Arizona High School Football 2026 Top 25 State Preseason Rankings

Is it August 27 yet?

The 2026 Arizona high school football season is a little more than two weeks away and here is how the state's top teams are shaping up with autumn on the horizon.

Defending Open Division champion Basha opens the season atop High School On SI's preseason Arizona Top 25 after returning one of the state's most experienced rosters. Hamilton, Liberty and Chandler headline a talented group of challengers, while several teams—including Mountain View, Casteel and Perry—enter the fall looking to make significant jumps after strong finishes in 2025.

High School On SI

1. Basha

Last Season: 12-1

It's the Bears season until it's not. The reigning Open Division champions return a lot of talent, with key juniors from last season such as receiver Jaden Baldwin and running back Noah Roberts entering their senior campaigns. Their secret weapon this season, although may be their offensive line, led by Arizona State commit Jake Hildebrand. They will be tested early with a ESPN-bound matchup against Chandler on August 29.

2. Hamilton

Last Season: 11-1

Injuries derailed the Huskies season in 2025. But if they can stay on the field this year, the sky is the limit in Chandler. The combination of quarterback Jaxson Sculley and USC commit Roye Oliver gives Hamilton one of Arizona's most explosive passing attacks. If these two are healthy and clicking, watch out for the seven-time state champions this year.

3. Liberty

Last Season: 10-2

Some outlets have the Lions as their top ranked team this fall. It is not a ridiculous claim. They brought champion Basha to the brink in a 19-16 semifinal loss in 2025, and while they lost a good amount of seniors, their defense should still be stout with San Diego State commit receiver Braxton Huynh leading the way once again on offense.

4. Chandler

Last Season: 10-3

Could we see the Wolves back in the big dance once again? If Chandler wants to avenge their 2025 Open Championship loss, it will be because of their offense. Quarterback Will Mencl and his wide arsenal of weapons, including Wisconsin commit receiver Jai Jones, should be highlight reel worthy at the bare minimum.

5. Mountain View (Mesa)

Last Season: 7-5

A 7-5 team that lost a lot of seniors may be a head-scratching pick to place at number five, but there is a lot to like about the Toros in 2026. Running back Coy Bodily returns for his senior season, averaging 61 yards per game as a junior. On defense, names like Preston Patterson and Kash Skousen should be key fixtures. MV took down Centennial in round one last season and gave Hamilton a run in round two. This group will look to shock some more folks this fall.

6. Centennial

Last Season: 9-5

The Coyotes came up just short in 2025, but this could be just the beginning for this pack. After a 6A championship loss, quarterback Titus Hill is ready for his junior year. Hill threw 23 touchdowns last fall with 2,525 passing yards. He should have plenty of help (and time) this season with Benjamin Lowther and Karmello Calloway, both Division One commits, creating what should be a scary offensive line unit.

7. Brophy College Prep

Last Season: 7-5

Brophy grabbed headlines last season with NFL bloodlines lining their roster. But now with Devin Fitzgerald and Daylen Sharper gone, Donovan McNabb Jr. will step into the shoes of the top receiver role. Scout Kinkel will try and do the same for the running back position. It will take quite a bit of reloading, but this is a team that ended 2025 with a stellar playoff run after a middling regular season. They will try and bottle up some of that energy for this campaign.

8. Desert Edge

Last Season: 11-1

It was a heartbreaker in Goodyear last year for the Scorpions, losing their undefeated season in a 13-10 loss to Desert Mountain. They lost a good amount of talent, but with quarterback Blake Roskopf and running back Byron Brandon returning after impressive campaigns, there is no reason DE can’t run through the 5A Desert West.

9. Pinnacle

Last Season: 7-5

The Pioneers might be lower on this list than others only due to the fact of a large senior exodus, but Dana Zupke’s program can easily prove people wrong. While the offense will need to reload, some big time players on defense return in Aiden Ramos and Kash Silva. Their biggest wins of the year came via defensive shutouts and standouts, it may be the same recipe again this fall.

10. ALA Queen Creek

Last Season: 6-7

When you start a season 0-5, you need some game wreckers in your life to help weather the storm. That is what the Patriots found in Talan Scott and Rigden Michael last fall, with the defensive talents helping ALAQC turn around the year into a 6-7 finish and make some noise late in the season. Scott and Michael both finished with over seven sacks, leading the non-seniors in total tackles. They will enter their senior years in 2026, looking to cause more chaos.

11. Red Mountain

Last Season: 9-5

Airreon Windom should be worth the price of admission this season for the Mountain Lions. The receiver finished with 615 receiving yards on 39 catches, averaging 15.8 yards per catch. He should be a threat to cross the 1,000 yard mark now entering his senior season, looking to be the key piece in a Red Mountain offense that will look for its new identity after senior exits.

12. Casteel

Last Season: 9-5

While the Colts come in at 12, they may be the top “Dark Horse” heading into the season (as much as a defending champ can be a dark horse.) Quarterback Tee Smith returns, throwing for 2,325 yards and rushing for 923 in 2025. He will be throwing once again to fellow Class of 2027 talent Troy Jauregui, leading the team in receiving touchdowns with nine. Their defense lost a lot of pieces, but their offensive firepower may be enough to repeat as 6A champions.

13. Horizon

Last Season: 10-3

Seniors CJ Battle and James Klopfenstein return for the Huskies. Battle posted 85 tackles last season and will be the leader of the defense, as Klopfenstein did a little bit of everything on offense with 20 combined touchdowns. The secret weapon this season, however, may be from a younger talent. Running back Dylan Brush posted over 900 yards rushing in just his freshman season last fall. He will be the main ball carrier in his sophomore campaign in 2026.

14. Desert Mountain

Last Season: 12-3

Plenty to be excited about for Wolves Football. Quarterback Grant Garduno returns after passing for 2,387 last season, along with Easton Conner who showed out in just his sophomore season, rushing for 18 touchdowns. Desert Mountain will look for its receiving core to take a step forward for Garduno’s final year. If they do that, watch out.

15. Williams Field

Last Season: 8-4

Williams Field usually isn’t the first team mentioned when talking about the east of the valley, but why not? A competitive 8-4 squad from last year brings back key names like quarterback Dominick Barjona and receiver Trey Smith, both entering their senior runs. The class of 2027 is loaded on defense, led by Russell Moss. The Black Hawks should be a fun watch in a tough 6A Central Region.

16. Perry

Last Season: 6-6

Perry’s re-entry to the state title picture lies on the shoulders of quarterback Kael Snyder. The Boise State commit was unbelievable in his junior campaign, tossing for 2,720 yards and 27 touchdowns. However, those numbers did not exactly translate to victories, with the Pumas finishing 6-6. Now in his senior season, Snyder and Co. will look to limit the giveaways and keep up their electrifying offensive play.

17. Higley

Last Season: 7-5

Once the Knights figure out who will fill the vacant role left from Class of 2026 quarterback Gunner Fagrell, this offense has the chance to be off and running. Running back Antonio Young and receiver Landon Banks return for their final seasons, leading Higley in multiple offensive categories last season.

18. Highland

Last Season: 4-7

After a 4-7 season in 2025, it is now or never for the Highland Class of 2027. Quarterback Paiden Cash Dalhaug returns along with running back Kruz Cullimore. Linebacker Cole Allen will be the go-to guy on defense, as this senior class looks to piece together a winning season in their swan song.

19. Salpointe Catholic

Last Week: 7-6

Salpointe took a huge hit this offseason, and not just via senior exits. Names like RJ Gory, Chris Chaney and Matthew Avelar have all transferred out, all big factors in the Lancers’ 2025 season. But even with the transfer wave, a lot of young talent remains for SC, poised to potentially fill those roles and break out.

20. Queen Creek

Last Season: 5-5

The Bulldogs will be led once again by quarterback Sawyer Hales, coming off a decent sophomore season but will look to take the leap as a junior. “Taking a leap” may be the theme of the season, with Jaden Gearing looking to do the same at the running back position, along with the receiving core now being depleted from senior exits, ready for the young crop to take flight.

21. ALA Gilbert North

Last Season: 11-2

Ben Livingston and Co. look to once again run the San Tan, as the 6 '1 quarterback threw for 2,570 yards in a 11-2 2025. Livingston highlights a spectacular senior class for the Eagles, with receiver Issac Massey going for 1,000 yards receiving last season and running back Weston Powell posting 11 rushing scores.

22. Mesa

Last Season: 7-5

The Mesa Jackrabbits should hit the ground running this fall. Quarterback Boogie Anetema leads an offense that includes running back Rio Arnett, who rushed for a whopping 1,560 yards in 2025. Add receivers Kameron Williams and Kingston Anetema to the mix, and it should be nothing but gas on the pedal for MHS.

23. Marana

Last Season: 10-2

It was a bizarre offseason for Tigers Football, but that likely won’t dampen their chances this season. Phillip Steward’s team will once again feature a heavy dose of Jeffery Smith III, who stole the show in 2025 as he rushed for over a grand. If Smith and Co. can replicate that in 2026, the Tigers could once again be a Tucson Terror.

24. Mountain Pointe

Last Season: 7-5

Did someone say “Blount Force Trauma”? LaGarrette Blount Jr., son of the former NFL running back, garnered some attention to Pride football last season as a sophomore. This year, he will once again be a Swiss Army knife for MP, listed as an athlete, but that is just the tip of the iceberg for this south Phoenix crew. Sonny Norwood and Jamier McKinney shared the backfield as underclassmen last season, combining for over 1,000 rushing yards. This Mountain Pointe team is full of athletes, they will look to utilize all of them in 2026.

25. O’Connor

Last Season: 3-8

The Eagles are looking to get that 2025 bad taste out of their mouth following a 3-8 finish. In 2026, it looks like O’Connor will go as far as Jeremy Adeyanju will take them. The Eagle running back ran for 1,167 yards and 15 touchdowns as one of the lone highlights from last fall. With a mass exodus on defense and questions in the passing game, running the ball will be the name of the game at Sandra Day.