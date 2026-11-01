2026 Round 1 CIF LA City Section Football Playoffs: Top Games and Predictions

Playoff football is nearly underway in Southern California. The CIF LA City Section playoff brackets have been revealed. There are 56 programs, separated into 4 divisions, that qualify for the playoffs.

The Open Division, which is the highest division in the City Section, has 8 teams, while Division 1-3 have 16 teams each.

Carson is the No.1 seed in the Open Division, Kennedy is the No.1 seed in Division 1, Jefferson is the No.1 seed in Division 2, and Roosevelt is the No.1 seed in Division 3.

Here is a closer look at the top matchups in the first round, a quick analysis, and the full brackets below

Open Division

Carson is the heavy favorite to win the Open Division this year. Being the No.1 team, and in this case the reigning champs, means teams will be eager to knock them off. Although Carson has only allowed 11 points to City Section teams this season, anything can happen once the game kicks off.

No. 8 Palisades (6-3) at No. 1 Carson (9-1)

Palisades makes it to the Open Division for the 2nd year in a row. They now face, undoubtedly, their toughest opponent of the season, Carson. Carson is the heavy favorite, Palisades will attempt to pull off an upset.

The Pick: Carson

No. 5 King/Drew (6-3) at No. 4 Birmingham (5-5)

It has been up and down seasons for both teams. Birmingham suffered its first regular season City Section loss since 2017 and also lost out on the West Valley league title, to Cleveland, for the first time since 2017.

On the other hand, King/Drew has beaten LA Cathedral, and Crenshaw this season but lost out on an outright Coliseum League title after a surprise defeat to Dorsey. This game is a true toss up as both teams have shown inconsistency at times.

Birmingham has experience at this division, while King/Drew is only on its second appearance in the Open Division. This game is a true toss up.

The Pick: King/Drew

Division 1

No. 15 South Gate (3-7) at No. 2 Hamilton (5-5)

The reigning Division 1 champions will face Hamilton in a game that will surely be explosive as both teams have offenses capable of putting up numbers on the scoreboard. Hamilton has won 4 out of its last 5 games, while South Gate is coming off a 41-24 loss to Huntington Park.

Reigning Division 1 MVP, Senior Nicholas Foncesa, picked up an injury in South Gate’s regular season finale. His status is currently unknown for next week.

The Pick: Hamilton

No. 11 Taft (4-6) at No. 6 Garfield (9-1)

Don't let Garfield's seeding fool you. They are strong contenders in Division 1. The Bulldogs will look to bulldoze their way to a CIty Section championship behind senior runningback Ceasar Reyes. Up first, a gritty Taft program that could cause some problems.

The Pick: Garfield

No. 12 Sun Valley Poly (9-1) at No. 5 Marshall (10-0)

This matchup includes two programs taking the City Section by storm. First Year Head Coach, Boo Williams has Sun Valley Poly entering the postseason on a 9-game winning streak. On the other hand, Marshall is 10-0. Do not be surprised if the total points scored is over 80 points.

The Pick: Marshall

No. 9 University (5-5) at No.m8 Granada Hills Charter (5-5)

Two run-heavy offensive schemes will meet on Friday Night. This game could very well come down to one or two defensive stops as both of these teams are evenly matched.

The Pick: Granada Hills Charte

Division 2

No. 9 Washington Prep (4-5) at No. 8 Arleta (7-3)

Washington Prep has played a lot of teams tough this season. University Head Coach Bryan Robinson called Washington Prep “The most athletic team we played this season”. Arleta has a lot of experience in Division 2.

The Pick: Washington Prep

No. 12 Marquez (1-9) at No. 5 Legacy (5-5)

It has been a tough year for Marquez, who made the Division 1 championship game last season. Marquez has lost 9 in a row but has played tough teams this year. Legacy, a small charter school of around 500 enrollment, has made life difficult for every team they have played this season.

The Pick: Marquez

No. 11 Eagle Rock (3-7) at No. 6 North Hollywood (6-4)

North Hollywood’s strong run game will be key in the playoffs this season. Eagle Rock will have a challenge ahead of them.

The Pick: North Hollywood

No. 10 Panorama (6-4) at No. 7 Verdugo Hills (7-3)

Junior running back Brandon Hernandez is averaging over 200 rushing yards a game for Panorama. He will be key for the Panorama, similarly, senior quarterback Jered Smith will be a vital piece for Verdugo Hills.

The Pick: Verdugo Hills

Division 3

No. 9 Monroe (3-7) at No. 8 Contreras (3-7)

The game is a toss up as both teams are evenly talented. Junior lineman, Edy Ramirez, is a standout for Contreras.

The Pick: Contreras

No. 12 (1-9) Canoga Park at No. 5 Arroyo (3-7)

City Section Legend, Milton Knox, is the Head Coach at Arroyo and will make his playoff debut on Friday.

The Pick: Arroyo

No. 11 Rancho Dominguez (5-4) at No. 6 Westchester (0-10)

Kawahi Leonard's half brother, Zion Leonard and Robert Wright make an important duo for Rancho Dominguez.

The Pick: Rancho Dominguez

No. 15 Fremont (3-7) at No. 2 South East (5-5)

South East has a group of athletes that can cause trouble for teams in the postseason.

The Pick: South East