Rancho Cucamonga vs. Oak Hills Live Stream: How to Watch California High School Football
Rancho Cucamonga will try to remain unbeaten Thursday night when the Cougars travel to Hesperia to face Oak Hills.
The Cougars enter the matchup 2-0 and are coming off a dominant 44-14 victory over Oaks Christian.
Rancho Cucamonga has quickly established itself as one of the teams to watch in the CIF Southern Section this season, while Oak Hills gets another opportunity to test itself against a highly regarded Southern California opponent.
The game is part of the CIF Southern Section's Thursday night NFHS Network schedule.
How to Watch Rancho Cucamonga vs. Oak Hills
What: Rancho Cucamonga Cougars at Oak Hills Bulldogs
When: Thursday, Sept. 3
Time: 7 p.m. PT
Where: Oak Hills High School, Hesperia, California
Live stream: NFHS Network
WATCH LIVE: Rancho Cucamonga vs. Oak Hills on the NFHS Network
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.
Rancho Cucamonga Off to 2-0 Start
Rancho Cucamonga has opened the season with two victories and brings an explosive offense into Thursday's matchup.
The Cougars scored 44 points in their most recent victory over Oaks Christian, pulling away for a 44-14 win.
Junior quarterback Trey Towns Jr. has emerged as one of the early leaders of the offense. Through the Cougars' first two games, Towns has thrown for 448 yards and five touchdowns.
Junior running back Lamont Gooden has rushed for 128 yards, while senior receiver Kestin McGee has already caught two touchdown passes.
Rancho Cucamonga's early success has moved the Cougars into the upper tier of the CIF Southern Section rankings. They entered the week ranked No. 10 in the section and No. 2 among Division 2 teams in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
Thursday gives the Cougars their first road test of the young season.
Oak Hills Gets Another Major Test
Oak Hills has already faced one prominent Southern California opponent this season and now gets another.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 22-3 loss to Bishop Amat and will try to rebound against a Rancho Cucamonga team that has scored at a high rate through its first two games.
The challenge for Oak Hills will be finding a way to slow Towns and a Cougars offense capable of creating explosive plays through the air.
For Rancho Cucamonga, the matchup provides an opportunity to improve to 3-0 before the Cougars continue into a schedule that includes several more difficult Southern Section opponents.
The CIF Southern Section has designated Rancho Cucamonga-Oak Hills as one of its Ford Football broadcasts Thursday night, providing fans with an opportunity to watch the matchup live.
High School On SI will provide California high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances from across the state.
WATCH LIVE: Rancho Cucamonga vs. Oak Hills on the NFHS Network
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.