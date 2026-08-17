3-Star WR Gavin Honore Returns to Mater Dei After Bishop Gorman Transfer Falls Through

Wide receiver Gavin Honore is heading back to a familiar place.

The senior 3-star prospect is leaving BIshop Gorman High School and returning to Mater Dei where he hopes to gain eligibility for the 2026 season. The Monarchs begin their season Friday against American Fork (Utah).

Honore had transferred to Bishop Gorman in December following two varsity seasons with the Monarchs, but failed to gain eligibility with the Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association. No paperwork has been filed as of yet with the CIF Southern Section.

Athletes returning to their original school of previous eligibility without a complete family move of residence, per CIF Southern Section Bylaw 207, are treated as a new transfer and subject to standard transfer rules, which include a potential sit-out period and mandatory clearance by the Southern Section before competing.

Honore confirmed his decision by posting "Glad to be back" while adding "God's plan" on separate social media posts made Monday morning. Honore was still listed as wearing the No. 1 on Bishop Gorman's roster as of this writing.

Bishop Gorman, widely considered to be one of the Top 5 teams in the country this year, began its season last Friday with a weather-shortened 41-0 win over Losee. Honore was suited up for the game in pregame warmups but did not play. The Gaels host St. John Bosco this week in a matchup that will have national title implications.

In a strange twist of fate, Mater Dei is scheduled to host Bishop Gorman in one of the biggest matchups of the season on September 18.

A WELCOMED ADDITION FOR MONARCHS

Getting Honore back is a huge boost for a Mater Dei offense that suffered heavy graduation losses from last year's 8-3 team. Leading receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is now at USC along with tight end Matt Bowman, who was considered to be among the top two prospects at the position. Five-star recruit Chris Henry is battling for playing already at Ohio State.

Even with all that talent on hand, Honore was able to haul in 23 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns over nine games. As a sophomore for Mater Dei, Honore played in 12 games and recorded 23 receptions for 353 yards and six touchdowns.

Back in the Trinity League where he earned all-league honors the past two seasons, Honore immediately becomes one of the top weapons in the Southern Section and adds stability to a Monarchs offense that is also breaking in a new quarterback and must choose a starter from high-profile transfers Cameron Pooley and Russell Sekona.

SPEED TO BURN?

Honore's exploits have earned him plenty of attention from college recruiters. He was previously a Georgia commit and still holds an offer from the Bulldogs while also having bids that include Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas and Colorado.

At 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Honore relies on his speed to make things happen. As a sophomore he ran a 10.83-second time in the 100 meters, which if wind-legal would have placed him in the Top 25 in California in the sophomore class that year.

There is no word on whether Honore plans to run track again this season. It might be a long shot given the recent trend of top athletes graduating early and leaving for their college desinations during spring.