synonymous with, Harrison, in the 5A-West opener. He won more than 200 games and the 1999 state championship while guiding the Goblins.

Up Next: vs. Harrison on Friday, Sept. 25

16. Elkins (2-1)

Previous rank: 13

In a clash of defending state champions, 3A champ Mansfield got the better of the 4A champ Elks, 52-27. Now the Elks have to shake it off and start 4A-1 play against undefeated Gentry.

Up Next: at Gentry on Friday, Sept. 25

17. Valley View (2-1)

Previous rank: 17

The Blazers enjoyed last week off still reveling in their win against Jonesboro. Now they’re focused on starting 5A-East action on a high note.

Up Next: vs. Paragould on Friday, Sept. 25

18. Jonesboro (2-1)

Previous rank: 18

After a week off following a loss to Valley View, the Hurricane now set their sights on a Benton team seeking to snap a two-game skid.

Up Next: at Benton on Friday, Sept. 25

19. Sheridan (3-0)

Previous rank: 19

The Yellowjackets are at home to kick off the 6A-East slate.

Up Next: vs. West Memphis on Friday, Sept. 25

20. El Dorado (3-0)

Previous rank: 20

Now, it’s 6A-East play for the Wildcats, and they have a huge test right out of the gate.

Up Next: at Searcy on Friday, Sept. 25

21. Fountain Lake (3-0)

Previous rank: 22

Fouke, the Cobras’ opponent in their 4A-7 opener, is 3-0 in the series since 2001.

Up Next: at Fouke on Friday, Sept. 25

22. Nashville (3-0)

Previous rank: 23

The Scrappers and Arkadelphia face off in a huge 4A-7 test. Since 2002, Nashville holds a 13-8 series lead on the Badgers.

Up Next: vs. Arkadelphia on Friday, Sept. 25

23. Mount Ida (4-0)

Previous rank: 25

In a 37-30 win against Gurdon, the Lions rushed for 377 yards and completed just one pass for 13 yards - but that went for a TD and it was thrown by Chris Dorrell, who also rushed for 180 yards on 28 carries and scored three TDs.

Up Next: vs. Bigelow on Friday, Sept. 25

24. Booneville (3-0)

Previous rank: 24

The Bearcats open up 4A-4 play against Subiaco Academy, a team Booneville is 13-0 against dating back to the 2001 season.

Up Next: vs. Subiaco Academy on Friday, Sept. 25

25. Smackover (3-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Buckaroos have looked very impressive through three games so far, beating opponents by an average margin of 34 points. They beat Drew Central last week by 27 points.

Up Next: at Camden Harmony Grove on Friday, Sept. 25