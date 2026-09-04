Rancho Cucamonga vs. Oak Hills Live Stream: How to Watch California High School Football

Rancho Cucamonga will try to remain unbeaten Thursday night when the Cougars travel to Hesperia to face Oak Hills.

The Cougars enter the matchup 2-0 and are coming off a dominant 44-14 victory over Oaks Christian.

Rancho Cucamonga has quickly established itself as one of the teams to watch in the CIF Southern Section this season, while Oak Hills gets another opportunity to test itself against a highly regarded Southern California opponent.

The game is part of the CIF Southern Section's Thursday night NFHS Network schedule.

How to Watch Rancho Cucamonga vs. Oak Hills

What: Rancho Cucamonga Cougars at Oak Hills Bulldogs

When: Thursday, Sept. 3

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Where: Oak Hills High School, Hesperia, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Rancho Cucamonga vs. Oak Hills on the NFHS Network

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Rancho Cucamonga Off to 2-0 Start

Rancho Cucamonga has opened the season with two victories and brings an explosive offense into Thursday's matchup.

The Cougars scored 44 points in their most recent victory over Oaks Christian, pulling away for a 44-14 win.

Junior quarterback Trey Towns Jr. has emerged as one of the early leaders of the offense. Through the Cougars' first two games, Towns has thrown for 448 yards and five touchdowns.

Junior running back Lamont Gooden has rushed for 128 yards, while senior receiver Kestin McGee has already caught two touchdown passes.

Rancho Cucamonga's early success has moved the Cougars into the upper tier of the CIF Southern Section rankings. They entered the week ranked No. 10 in the section and No. 2 among Division 2 teams in the MaxPreps computer rankings.

Thursday gives the Cougars their first road test of the young season.

Oak Hills Gets Another Major Test

Oak Hills has already faced one prominent Southern California opponent this season and now gets another.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 22-3 loss to Bishop Amat and will try to rebound against a Rancho Cucamonga team that has scored at a high rate through its first two games.

The challenge for Oak Hills will be finding a way to slow Towns and a Cougars offense capable of creating explosive plays through the air.

For Rancho Cucamonga, the matchup provides an opportunity to improve to 3-0 before the Cougars continue into a schedule that includes several more difficult Southern Section opponents.

The CIF Southern Section has designated Rancho Cucamonga-Oak Hills as one of its Ford Football broadcasts Thursday night, providing fans with an opportunity to watch the matchup live.

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