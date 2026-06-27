Longtime New York State Baseball Coach to Lead Alma Mater a 2nd Time

A longtime high school baseball coach in New York State returns to helm his former team.

Coaching his alma mater for a second time

Mark Magliocco is set to coach at his alma mater Aquinas Institute for a second time, the school announced on Friday. Magliocco, a 1979 graduate with more than 30 years of coaching experience, takes over the Li’l Irish baseball program for the first time since 2016.

Magliocco replaces Ray Manioci, who coached Aquinas from 2017 to this year. Manioci, a 2008 graduate, will remain with the program as an assistant and pitching coach.

Aside from baseball, Magliocco has also coached football at Aquinas.

“The Aquinas community looks forward to the next chapter of Li’l Irish Baseball under Coach Magliocco’s leadership as he continues a tradition of excellence that has defined the program for decades,” the school’s press release noted.

Magliocco’s previous success

Magliocco previously led the Li’l Irish to Section V titles in 1997, 2009, 2012 and 2016. He also guided Aquinas to its only state title in 2009.

Aquinas beat Section VIII’s W.T. Clarke, 3-1, in the 2009 Class A state championship game. The Li’l Irish’s success that year resulted in Magliocco being named the Section V, All-Greater Rochester and New York State Coach of the Year.

Magliocco was inducted into the Aquinas Hall of Fame in 2020 following his success with the baseball program from 1997 to 2016.

“Coach Magliocco’s impact on the Aquinas Baseball program has been significant. Known for building teams that compete with discipline, hustle, toughness, and a team-first mentality, Coach Magliocco has helped shape generations of Aquinas student-athletes both on and off the field,” the release noted.

Magliocco’s playing career

Before he was a coach, Magliocco was a three-sport star athlete at Aquinas and was part of the 1979 squad that captured the Section V crown. He went on to play baseball at Monroe Community College and West Florida.

Turning the program around

Magliocco takes over an Aquinas squad that was 3-14 this year and in last place in the Class B-1 division.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Magliocco back into the role of head coach,” said Aquinas athletic director Anthony Bianchi. “His passion for Aquinas, knowledge of the game and commitment to developing young men make him the ideal person to lead our baseball program into the future.”